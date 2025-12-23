Photo courtesy of Montana State Athletics

In Today's Edition, you'll get a look at the latest news on every FCS quarterback room.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s FCS quarterback notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

❌ Arkansas State - Jax Brown

❌ Kennesaw State - Amari Odom

❌ Nebraska - Marcos Davila

❌ North Carolina - Bryce Baker

❌ Oklahoma State - Banks Bowen

❌ Tulsa - Kirk Francis

❌ USF - Byrum Brown

❌ NC State - Kaneal Sweetwyne (2026)

FCS QB Transactions

D2 QB Transactions

D3 QB Transactions

NAIA QB Transactions

JUCO QB Transactions

FCS Quarterback Notebook

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(2026)” - Recruiting commits. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

“2026 - None” - Teams without a commit. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

“(2026 Transfer)” - Transfer portal commits.

“🟢” - Joining 2026 Roster.

“🔴” - Not Returning to 2026 Roster.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season OR recruiting class

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Teams are sorted by date of the latest news. Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. Stats and starters are updated through Dec. 20, 2025.

*Redshirt Available

✅2025 Season Complete

2025 FCS QB News Feed

Montana State Bobcats

Latest Update - Dec. 21, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (15): Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson-Lamson

Justin Lamson (2)

237-329-72% 2892-24-3 | 164-704-14

March 18, 2025 - Justin Lamson (CA) committed to the 2025 Montana State transfer portal class from Stanford (FBS).

Patrick Duchien (3)

9-13-69% 86-1-1 | 8-55-1

Patrick Duchien (MT) committed to the 2023 Montana State recruiting class.

Chance Wilson (3)

2-3-67% 22-0-0 | 4-63-2

Chance Wilson (OK) committed to the 2023 Montana State recruiting class.

Grant Vigen (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 19, 2024 - Grant Vigen (MT) committed to the 2025 Montana State recruiting class.

River Warren (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 4, 2024 - River Warren (OK) committed to the 2025 Montana State recruiting class.

Jordan Reed (2)

Jordan Reed (CA) is listed as a wide receiver on the roster.

Thomas Buchanan (4)

Thomas Buchanan (MT) is listed as a tight end on the roster.

Joseph Janney (2026)🟢

Dec. 3, 2025 - Joseph Janney (OR) committed to the 2026 Montana State recruiting class.

Titus Vidlak (2027)

Dec. 21, 2025 - Titus Vidlak (ID) committed to the 2027 Montana State recruiting class.

2028 - None

Incarnate Word Cardinals✅

Latest Update - Dec. 17, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Torres-Torres-Torres-Colson-Colson-Colson-Colson-Colson-Colson-Colson-Colson-Torres

Richard Torres (2)

83-128-65% 806-3-5 | 13-(-53)-0

Richard Torres (TX) committed to the 2023 Incarnate Word transfer portal class from Nebraska (FBS).

Deyon Batiste (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

May 7, 2025 - Deyon Batiste (TX) committed to the 2025 Incarnate Word transfer portal class from Wyoming (FBS).

EJ Colson (4)🔴

210-296-71% 2142-16-4 | 108-287-3

Dec. 17, 2025 - EJ Colson (GA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Incarnate Word transfer portal class from UCF (FBS) on May 7, 2025.

Mikey Moshier (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Feb. 2, 2025 - Mikey Moshier (TX) committed to the 2025 Incarnate Word recruiting class.

Jackson Fields (2026)🟢

July 24, 2025 - Jackson Fields (LA) committed to the 2026 Incarnate Word recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Furman Paladins✅

Latest Update - Dec. 16, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Hedden-Hedden-Hedden-Hedden-Hedden-Hedden-Hedden-Hedden-Hedden-Hedden-Hedden-Hedden

Carson Jones (2)

5-10-50% 36-0-0 | 0-0-0

Carson Jones (TN) committed to the 2022 Furman recruiting class.

Dixon Massingill (2)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dixon Massingill (SC) committed to the 2022 Furman recruiting class.

Nehuel Garcia (3)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 1-(-1)-0

Nehuel Garcia (CA) committed to the 2023 Furman recruiting class.

Trey Hedden (3*)🔴

287-419-69% 2967-17-13 | 35-(-176)-1

Dec. 16, 2025 - Trey Hedden (FL) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Furman recruiting class.

Brady Geibel (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Feb. 5, 2025 - Brady Geibel (OH) committed to the 2025 Furman recruiting class.

Banks Bouton (2026)🟢

Nov. 19, 2025 - Banks Bouton (SC) committed to the 2026 Furman recruiting class.

Trey Smith (2026)🟢

June 29, 2025 - Trey Smith (GA) committed to the 2026 Furman recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Sacramento State Hornets✅

Latest Update - Dec. 16, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Rashada-Rashada-Williams-Williams-Williams-Williams-Williams-Williams-Williams-Williams-Williams-Williams