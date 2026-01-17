Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every 2025 NFL quarterback room with info on free agents and draft picks. This page will track every QB transaction from the last 365 days and started on Jan. 5, 2026, the day after the regular season ended. Scroll to the bottom of the page for an updated look at all 32 QB rooms.

NFL Quarterback News Feed

Bryce Young 🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 13, 2026 - The Panthers exercised an option for 2027 with Bryce Young.

DJ Uiagalelei 🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 13, 2026 - DJ Uiagalelei signed a reserve/future contract with the Chargers.

CJ Beathard 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - CJ Beathard became a free agent after his Lions practice squad contract expired.

Carter Bradley 🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - Carter Bradley signed a reserve/future contract with the Jaguars.

Hunter Dekkers 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - Hunter Dekkers became a free agent after his Saints practice squad contract expired.

Will Grier 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - Will Grier became a free agent after his Cowboys practice squad contract expired.

Jake Haener 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - Jake Haener became a free agent after his Saints practice squad contract expired.

Trevor Siemian 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - Trevor Siemian became a free agent after his Titans practice squad contract expired.

Kyle Trask 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - Kyle Trask became a free agent after his Falcons practice squad contract expired.

Logan Woodside 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - Logan Woodside became a free agent after his Cardinals practice squad contract expired.

Bailey Zappe 🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - Bailey Zappe signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets.

Bailey Zappe 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - Bailey Zappe became a free agent after his Browns practice squad contract expired.

Shane Buechele 🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 7, 2026 - Shane Buechele signed to the Bills practice squad.

Clayton Tune 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 7, 2026 - Clayton Tune cleared waivers.

Shane Buechele 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 6, 2026 - Shane Buechele cleared waivers.

Desmond Ridder 🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 6, 2026 - Desmond Ridder was elevated to the Packers active roster from the practice squad.

Clayton Tune 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 6, 2026 - Clayton Tune was waived by the Packers.

Shane Buechele 🔴

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 5, 2026 - Shane Buechele was waived by the Chiefs.

Sean Clifford 🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 5, 2026 - Sean Clifford signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals.

Sam Ehlinger 🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 5, 2026 - Sam Ehlinger was elevated to the Broncos active roster from the practice squad.

Jake Haener 🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 5, 2026 - Jake Haener reverted to the Saints practice squad.

Seth Henigan 🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 5, 2026 - Seth Henigan signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts.

DJ Uiagalelei 🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 5, 2026 - DJ Uiagalelei reverted to the Chargers practice squad.

2025 NFL QB Rooms

ERFA - Exclusive Rights Free Agent

RFA - Restricted Free Agent

UFA - Unrestricted Free Agent

Arizona Cardinals

Latest Update - Oct. 11, 2025

Kedon Slovis (2027 ERFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Oct. 11, 2025 - Kedon Slovis was elevated to the Cardinals active roster from the practice squad.

Jacoby Brissett (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 11, 2025 - Jacoby Brissett signed with the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

July 21, 2022 - Kyler Murray signed an extension with the Cardinals.

Atlanta Falcons

Latest Update - Nov. 19, 2025

Easton Stick (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Nov. 19, 2025 - Easton Stick was elevated to the Falcons active roster from the practice squad.

Emory Jones (2026 ERFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Dec. 26, 2024 - Emory Jones signed to the Falcons practice squad.

Michael Penix Jr. (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

June 22, 2024 - Michael Penix Jr. signed with the Falcons.

Kirk Cousins (2028 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 11, 2024 - Kirk Cousins signed with the Falcons.

Baltimore Ravens

Latest Update - Oct. 24, 2025

Tyler Huntley (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Oct. 24, 2025 - Tyler Huntley was elevated to the Ravens active roster from the practice squad.

Cooper Rush (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 16, 2025 - Cooper Rush signed with the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson (2028 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

April 27, 2023 - Lamar Jackson signed an extension with the Ravens.

