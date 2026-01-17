Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every 2025 UFL quarterback room with info on free agents and draft picks. This page tracks every QB transaction from the last 365 days and started on Jan. 9, 2026, the day of the UFL Quarterback Draft. Scroll to the bottom of the page for an updated look at all eight QB rooms.

2026 UFL QB Rooms

Birmingham Stallions

Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026

Matt Corral

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Matt Corral was selected by the Stallions in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Taylor Elgersma

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Taylor Elgersma was selected by the Stallions in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Jaren Hall

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Jaren Hall was selected by the Stallions in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Columbus Aviators

Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026

Jalan McClendon

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Jalan McClendon was selected by the Aviators in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Jalen Morton

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Jalen Morton was selected by the Aviators in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Clayton Tune

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Clayton Tune was selected by the Aviators in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Dallas Renegades

Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026

Luis Perez

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Luis Perez was selected by the Renegades in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Austin Reed

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Austin Reed was selected by the Renegades in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

DC Defenders

Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026

Mike DiLiello

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Mike DiLiello was selected by the Defenders in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Spencer Sanders

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Spencer Sanders was selected by the Defenders in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Jordan Ta’amu

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Jordan Ta’amu was selected by the Defenders in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Houston Gamblers

Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026

Hunter Dekkers

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Hunter Dekkers was selected by the Gamblers in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Donovan Smith

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Donovan Smith was selected by the Gamblers in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Louisville Kings

Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026

Jason Bean

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Jason Bean was selected by the Kings in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Chandler Rogers

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Chandler Rogers was selected by the Kings in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Orlando Storm

Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026

Jack Plummer

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Chandler Rogers was selected by the Storm in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson was selected by the Storm in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

St. Louis Battlehawks

Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026

Michael Pratt

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Michael Pratt was selected by the Battlehawks in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Brandon Silvers

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Brandon Silvers was selected by the Battlehawks in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.

Ben Wooldridge

NFL | UFL | CFB

Jan. 9, 2026 - Ben Wooldridge was selected by the Battlehawks in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.