Photo courtesy of EIU Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest news on the every FCS quarterback. Three more bowl games will be on your TV this afternoon through the night, and we remain in a recruiting dead period for the FBS and FCS.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s FCS quarterback notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

❌ Arkansas - Trever Jackson

❌ Arkansas State - Jerry Horne

❌ Army - Theophilus Setzer

❌ Ball State - Aidan Leffler

❌ Ball State - Walter Taylor

❌ Boise State - Kaleb Annett

❌ BYU - McCae Hillstead

❌ Colorado - Ryan Staub

❌ Delaware - Zach Marker

❌ FAU - Carson Cruver

❌ Kent State - Devin Kargman

❌ Liberty - Jayden Bradford

❌ Michigan - Davis Warren

❌ New Mexico - Cole Welliver

❌ Northern Illinois - Josh Holst

❌ Northern Illinois - Jackson Proctor

❌ Southern Miss - Denzel Gardner

❌ UConn - Tucker McDonald

❌ UNLV - Gael Ochoa

❌ West Virginia - Scott Kean

❌ Wisconsin - Billy Edwards Jr.

❌ Wyoming - Kaden Anderson

FCS QB Transactions

❌ Alcorn State - Andre Washington

❌ Central Arkansas - Peyton Lyon

❌ Central Arkansas - Jack Patterson

❌ Central Connecticut - Josh Jackson

❌ Davidson - Coulter Cleland

❌ Eastern Illinois - Blainey Dowling

❌ Eastern Illinois - Connor Wolf

❌ Houston Christian - Bo Krell

❌ LIU - Ethan Greenwood

❌ Marist - Sonny Mannino

❌ New Hampshire - Brooks Bentley

❌ North Carolina A&T - Nelson Layne

❌ Princeton - Kai Colon

❌ Saint Francis - Jake Hamilton

❌ Saint Francis - Jeff Hoenstine

❌ Southeast Missouri State - Patrick Heitert

❌ Stonehill - Shawn Brown

❌ Tennessee State - Jonathan Palmer

❌ Towson - Jack Pellicciotti

❌ Towson - Winston Watkins

❌ UC Davis - David Rasor

❌ Valparaiso - Caron Tyler

❌ Wagner - Jordan Barton

✅ Bethune-Cookman - Joel Morris (2026)

✅ Weber State - Nate Dahle (2026)

❌ Eastern Washington - Nate Dahle (2026)

❌ Marist - Torin Evans (2026)

D2 QB Transactions

✅ Kentucky Wesleyan - Nikolas Schindler

✅ Ouachita Baptist - Malikai Miller

❌ Adams State - Tyson Smith

❌ Arkansas Monticello - Tyler Webb

❌ Benedict - Bryce Conover

❌ Concord - Kameron Howard

❌ Harding - Malikai Miller

❌ Kentucky Wesleyan - Noah Lee

❌ Lane - Jared Lawrence

❌ Livingstone - Brendyn Colella

❌ Wheeling - Alex Godavitarne

❌ Winston-Salem State - Daylin Lee

✅ Truman State - Brennan Czeschin (2026)

D3 QB Transactions

❌ Adrian - Tristan Hill

❌ Allegheny - Nick Barker

❌ Anna Maria - Blaine Walker

❌ Augsburg - Deshaun Pongsak

❌ Austin - Jaylon Talton

❌ Averett - Brock Hoffman

❌ Beloit - Ben Parker

❌ Benedictine - Philip Jacobs

❌ Bethany - Trent Huffman

❌ Bluffton - Tywuan Clark

❌ Buena Vista - Brett Garcia

❌ Coe - Gregorio Jimenez

❌ Cortland - Craig Galea

❌ East Texas Baptist - Keegan Davis

❌ Eureka - Christian Noel

❌ Fitchburg State - Rocky Marchitelli

❌ Geneva - Caleb Romano

❌ Greensboro - Josh Sims

❌ Illinois College - Cole McKey

❌ Illinois Wesleyan - Amado Martinez Jr.

❌ Ithaca - Matthew Parker

❌ Lawrence - RJ Connell

❌ Monmouth - Stone Morgan

❌ NC Wesleyan - Colten Newsom

❌ North Park - Dylan Spedale

❌ Redlands - Luke Coleman

❌ UW-Stevens Point - Carson Glosny

❌ Washington & Jefferson - Caleb Brady

✅ Gettysburg - Gavin Marshalek (2026)

NAIA QB Transactions

❌ Clarke - Mike Reese

❌ Culver-Stockton - Shamon Coleman

❌ Dakota State - Raesean Eaton

❌ Defiance - Ethan Thanthanavong

❌ Montana Western - Michael Palandri

❌ Siena Heights - Braylen Himmelein

❌ Siena Heights - Collin Steele

❌ Southwestern - Eric Erbe

❌ St. Ambrose - Carter Magerski

❌ St. Ambrose - Alec Ponder

❌ St. Thomas - Keely Watson

❌ Texas Wesleyan - Carson Rodgers

❌ William Woods - Kevrron Smith

JUCO QB Transactions

❌ Blinn - Nathen Lewis

✅ San Bernardino Valley - Dillon Rose-Bailey (2026)

The daily newsletter includes exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room. Each post includes the day’s FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback transactions. Subscribers unlock the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com below, and these pages are updated daily on the site.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. Attention Recruits! Use these links to identify which teams do not have a commit in future classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.