Buffalo Bills

Latest Update - Jan. 7, 2026

Shane Buechele (2026 RFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 7, 2026 - Shane Buechele signed to the Bills practice squad.

Josh Allen (2031 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 9, 2025 - Josh Allen signed an extension with the Bills.

Mitchell Trubisky (2026 RFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 7, 2024 - Mitchell Trubisky signed with the Bills.

Carolina Panthers

Latest Update - Jan. 13, 2026

Bryce Young (2028 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 13, 2026 - The Panthers exercised an option for 2027 with Bryce Young.

Mike White (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Nov. 11, 2025 - Mike White signed to the Panthers practice squad.

Andy Dalton (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Feb. 18, 2025 - Andy Dalton signed an extension with the Panthers.

Chicago Bears

Latest Update - Aug. 20, 2025

Tyson Bagent (2028 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Aug. 20, 2025 - Tyson Bagent signed an extension with the Bears.

Case Keenum (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

April 3, 2025 - Case Keenum signed with the Bears.

Caleb Williams (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

July 16, 2024 - Caleb Williams signed with the Bears.

Cincinnati Bengals

Latest Update - Jan. 5, 2026

Sean Clifford (2027 RFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 5, 2026 - Sean Clifford signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals.

Joe Flacco (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Oct. 7, 2025 - Joe Flacco was traded to the Bengals by the Browns.

Jake Browning (2026 RFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

April 23, 2024 - Jake Browning signed with the Bengals.

Joe Burrow (2030 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Sept. 7, 2023 - Joe Burrow signed an extension with the Bengals.

Cleveland Browns

Latest Update - June 6, 2025

Dillon Gabriel (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

June 6, 2025 - Dillon Gabriel signed with the Browns.

Shedeur Sanders (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | Colege Stats

May 19, 2025 - Shedeur Sanders signed with the Browns.

Deshaun Watson (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 18, 2022 - Deshaun Watson was traded to the Browns from the Texans and signed an extension.

Dallas Cowboys

Latest Update - April 3, 2025

Joe Milton III (2028 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

April 3, 2025 - Joe Milton III was traded to the Cowboys by the Patriots.

Dak Prescott (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Sept. 8, 2024 - Dak Prescott signed an extension with the Cowboys.

Denver Broncos

Latest Update - Jan. 5, 2026

Sam Ehlinger (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 5, 2026 - Sam Ehlinger was elevated to the Broncos active roster from the practice squad.

Jarrett Stidham (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 9, 2025 - Jarrett Stidham signed an extension with the Broncos.

Bo Nix (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 13, 2024 - Bo Nix signed with the Broncos.

Detroit Lions

Latest Update - March 13, 2025

Kyle Allen (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 13, 2025 - Kyle Allen signed with the Lions.

Jared Goff (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 13, 2024 - Jared Goff signed an extension with the Lions.

Green Bay Packers

Latest Update - Jan. 6, 2026

Desmond Ridder (2026)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 6, 2026 - Desmond Ridder was elevated to the Packers active roster from the practice squad.

Malik Willis (2026)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Aug. 26, 2024 - Malik Willis was traded to the Packers by the Titans.

Jordan Love (2029)

NFL Stats | College Stats

July 26, 2024 - Jordan Love signed an extension with the Packers.

Houston Texans

Latest Update - Sept. 2, 2025

Davis Mills (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Sept. 2, 2025 - Davis Mills signed an extension with the Texans.

Graham Mertz (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 8, 2025 - Graham Mertz signed with the Texans.

CJ Stroud (2028 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

July 24, 2023 - CJ Stroud signed with the Texans.

Indianapolis Colts

Latest Update - Jan. 5, 2026

Seth Henigan (2027 ERFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 5, 2026 - Seth Henigan signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts.

Philip Rivers (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Dec. 13, 2025 - Philip Rivers was elevated to the Colts active roster from the practice squad.

