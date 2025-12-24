Photo courtesy of USF Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest news on every transfer quarterback. There’s one more matchup tonight before a loaded slate of bowl game action over the weekend. We’re in a recruiting dead period for the FBS and FCS.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s transfer quarterback notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

❌ Arkansas State - Jaylen Raynor

❌ Florida State - Brock Glenn

FCS QB Transactions

D2 QB Transactions

D3 QB Transactions

NAIA QB Transactions

JUCO QB Transactions

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. Attention Recruits! Use these links to identify which teams do not have a commit in future classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

Transfer Quarterback Notebook

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(FBS)” - Transfers joining or leaving an FBS team. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“🔴” - Uncommitted transfers.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO). Eligibility info will reflect the 2026 season after the CFP national championship on Jan. 19, 2026.

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Below is a live news feed of 2026 QB transfer portal prospects with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public transfer portal entries, commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every player is joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program.

*Redshirt Available

2026 QB Transfer Portal News Feed

Jaylen Raynor🔴

Jaylen Raynor (2*)

333-501-67% 3361-19-11 | 154-423-7

Dec. 23, 2025 - Jaylen Raynor (NC) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.

Brock Glenn🔴

Brock Glenn (3)

6-10-60% 69-2-0 | 7-43-0

Dec. 23, 2025 - Brock Glenn (TN) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from Florida State (FBS).

Marcos Davila🔴

Marcos Davila (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 23, 2025 - Marcos Davila (TX) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from Nebraska (FBS).

Amari Odom🔴

Amari Odom (3)

189-291-65% 2594-19-8 | 120-347-7

Dec. 23, 2025 - Amari Odom (NC) will enter the transfer portal from Kennesaw State (FBS), On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported.

Byrum Brown🔴

Byrum Brown (2)

226-341-66% 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

Dec. 22, 2025 - Byrum Brown (NC) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from USF (FBS).