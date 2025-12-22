Photo courtesy of Iowa State Athletics Communications

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s FBS quarterback notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

❌ Arizona - Braedyn Locke

❌ Auburn - Ashton Daniels

❌ Florida State - Jaylen King

❌ Iowa State - Rocco Becht

❌ Kansas - David McComb

❌ Memphis - Ty Collins

❌ Memphis - Antwann “AJ” Hill Jr.

❌ South Carolina - Air Noland

❌ Washington State - Hudson Kurland (2026)

FCS QB Transactions

✅ Central Arkansas - Tyler Dudden

✅ Montana State - Titus Vidlak (2027)

D2 QB Transactions

D3 QB Transactions

NAIA QB Transactions

JUCO QB Transactions

❌ Saddleback - Tyler Dudden

FBS Quarterback Notebook

South Carolina Gamecocks✅

Latest Update - Dec. 22, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Sellers-Sellers-Sellers-Sellers-Sellers-Sellers-Sellers-Sellers-Sellers-Sellers-Sellers-Sellers

Luke Doty (1)🔴

19-30-63% 153-0-1 | 9-20-0

Luke Doty (SC) is listed as an athlete on the roster after spending time at quarterback and wide receiver during his career. He committed to the 2020 South Carolina recruiting class on July 31, 2018.

LaNorris Sellers (3)

178-293-61% 2437-13-8 | 149-270-5

Dec. 23, 2022 - LaNorris Sellers (SC) committed to the 2023 South Carolina recruiting class.

Jimmy Francis (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

April 20, 2024 - Jimmy Francis (TX) committed to the 2024 South Carolina recruiting class.

Air Noland (4)🔴

2-3-67% 13-0-0 | 1-4-0

Dec. 22, 2025 - Air Noland (GA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 South Carolina transfer portal class from Ohio State (FBS) on Dec. 23, 2024.

Cutter Woods (4*)

8-11-73% 69-0-1 | 3-18-0

June 24, 2024 - Cutter Woods (SC) committed to the 2025 South Carolina recruiting class.

Landon Duckworth (2026)🟢

July 18, 2025 - Landon Duckworth (AL) committed to the 2026 South Carolina recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Auburn Tigers✅

Latest Update - Dec. 21, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Arnold-Daniels-Daniels-Knight-Daniels

Ashton Daniels (1*)🔴

68-119-57% 797-3-2 | 63-280-2

Dec. 21, 2025 - Ashton Daniels (GA) will enter the transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported. He committed to the 2025 Auburn transfer portal class from Stanford (FBS) on Dec. 16, 2024.

Jackson Arnold (2*)

136-215-63% 1309-6-2 | 112-311-8

Dec. 14, 2024 - Jackson Arnold (TX) committed to the 2025 Auburn transfer portal class from Oklahoma (FBS).

John Colvin (3)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 4, 2023 - John Colvin (AL) committed to the 2023 Auburn recruiting class.

Deuce Knight (4*)

17-25-68% 259-2-0 | 13-178-4

Oct. 2, 2024 - Deuce Knight (MS) committed to the 2025 Auburn recruiting class.

Will Myers (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

May 16, 2025 - Will Myers (AL) committed to the 2025 Auburn recruiting class.

Rhys Brush (2026)🟢

Dec. 3, 2025 - Rhys Brush (FL) committed to the 2026 Auburn recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Memphis Tigers✅

Latest Update - Dec. 21, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (13): Lewis-Lewis-Lewis-Lewis-Lewis-Lewis-Lewis-Lewis-Lewis-Lewis-Lewis-Lewis-Lewis

Brendon Lewis (1)🔴

253-368-69% 2673-16-7 | 152-669-9

Dec. 20, 2024 - Brendon Lewis (TX) committed to the 2025 Memphis transfer portal class from Nevada (FBS).

Ty Collins (4)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 19, 2025 - Ty Collins (TN) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Memphis transfer portal class from from Arkansas State (FBS) on May 12, 2025.

Arrington Maiden (4)🔴

5-10-50% 59-0-0 | 13-79-1

Dec. 3, 2025 - Arrington Maiden (TX) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Memphis recruiting class on June 18, 2023.

Antwann “AJ” Hill Jr. (4*)🔴

19-32-59% 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

Dec. 21, 2025 - Antwann “AJ” Hill Jr. (GA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Memphis recruiting class on June 22, 2024.

Grant Troutman (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 14, 2025 - Grant Troutman (TN) committed to the 2025 Memphis recruiting class.

Gavin Owens (2026)🟢

Jan. 9, 2025 - Gavin Owens (GA) committed to the 2026 Memphis recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Iowa State Cyclones✅

Latest Update - Dec. 20, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Becht-Becht-Becht-Becht-Becht-Becht-Becht-Becht-Becht-Becht-Becht-Becht

Rocco Becht (2)🔴

204-337-61% 2565-16-9 | 86-116-8

Dec. 20, 2025 - Rocco Becht (FL) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2022 Iowa State recruiting class on April 9, 2021.