Photo courtesy of Montana State Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get the latest news inside every FCS quarterback room. With the FCS and D3 national championships taking place over the last two nights, the FBS is now the only season still ongoing with three games left. The transfer portal remains open, and we’re in a recruiting contact period for FBS and FCS programs.

Today’s article comes from the 2025 FCS QB Rooms, Recruits & Transfers page that’s updated daily on the site.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s FCS quarterback notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

🟢 Joining the team

🔴 Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

🟢 Arkansas - AJ Hill

🟢 Auburn - Byrum Brown

🟢 Colorado State - Hauss Hejny

🟢 FAU - Drew Devillier

🟢 Florida State - Ashton Daniels

🟢 Kentucky - Kenny Minchey

🟢 Memphis - Denzel Gardner

🟢 Mississippi State - AJ Swann

🟢 Missouri - Austin Simmons

🟢 Rutgers - Dylan Lonergan

🟢 San Diego State - Stone Saunders

🟢 UConn - Kalieb Osborne

🟢 West Virginia - Michael Hawkins

🟢 Wyoming - Tyler Hughes

🔴 Coastal Carolina - Emmett Brown

🔴 Illinois - Ethan Hampton

🔴 Kent State - Ruel Tomlinson

🔴 Michigan - Mikey Keene

🔴 Navy - Alex Erby

🔴 Nebraska - Kenny Minchey

🔴 North Carolina - Gio Lopez

🔴 UCLA - Pierce Clarkson

FCS QB Transactions

🟢 Florida A&M - Isaiah Knowles

🟢 Southern - Zeon Chriss-Gremillion

🟢 Southeastern Louisiana - Issac Mooring III

🔴 Furman - Dixon Massingill

🔴 Southern - Jalen Woods

🔴 VMI - Jackson Stroup (2026)

D2 QB Transactions

🟢 Kentucky Wesleyan - Carson Glosny

🟢 West Florida - Blake Boda

🟢 Western New Mexico - Dennis Finkel

🔴 Catawba - Preston Brown

🔴 Ferris State - Carson Gulker

🔴 North Greenville - Alex Walker

🔴 UT Permian Basin - Reece Deitrick

D3 QB Transactions

🔴 Alvernia - Alijah Johnson

🔴 Alvernia - Jaden Randall

🔴 Alvernia - Dante Viccharelli

🔴 Baldwin-Wallace - Amhar Atwell

🔴 Baldwin-Wallace - Dylan Gwinn

🔴 Benedictine - Chase Hetfleisch

🔴 Bridgewater State - Joseph Dube-Garrett

🔴 Buffalo State - Joey Ferretti

🔴 Hilbert - Darrion Montgomery

🔴 Hobart - Grant Stupak

🔴 Husson - Dominic Papa

🔴 McDaniel - Jayden Booker

🔴 Moravian - Brayden Huber

🔴 St. Olaf - Cameron Reyes

🔴 Wittenberg - Titus Watkins

NAIA QB Transactions

🟢 Kansas Wesleyan - Wyatt Oak

🔴 McPherson - Austin Jinkerson

JUCO QB Transactions

The daily newsletter includes exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room. Each post includes the day’s FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback transactions. Subscribers unlock the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com below, and these pages are updated daily on the site.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. Attention Recruits! Use these links to identify which teams do not have a commit in future classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and paste the following terms in the search bar.

“(2026)” - Recruiting commits. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

“2026 - None” - Teams without a commit. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

“🟢” - Joining 2026 roster.

“🔴” - Not returning to 2026 roster.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season OR recruiting class

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Teams are sorted by date of the latest news. Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. Stats and starters are updated through Dec. 20, 2025.

*Redshirt Available

✅2025 Season Complete

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

FCS QB Notebook

Florida A&M Rattlers ✅

Latest Update - Jan. 4, 2026

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Johnson-Johnson-Johnson-Johnson-Peddy-Johnson-Johnson-Johnson-Johnson-Johnson-Johnson-Johnson

Bryson Martin (2)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Bryson Martin (FL) committed to the 2024 Florida A&M transfer portal class from Miami (FBS).

Jett Peddy (2*)🔴

21-47-45% 258-0-4 | 6-(-6)-0

Dec. 11, 2025 - Jett Peddy (CA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Florida A&M transfer portal class from Long Beach (JUCO) on May 29, 2025.

Tyler Jefferson (3)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 4-2-0

Jan. 4, 2026 - Tyler Jefferson (FL) will enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Florida A&M transfer portal class from Central Michigan (FBS) on Dec. 21, 2024.

RJ Johnson III (3)🔴

215-331-65% 2597-18-4 | 70-139-3

Dec. 7, 2025 - RJ Johnson (GA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Florida A&M transfer portal class from Toledo (FBS) on May 8, 2025.

Traven Green (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Traven Green (FL) committed to the 2024 Florida A&M recruiting class.

Lawrence Wright IV (4)

Lawrence Wright (FL) is listed as a tight end on the roster. He committed from Florida (FBS), he told me on June 12, 2025.

Armond Parker (2026)🟢

Jan. 4, 2026 - Armond Parker (GA) committed to the 2026 Florida A&M recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Bryant Bulldogs ✅

Latest Update - Jan. 4, 2026

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Myer-Myer-Myer-Myer-Myer-Docekal-Keefner-Keefner-Keefner-Keefner-Docekal-Docekal