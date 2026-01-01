Photo courtesy of Rice Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest news on 2026 QB transfers. Three College Football Playoff games kick off the New Year, and we remain in a recruiting dead period for the FBS and FCS. We’re in a quiet period for transfers who intend to enroll midyear.

Today’s article comes from the 2026 QB Transfer Portal: FBS - FCS - D2 - D3 - NAIA - JUCO page that’s updated daily on the site.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s QB transfer notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

🟢 Joining the team

🔴 Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

🟢 UConn - Alex Godavitarne (TE)

🟢 Central Michigan - Ryland Watters (2026)

🟢 Oregon State - Isaiah Arriaza (2026)

🟢 Delaware - Jameson Tingle (2027)

🔴 Arkansas - Grayson Wilson

🔴 Auburn - Deuce Knight

🔴 Cal - Devin Brown

🔴 Clemson - Cade Trotter

🔴 East Carolina - Raheim Jeter

🔴 Eastern Michigan - Cameron Edge

🔴 Georgia Southern - Tyler Budge

🔴 Georgia Southern - JC French

🔴 Hawaii - Luke Weaver

🔴 Houston - Zeon Chriss-Gremillion

🔴 Louisiana-Monroe - Quentin Murphy

🔴 Louisville - Deuce Adams

🔴 Maryland - Roman Jensen

🔴 Michigan State - Ryland Jessee

🔴 Navy - Brady McDonough

🔴 North Texas - Tom von Grote

🔴 Ohio - Matthew Papas

🔴 Ohio State - Mason Maggs

🔴 Oklahoma - Michael Hawkins Jr.

🔴 Penn State - Bekkem Kritza

🔴 Pitt - David Lynch

🔴 San Diego State - Kyle Crum

🔴 Syracuse - Luke Carney

🔴 Texas A&M - Miles O’Neill

🔴 UAB - Trace Campbell

🔴 West Virginia - Jaylen Henderson

FCS QB Transactions

🟢 Norfolk State - Deljay Bailey

🟢 Tennessee State - Daylin Lee

🔴 Dayton - Julian Patti

🔴 Idaho - Rocco Koch

🔴 Indiana State - Keegan Patterson

🔴 New Haven - Kyle Hawkins

🔴 Rhode Island - Conner Kenyon

🔴 Robert Morris - Jake Wolfe

🔴 San Diego - Tyler Voss

🔴 St. Thomas - Michael Rostberg

🔴 Texas Southern - Khalib Johnson

🔴 Weber State - Jackson Gilkey

🔴 Western Illinois - TC Molk

🔴 Yale - Marshall Howe

🔴 Youngstown State - Devin Sherwood

D2 QB Transactions

🟢 Indianapolis - Nicholas Patterson

🟢 Slippery Rock - Tanner Pfeuffer

🟢 Tiffin - Luke Faler (2026)

🔴 Central Missouri - Donovyn Omolo

🔴 Tiffin - Alex Johnson

🔴 Ferris State - Ryland Watters (2026)

D3 QB Transactions

🔴 Centenary - Zin’Tavious Smith

🔴 Centenary - Abram Wardell

🔴 Washington & Jefferson - Derek Burk

NAIA QB Transactions

🟢 Bethel (KS) - Jordan Mills

🟢 Ottawa (AZ) - Ben Parker

🔴 Peru State - Chase Campbell

JUCO QB Transactions

🟢 Mississippi Gulf Coast - Parker Nettles (2026)

🔴 Itawamba - Deljay Bailey

🔴 East Mississippi - Parker Nettles (2026)

The daily newsletter includes exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room. Each post includes the day’s FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback transactions. Subscribers unlock the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com below, and these pages are updated daily on the site.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. Attention Recruits! Use these links to identify which teams do not have a commit in future classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.

QB Transfer Notebook

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(FBS)” - Transfers joining or leaving an FBS team. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“ 🟢 ” - Committed transfer.

“ 🔴 ” - Uncommitted transfer.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO). Eligibility info will reflect the 2026 season after the CFP national championship on Jan. 19, 2026.

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Below is a live news feed of 2026 QB transfer portal prospects with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public transfer portal entries, commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every player is joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program.

*Redshirt Available

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

2026 QB Transfer Portal News Feed

Devin Brown (2)🔴

Cal (FBS) ➡️

4-7-57% 48-1-1 | 3-(-15)-0

Dec. 31, 2025 - Devin Brown (AZ) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from Cal.

Michael Hawkins Jr. (3*)🔴

Oklahoma (FBS) ➡️

15-27-56%% 167-3-0 | 15-58-1

Dec. 31, 2025 - Michael Hawkins Jr. (TX) will enter the transfer portal, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.

Jaylen Henderson (2)🔴

West Virginia (FBS) ➡️

7-18-39% 50-0-0 | 29-146-1

Dec. 31, 2025 - Jaylen Henderson (CA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from West Virginia.