Daniel Jones (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 11, 2025 - Daniel Jones signed with the Colts.

Riley Leonard (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 10, 2025 - Riley Leonard signed with the Colts.

Anthony Richardson (2028 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

July 24, 2023 - Anthony Richardson signed with the Colts.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Latest Update - Jan. 12, 2026

Carter Bradley (2027 ERFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - Carter Bradley signed a reserve/future contract with the Jaguars.

Nick Mullens (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 10, 2025 - Nick Mullens signed with the Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence (2031 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

June 13, 2024 - Trevor Lawrence signed an extension with the Jaguars.

Kansas City Chiefs

Latest Update - Dec. 20, 2025

Chris Oladokun (2027 ERFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Dec. 20, 2025 - Chris Oladokun was elevated to the Chiefs active roster from the practice squad.

Gardner Minshew (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 13, 2025 - Gardner Minshew signed with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes (2032 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

July 6, 2020 - Patrick Mahomes signed an extension with the Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders

Latest Update - Aug. 26, 2025

Kenny Pickett (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Aug. 26, 2025 - Kenny Pickett was traded to the Raiders by the Browns.

Geno Smith (2028 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

April 3, 2025 - Geno Smith signed an extension with the Raiders.

Aidan O’Connell (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 11, 2023 - Aidan O’Connell signed with the Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers

Latest Update - Jan. 13, 2026

DJ Uiagalelei (2027 ERFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 13, 2026 - DJ Uiagalelei signed a reserve/future contract with the Chargers.

Trey Lance (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

April 4, 2025 - Trey Lance signed with the Chargers.

Justin Herbert (2030 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

July 25, 2023 - Justin Herbert signed an extension with the Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams

Latest Update - May 10, 2025

Jimmy Garoppolo (2026 UFA)

2025 Stats | College Stats

May 10, 2025 - Jimmy Garoppolo signed an extension with the Rams.

Matthew Stafford (2027 UFA)

2025 Stats | College Stats

March 1, 2025 - Matthew Stafford signed an extension with the Rams.

Stetson Bennett IV (2027 UFA)

2025 Stats | College Stats

June 22, 2023 - Stetson Bennett IV signed with the Rams.

Miami Dolphins

Latest Update - Jan. 1, 2026

Cam Miller (2027 ERFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 1, 2026 - Cam Miller was elevated to the Dolphins active roster from the practice squad.

Quinn Ewers (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 8, 2025 - Quinn Ewers signed with the Dolphins.

Zach Wilson (2026)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 10, 2025 - Zach Wilson signed with the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa (2029)

NFL Stats | College Stats

July 26, 2024 - Tua Tagovailoa signed a contract extension with the Dolphins.

Minnesota Vikings

Latest Update - Dec. 23, 2025

Brett Rypien (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Dec. 23, 2025 - Brett Rypien was claimed off waivers by the Vikings.

John Wolford (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Dec. 6, 2025 - John Wolford was elevated to the Vikings active roster from the practice squad.

Carson Wentz (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Aug. 25, 2025 - Carson Wentz signed with the Vikings.

Max Brosmer (2028 RFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

April 27, 2025 - Max Brosmer signed with the Vikings.

JJ McCarthy (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

July 19, 2024 - JJ McCarthy signed with the Vikings.

New England Patriots

Latest Update - Aug. 27, 2025

Tommy DeVito (2026)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Aug. 27, 2025 - Tommy DeVito signed with the Patriots.

Joshua Dobbs (2027)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 10, 2025 - Joshua Dobbs signed with the Patriots.

Drake Maye (2029)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 28, 2024 - Drake Maye signed with the Patriots.

New Orleans Saints

Latest Update - July 19, 2025

Tyler Shough (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

July 19, 2025 - Tyler Shough signed with the Saints.

Spencer Rattler (2028 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 10, 2024 - Spencer Rattler signed with the Saints.

Taysom Hill (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Nov. 22, 2021 - Taysom Hill signed an extension with the Saints.