FCS Quarterback Notebook

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(2026)” - Recruiting commits. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

“2026 - None” - Teams without a commit. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

“(2026 Transfer)” - Transfer portal commits.

“🟢” - Joining 2026 Roster.

“🔴” - Not Returning to 2026 Roster.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season OR recruiting class

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Teams are sorted by date of the latest news. Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. Stats and starters are updated through Dec. 20, 2025.

*Redshirt Available

✅2025 Season Complete

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

2025 FCS QB News Feed

North Alabama Lions✅

Latest Update - Dec. 27, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Patu-Patu-Wade-Wade-Patu-Patu-Wade-Wade-Wade-Wade-Wood-Wood

Ari Patu (1)🔴

48-95-51% 517-5-4 | 44-133-1

Dec. 27, 2025 - Ari Patu (CA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 North Alabama transfer portal class from Stanford (FBS).

DC Tabscott (1)🔴

17-43-40% 245-2-4 | 4-(-29)-0

DC Tabscott (TN) committed to the 2024 North Alabama transfer portal class from New Mexico (FBS).

Destin Wade (3)

92-181-51% 1188-10-4 | 104-469-5

Dec. 28, 2024 - Destin Wade (TN) committed to the 2025 North Alabama transfer portal class from Colorado (FBS).

Ty Watkins (3)

1-1-100% 9-0-0 | 9-13-0

Ty Watkins (GA) committed to the 2024 North Alabama transfer portal class from Austin Peay (FCS).

Kesean Pryor (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Kesean Pryor (AL) committed to the 2024 North Alabama recruiting class.

Dawson Simmons (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dawson Simmons (LA) committed to the 2024 North Alabama recruiting class.

Brock Stomps (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Nov. 23, 2024 - Brock Stomps (FL) committed to the 2025 North Alabama recruiting class.

John Austin Wood (4*)

25-49-51% 286-2-1 | 35-19-0

Sept. 21, 2024 - John Austin Wood (MA) committed to the 2025 North Alabama recruiting class.

Conner Lindsey (2026)🟢

Nov. 16, 2025 - Conner Lindsey (NC) committed to the 2026 North Alabama recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Abilene Christian Wildcats✅

Latest Update - Dec. 26, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (14): Earle-Earle-Earle-Earle-Earle-Earle-Earle-Earle-Earle-Earle-Earle-Earle-Earle-Earle

Stone Earle (1)🔴

295-440-67% 3270-22-11 | 137-429-12

Dec. 26, 2025 - Stone Earle (TX) will seek an additional year of eligibility and enter the transfer portal, he told me. He committed to the 2025 Abilene Christian transfer portal class from Marshall (FBS) on Jan. 7, 2025.

Cade Fennegan (1)🔴

1-1-100% 8-0-0 | 1-1-0

May 23, 2025 - Cade Fennegan (TX) committed to the 2025 Abilene Christian transfer portal class from BYU (FBS) where he last played in 2023.

Quayde Hawkins (1)🔴

3-3-100% 36-1-0 | 2-12-0

Quayde Hawkins (GA) committed to the 2023 Abilene Christian transfer portal class from Troy (FBS).

John David Black (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

John David Black (TX) committed to the 2025 Abilene Christian transfer portal class from East Carolina (FBS).

Carson May (2)

Carson May (OK) is listed as a tight end on the roster.

Leighton Adams (4)

Leighton Adams (TX) is listed as a defensive back on the roster.

Joe Castles (2026)🟢

July 29, 2025 - Joe Castles (TX) committed to the 2026 Abilene Christian recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Eastern Kentucky Colonels✅

Latest Update - Dec. 23, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Burkett-Burkett-Burkett-Burkett-Burkett-Burkett-Burkett-Burkett-Burkett-Burkett-Burkett-Burkett

Myles Burkett (2)

139-255-55% 1473-8-9 | 119-317-4

Dec. 15, 2024 - Myles Burkett (WI) committed to the 2025 Eastern Kentucky transfer portal class from Albany (FCS).

Jordyn Potts (2*)

10-25-40% 107-1-0 | 10-(-36)-0

May 6, 2025 - Jordyn Potts (TN) committed to the 2025 Eastern Kentucky transfer portal class from Tennessee Tech (FBS).

Colbey Lamberth (3)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Colbey Lamberth (TN) committed to the 2023 Eastern Kentucky recruiting class.

Kam Montgomery (4*)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 4-1-0

Dec. 23, 2025 - Kam Montgomery (OH) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Eastern Kentucky recruiting class on Feb. 2, 2025.

Tyler Travers (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 26, 2025 - Tyler Travers (TN) committed to the 2025 Eastern Kentucky recruiting class.

Cameron Hergott (2)

Cameron Hergott (KY) is listed as a wide receiver on the roster.

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions✅

Latest Update - Dec. 23, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (11): Peters-Peters-Peters-Peters-Peters-Peters-Peters-Peters-Peters-Peters-Davis