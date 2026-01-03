Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get the latest news on 2026 QB transfers. Bowl season came to a close yesterday, and the transfer portal is open through Jan. 16. We remain in a recruiting dead period for the FBS and FCS, and it’s a quiet period for transfers who intend to enroll midyear.

Today’s article comes from the 2026 QB Transfer Portal: FBS - FCS - D2 - D3 - NAIA - JUCO page that’s updated daily on the site.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s QB transfer notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

🟢 Joining the team

🔴 Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

🟢 Oklahoma State - Hunter Trusler (2026)

🔴 Auburn - Jackson Arnold

🔴 Boston College - Shaker Reisig

🔴 Bowling Green - Lucian Anderson III

🔴 Coastal Carolina - Jon Hunt

🔴 Coastal Carolina - MJ Morris

🔴 Colorado - Colton Allen

🔴 Colorado State - Jackson Brousseau

🔴 Duke - Henry Belin

🔴 FIU - Keyone Jenkins

🔴 Hawaii - Dermaricus Davis

🔴 Houston - Austin Carlisle

🔴 Kentucky - Cutter Boley

🔴 Louisville - Mason Mims

🔴 Ohio State - Lincoln Kienholz

🔴 Oklahoma State - Hauss Hejny

🔴 Oregon State - Gabarri Johnson

🔴 Penn State - Ethan Grunkemeyer

🔴 Penn State - Jaxon Smolik

🔴 Pitt - Cole Gonzales

🔴 Pitt - Eli Holstein

🔴 Syracuse - Rickie Collins

🔴 Temple - Patrick Keller

🔴 Toledo - Kalieb Osborne

🔴 UConn - Ksaan Farrar

🔴 Virginia - Grady Brosterhous

🔴 Washington State - Ajani Sheppard

🔴 Western Michigan - Brady Jones

🔴 Utah - Thaddeus Thatcher (2027)

FCS QB Transactions

D2 QB Transactions

🟢 Bluefield State - Caleb Robles

🟢 Carson-Newman - Shamon Coleman

🟢 Missouri S&T - Jake Ryan

🟢 Northeastern State - Russel Dugger

🟢 Tusculum - Bronson Scrivner

🟢 West Liberty - Tuff McConahy

D3 QB Transactions

NAIA QB Transactions

🟢 Graceland - Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell

🔴 Bluefield - Bronson Scrivner

JUCO QB Transactions

The daily newsletter includes exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room. Each post includes the day’s FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback transactions. Subscribers unlock the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com below, and these pages are updated daily on the site.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. Attention Recruits! Use these links to identify which teams do not have a commit in future classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.

QB Transfer Notebook

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and paste the following terms in the search bar.

“(FBS)” - Transfers joining or leaving an FBS team. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“ 🟢 ” - Committed transfer.

“ 🔴 ” - Uncommitted transfer.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO). Eligibility info will reflect the 2026 season after the CFP national championship on Jan. 19, 2026.

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Below is a live news feed of 2026 QB transfer portal prospects with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public transfer portal entries, commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every player is joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program.

*Redshirt Available

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

QB Transfer Portal News Feed

Gabarri Johnson (3)🔴

Oregon State (FBS) ➡️

61-99-62% 503-2-3 | 34-119-1

Jan. 2, 2025 - Gabarri Johnson (WA) will enter the transfer portal.

Jaxon Smolik (3)🔴

Penn State (FBS) ➡️

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 4-3-0

Jan. 2, 2026 - Jaxon Smolik (IA) will enter the transfer portal.

MJ Morris (2)🔴

Coastal Carolina (FBS) ➡️

35-60-58% 304-1-4 | 11-31-0

Jan. 2, 2026 - MJ Morris (GA) will enter the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reported.

Cole Gonzales (1*)🔴

Pitt (FBS) ➡️

11-22-50% 118-1-1 | 2-1-0

Jan. 2, 2026 - Cole Gonzales (FL) will enter the transfer portal, On3 reported.

Ksaan Farrar (4*)🔴

UConn (FBS) ➡️

11-18-61% 84-0-0 | 9-30-1

Jan. 2, 2026 - Ksaan Farrar (VA) will enter the transfer portal, On3 reported.