New York Giants

Latest Update - May 30, 2025

Jaxson Dart (2030 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 30, 2025 - Jaxson Dart signed with the Giants.

Jameis Winston (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 31, 2025 - Jameis Winston signed with the Giants.

Russell Wilson (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 27, 2025 - Russell Wilson signed with the Giants.

New York Jets

Latest Update - Jan. 12, 2026

Bailey Zappe (2026 UFA)🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 12, 2026 - Bailey Zappe signed a future/reserve contract with the Jets.

Hendon Hooker (2027 UFA)🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 3, 2026 - Hendon Hooker was elevated to the Jets active roster from the practice squad.

Brady Cook (2027 ERFA)🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

Dec. 6, 2025 - Brady Cook was elevated to the Jets active roster from the practice squad.

Justin Fields (2027 UFA)🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 10, 2025 - Justin Fields signed with the Jets.

Tyrod Taylor (2026 UFA)🟢

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 12, 2024 - Tyrod Taylor signed with the Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles

Latest Update - Aug. 27, 2025

Kyle McCord (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Aug. 27, 2025 - Kyle McCord signed to the Eagles practice squad.

Sam Howell (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Aug. 24, 2025 - Sam Howell was traded to the Eagles by the Vikings.

Tanner McKee (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 4, 2023 - Tanner McKee signed with the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

April 17, 2023 - Jalen Hurts signed an extension with the Eagles.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Latest Update - June 9, 2025

Aaron Rodgers (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

June 9, 2025 - Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers.

Will Howard (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 9, 2025 - Will Howard signed with the Steelers.

Mason Rudolph (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 13, 2025 - Mason Rudolph signed with the Steelers.

Skylar Thompson (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Jan. 14, 2025 - Skylar Thompson signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers.

San Francisco 49ers

Latest Update - Dec. 18, 2025

Adrian Martinez (2026 ERFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Dec. 18, 2025 - Adrian Martinez signed to the 49ers practice squad.

Brock Purdy (2031 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 16, 2025 - Brock Purdy signed an extension with the 49ers.

Kurtis Rourke (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 12, 2025 - Kurtis Rourke signed with the 49ers.

Mac Jones (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 13, 2025 - Mac Jones signed with the 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks

Latest Update - May 21, 2025

Jalen Milroe (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 21, 2025 - Jalen Milroe signed with the Seahawks.

Drew Lock (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

April 13, 2025 - Drew Lock signed with the Seahawks.

Sam Darnold (2028 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 10, 2025 - Sam Darnold signed with the Seahawks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Latest Update - Nov. 29, 2025

Connor Bazelak (2026 ERFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Nov. 29, 2025 - Connor Bazelak was elevated to the Buccaneers active roster from the practice squad.

Teddy Bridgewater (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Aug. 5, 2025 - Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 10, 2024 - Baker Mayfield signed an extension with the Buccaneers.

Tennessee Titans

Latest Update - May 21, 2025

Cam Ward (2030 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

May 21, 2025 - Cam Ward signed with the Titans.

Brandon Allen (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 13, 2025 - Brandon Allen signed with the Titans.

Will Levis (2027 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

July 22, 2023 - Will Levis signed with the Titans.

Washington Commanders

Latest Update - Dec. 24, 2025

Sam Hartman (2027 ERFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Dec. 24, 2025 - Sam Hartman was elevated to the Commanders active roster from the practice squad.

Jeff Driskel (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

Dec. 22, 2025 - Jeff Driskel was elevated to the Commanders active roster from the Cardinals practice squad.

Josh Johnson (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

April 11, 2025 - Josh Johnson signed with the Commanders.

Marcus Mariota (2026 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

March 12, 2025 - Marcus Mariota signed with the Commanders.

Jayden Daniels (2029 UFA)

NFL Stats | College Stats

June 14, 2024 - Jayden Daniels signed an extension with the Commanders.