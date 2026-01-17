UFL QB Rooms, Free Agents & Draft Picks
Tracking the Latest Quarterback News, Stats & Info
Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every 2025 UFL quarterback room with info on free agents and draft picks. This page tracks every QB transaction from the last 365 days and started on Jan. 9, 2026, the day of the UFL Quarterback Draft. Scroll to the bottom of the page for an updated look at all eight QB rooms.
🟢 Addition
🔴 Departure
UFL QB News Feed
2026 UFL QB Rooms
Birmingham Stallions
Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026
Matt Corral
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Matt Corral was selected by the Stallions in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Taylor Elgersma
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Taylor Elgersma was selected by the Stallions in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Jaren Hall
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Jaren Hall was selected by the Stallions in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Columbus Aviators
Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026
Jalan McClendon
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Jalan McClendon was selected by the Aviators in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Jalen Morton
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Jalen Morton was selected by the Aviators in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Clayton Tune
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Clayton Tune was selected by the Aviators in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Dallas Renegades
Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026
Luis Perez
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Luis Perez was selected by the Renegades in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Austin Reed
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Austin Reed was selected by the Renegades in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
DC Defenders
Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026
Mike DiLiello
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Mike DiLiello was selected by the Defenders in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Spencer Sanders
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Spencer Sanders was selected by the Defenders in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Jordan Ta’amu
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Jordan Ta’amu was selected by the Defenders in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Houston Gamblers
Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026
Hunter Dekkers
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Hunter Dekkers was selected by the Gamblers in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Donovan Smith
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Donovan Smith was selected by the Gamblers in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Louisville Kings
Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026
Jason Bean
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Jason Bean was selected by the Kings in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Chandler Rogers
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Chandler Rogers was selected by the Kings in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Orlando Storm
Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026
Jack Plummer
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Chandler Rogers was selected by the Storm in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson was selected by the Storm in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
St. Louis Battlehawks
Latest Update - Jan. 9, 2026
Michael Pratt
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Michael Pratt was selected by the Battlehawks in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Brandon Silvers
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Brandon Silvers was selected by the Battlehawks in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.
Ben Wooldridge
NFL | UFL | CFB
Jan. 9, 2026 - Ben Wooldridge was selected by the Battlehawks in the 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft.