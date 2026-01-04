Photo courtesy of Mean Green Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get the latest news on 2026 QB transfers. The transfer portal is open for the next couple weeks, and we’re in a quiet period for transfers looking to enroll midyear. This is the final day of the recruiting dead period.

Today’s article comes from the 2026 QB Transfer Portal: FBS - FCS - D2 - D3 - NAIA - JUCO page that’s updated daily on the site.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s QB transfer notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

🟢 Joining the team

🔴 Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

🟢 Arkansas State - Drew Dickey

🟢 Auburn - Locklan Hewlett

🟢 Iowa State - Jaylen Raynor

🟢 Minnesota - Michael Merdinger

🟢 Oklahoma State - Drew Mestemaker

🔴 Baylor - Walker White

🔴 Cal - Belay Brummel

🔴 LSU - Tre People

🔴 LSU - Michael Van Buren Jr.

🔴 Marshall - JacQai Long

🔴 New Mexico State - Parker Awad

🔴 Ole Miss - Austin Simmons

🔴 Oregon State - Tristan Ti’a

🔴 Texas State - Keldric Luster

🔴 Texas Tech - Mitch Griffis

🔴 UCF - Cam Fancher

🔴 USF - Locklan Hewlett

🔴 USF - Marcelis Tate

FCS QB Transactions

🟢 South Dakota State - Anthony Rezac

🟢 Tennessee State - Marcelis Tate

🔴 Lehigh - Matthew Machalik

🔴 New Hampshire - Matt Vezza

🔴 Sacramento State - Jaden Rashada

D2 QB Transactions

D3 QB Transactions

NAIA QB Transactions

JUCO QB Transactions

The daily newsletter includes exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room. Each post includes the day’s FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback transactions. Subscribers unlock the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com below, and these pages are updated daily on the site.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. Attention Recruits! Use these links to identify which teams do not have a commit in future classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and paste the following terms in the search bar.

“(FBS)” - Transfers joining or leaving an FBS team. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“ 🟢 ” - Committed transfer.

“ 🔴 ” - Uncommitted transfer.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO). Eligibility info will reflect the 2026 season after the CFP national championship on Jan. 19, 2026.

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Below is a live news feed of 2026 QB transfer portal prospects with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public transfer portal entries, commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every player is joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program.

*Redshirt Available

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

QB Transfer Portal Notebook

Michael Van Buren (3*)🔴

LSU (FBS) ➡️

94-151-62% 1010-8-2 | 48-129-1

Jan. 3, 2026 - Michael Van Buren (MD) will enter the transfer portal.

Drew Mestemaker (4)🟢

North Texas (FBS) ➡️ Oklahoma State (FBS)

319-463-69% 4379-34-9 | 57-89-5

Jan. 3, 2026 - Drew Mestemaker (TX) committed to the 2026 Oklahoma State transfer portal class from North Texas.

Jaylen Raynor (2*)🟢

Arkansas State (FBS) ➡️ Iowa State (FBS)

333-501-67% 3361-19-11 | 154-423-7

Jan. 3, 2026 - Jaylen Raynor (NC) committed to the 2026 Iowa State transfer portal class from Arkansas State.