In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest news on the every FBS quarterback. Another bowl game is on slate this afternoon, and we remain in a recruiting dead period for the FBS and FCS.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s FBS quarterback notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

❌ Arkansas State - Josh Flowers

❌ Eastern Michigan - Jeremiah Salem

❌ Fresno State - Brayden Turner

❌ Iowa State - Alex Manske

❌ James Madison - Alonza Barnett III

❌ Louisiana Tech - Evan Bullock

❌ Oregon - Austin Novosad

❌ Rice - Chase Jenkins

❌ San Diego State - JP Mialovski

❌ Temple - Tyler Douglas

❌ Toledo - Trey Whirley

❌ UCLA - Henry Hasselbeck

❌ UConn - Nick Evers

❌ UMass - Charles Arvanigian (DB)

❌ UNLV - Anthony Colandrea

❌ UTSA - Noah Lugo

❌ Virginia Tech - William “Pop” Watson III

✅ Marshall - Dylan Barber (2026)

✅ Rice - Sawyer Rice (2026)

FCS QB Transactions

✅ Mercer - Adrian Parker

✅ North Alabama - Navy Curry (DB)

❌ Abilene Christian - Stone Earle

❌ Alabama State - James Hayes

❌ Central Arkansas - Luther Richesson

❌ Eastern Kentucky - Kam Montgomery

❌ North Alabama - Ari Patu

❌ Presbyterian - Ty Englehart

❌ Robert Morris - Ameer Dudley

❌ Saint Francis - Frank Hoogerwerff

❌ Saint Francis - Adrian Mejia

❌ Tennessee Tech - Coby Walton

❌ Wagner - Joshua Barido

❌ Wagner - William Mindnich

❌ Yale - Brogan McCaughey

❌ Sacramento State - Donovan Shirley (2027)

D2 QB Transactions

✅ Bemidji State - Mack Molander

✅ Chowan - Tyler Adkins

✅ Southern Nazarene - Maddox Olatunde

✅ Tuskegee - Curt’Tavian Clark

✅ Tuskegee - Amari Yelding

❌ Kentucky State - Navy Curry (DB)

❌ Miles - Amari Griffin

❌ Post - Felix Rodriguez

❌ Southeastern Oklahoma State - Colton Howard

❌ UNC Pembroke - Marcus Martin

✅ Midwestern State - Zach Johnson (2026)

D3 QB Transactions

✅ Bridgewater State - Felix Rodriguez

✅ UW-Whitewater - Cole Warren

❌ Christopher Newport - Connor Barry

❌ Marietta - Amare Jenkins

❌ McDaniel - Angel Granado Jr.

❌ Salve Regina - Michael Galligan

❌ Susquehanna - Josh Ehrlich

❌ UW-Oshkosh - Cole Warren

❌ Wittenberg - JJ Miller

NAIA QB Transactions

✅ Graceland - Storm Montoya

✅ Langston - Aden Hooper

✅ Northwestern College - Caleb Thinesen

✅ Simpson - Ya’j Vance

❌ Bethel (KS) - Byron Reese

❌ Evangel - Harrison Hackbarth

❌ Faulkner - Eli Moore

❌ Langston - Aden Hooper

❌ MidAmerica Nazarene - Drew Miller

❌ Ottawa (KS) - Keegan Ray

❌ Rocky Mountain - Trent Nobach

❌ Simpson - Kaleb Anderson

❌ Simpson - Evan Donohue

❌ Webber International - Cooper Lieffers

JUCO QB Transactions

✅ Independence - Amari Griffin

❌ Fresno City - Ya’j Vance

❌ Georgia Military - Curt’Tavian Clark

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. Attention Recruits! Use these links to identify which teams do not have a commit in future classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

2025 FBS QB News Feed

CFB Injury Reports

SEC | B1G | ACC | B12 | AAC | MW | SBC | MAC | CUSA

UCLA Bruins✅

Latest Update - Dec. 28, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): N. Iamaleava-N. Iamaleava-N. Iamaleava-N. Iamaleava-N. Iamaleava-N. Iamaleava-N. Iamaleava-N. Iamaleava-N. Iamaleava-Duncan-N. Iamaleava-N. Iamaleava

Nico Iamaleava (3)

208-323-64% 1928-13-7 | 112-505-4

April 20, 2025 - Nico Iamaleava (CA) committed to the 2025 UCLA transfer portal class from Tennessee (FBS).

Pierce Clarkson (3)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Sept. 7, 2025 - Pierce Clarkson (CA) was suspended from team activities after a Sept. 5 arrest. He committed to the 2025 UCLA transfer portal class from Louisville (FBS) on May 13, 2025.

Luke Duncan (3)🔴

21-34-62% 235-2-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 23, 2025 - Luke Duncan (CA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2023 UCLA recruiting class on June 21, 2022.

Karson Gordon (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Nov. 7, 2023 - Karson Gordon (TX) committed to the 2024 UCLA recruiting class.

Henry Hasselbeck (4)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 28, 2025 - Henry Hasselbeck (MA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 UCLA recruiting class on Dec. 20, 2023.

Colton Gumino (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

June 28, 2024 - Colton Gumino (IL) committed to the 2025 UCLA recruiting class.

Madden Iamaleava (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

April 21, 2025 - Madden Iamaleava (CA) committed to the 2025 UCLA recruiting class.

DJ Bordeaux (2026)🟢

Dec. 4, 2025 - DJ Bordeaux (GA) committed to the 2026 UCLA recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Virginia Tech Hokies✅

Latest Update - Dec. 28, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Drones-Drones-Drones-Drones-Drones-Drones-Drones-Drones-Drones-Drones-Drones-Drones

Kyron Drones (1)🔴

178-315-57% 1919-17-9 | 170-644-9

Dec. 12, 2022 - Kyron Drones (TX) committed to the 2023 Virginia Tech transfer portal class from Baylor (FBS).

Garret Rangel (2)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 17, 2025 - Garret Rangel (TX) will enter the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. He committed to the 2025 Virginia Tech transfer portal class from Oklahoma State (FBS) on May 7, 2025.

William “Pop” Watson III (3)🔴

2-4-50% 77-0-0 | 9-22-0

Dec. 28, 2025 - William “Pop” Watson III (MA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2023 Virginia Tech recruiting class on Dec. 11, 2022.

AJ Brand (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

June 23, 2024 - AJ Brand (SC) committed to the 2025 Virginia Tech recruiting class.

Kelden Ryan (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 30, 2023 - Kelden Ryan (TX) committed to the 2025 Virginia Tech recruiting class.

Troy Huhn (2026)🟢

Dec. 1, 2025 - Troy Huhn (CA) committed to the 2026 Virginia Tech recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Rice Owls

Latest Update - Dec. 28, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Jenkins-Jenkins-Jenkins-Jenkins-Jenkins-Jenkins-Jenkins-Jenkins-Jenkins-Jenkins-Jenkins