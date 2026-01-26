FBS QB Notebook - Gunslinger Buzz Daily 1/26/2026
CFB Quarterback Transactions: FBS-FCS-D2-D3-NAIA-JUCO
Photo courtesy of Fighting Irish Media
In Today’s Edition, you’ll get an updated look at all 136 FBS quarterback rooms looking ahead to the 2026 season. You’ll also get a roundup of the recent quarterback transactions.
Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 - We’re in a recruiting contact period for the FBS and FCS.
Subscribe to The Gunslinger Buzz!
A free subscription gets you a daily list of college football QB transactions. Below is a look at the most popular content on the site, exclusive to paying subscribers.
FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO
QB Rooms: The latest buzz on every college football quarterback.
2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029
QB Recruits: The latest buzz on every quarterback commit and the top uncommitted prospects.
2026
QB Transfers: The latest buzz on every uncommitted transfer quarterback.
The Gunslinger Buzz runs on paid subscriptions. Sign up for college football QB news every day.
Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips. If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.
Before we get into the FBS QB Notebook, here’s a list of the day’s college football QB transactions.
FBS Transactions
🟢 Auburn - Hunter Herring
🟢 Bowling Green - Jay Kastantin
🟢 Buffalo - Elijah Holmes
🟢 Charlotte - Cole Gonzales
🟢 Mississippi State - Jaden Rashada
🟢 New Mexico State - Trey Hedden
🟢 Ohio - Matt Vezza
🟢 Old Dominion - Jaxon Potter
🟢 Penn State - Connor Barry
🟢 Rice - Gael Ochoa
🟢 San Jose State - Luke Weaver
🟢 Temple - Patrick Keller
🟢 Texas - MJ Morris
🟢 Utah State - Grady Brosterhous
🔴 Akron - Ben Finley
🔴 Akron - Michael Johnson Jr.
🔴 Appalachian State - Billy Wiles
🔴 Ball State - Kiael Kelly
🔴 Buffalo - Gunnar Gray
🔴 Buffalo - Ta’Quan Roberson
🔴 Central Michigan - Joe Labas
🔴 Christian Veilleux - Georgia State
🔴 FIU - Jake Helfrich (QB/WR)
🔴 FIU - Christian Langford
🔴 FIU - Joe Pesansky
🔴 Georgia State - Christian Veilleux
🔴 Hawaii - Caleb Freeman
🔴 Indiana - Fernando Mendoza
🔴 Jacksonville State - Cade Cunningham
🔴 Jacksonville State - Gavin Wimsatt
🔴 James Madison - Matthew Sluka
🔴 Louisiana-Monroe - Hunter Herring
🔴 Marshall - Jack Clougherty
🔴 Miami (OH) - Dequan Finn
🔴 Miami (OH) - Henry Hesson
🔴 Middle Tennessee - Kaden Martin
🔴 Middle Tennessee - Nicholas Vattiato
🔴 Missouri State - Jacob Clark
🔴 Nevada - Chubba Purdy
🔴 New Mexico - James Laubstein
🔴 New Mexico State - Jeff Davison
🔴 New Mexico State - Logan Fife
🔴 Notre Dame - Tyler Buchner
🔴 San Jose State - Xavier Ward
🔴 Southern Miss - Braylon Braxton
🔴 Toledo - Tucker Gleason
🔴 UConn - Joe Fagnano
🔴 UNLV - Cameron Friel
🔴 UTEP - Cade McConnell
🔴 Western Kentucky - Maverick McIvor
🔴 Wyoming - Evan Svoboda (TE)
FCS Transactions
🟢 Abilene Christian - Tucker Park
🟢 Central Connecticut - Conner Kenyon
🟢 East Tennessee State - Jadyn Davis
🟢 Indiana State - Brady Allen
🟢 UTRGV - Garret Rangel
🔴 Cal Poly - Sam Wulff
🔴 Cornell - Preston Otter
🔴 Eastern Washington - Jared Taylor
🔴 Idaho - Nick Josifek
🔴 Idaho State - Logan Gonzalez
D2 Transactions
🟢 Allen - Andre Washington
🟢 Angelo State - Kaeden Smith
🟢 Arkansas Tech - Lathan Boone
🟢 Concord - Ty Collins
🟢 Fairmont State - Deven Sisler
🟢 Johnson C. Smith - Josh Jackson
🟢 Missouri Western - Isaiah Tate
🟢 Saginaw Valley Sate - Jayden Whitaker
🟢 Saginaw Valley Sate - Connor Wolf
🟢 Southwestern Oklahoma State - Charles Mutter III
🟢 UNC Pembroke - Brice Koontz
🟢 Upper Iowa - Dereun Dortch
D3 Transactions
🟢 Dean - Chris Donohue
🟢 Dubuque - Lawrence Wells II
🟢 Fitchburg State - Dasha Domercants
🟢 Guilford - Tristan Gabrels
🟢 Hardin-Simmons - Tucker Griffin
🟢 UW-Oshkosh - Peyton Lyon
🟢 UW-Whitewater - Drew VanVleet
NAIA Transactions
🟢 Eastern Oregon - Nick Josifek
🟢 Grand View - Casey Rooney
🟢 Oklahoma Panhandle State - Harrison Hackbarth
🟢 Rio Grande - Trey Dunn
🟢 St. Ambrose - Reggie Moody Jr.
JUCO Transactions
🟢 Mississippi Gulf Coast - Josh Flowers
🟢 Navarro - Josiah Bushnell
🟢 Northeast Mississippi - Kameron Eleby
🟢 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M - Alex Walker
FBS QB Notebook
Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and paste these terms in the search bar to find the following:
“2026 QB Recruit” - 2026 recruiting class commits. Do the same for 2027, 2028, etc.
“2026 QB Transfer” - 2026 transfer portal commits.
“2026 - None” - Teams without a 2026 recruiting commit. Do the same for 2027, 2028, etc.
Team/Player Name - Every mention of a specific team or player.
🏈 Right of Player Names - Final season of eligibility.
🏈 Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage), yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns
*Redshirt Available
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔴 Not returning to 2026 roster
This is copied from the FBS QB Rooms, Transfer Portal & Recruiting Commits page that’s updated daily.
SEC QB Rooms
Alabama Crimson Tide
Austin Mack (2027)
24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1
Jan. 14, 2024 - Washington 2024 QB transfer Austin Mack (CA) committed to Alabama (FBS).
John Cooper (2028)
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
Dec. 23, 2023 - 2024 QB recruit John Cooper (AL) committed to Alabama (FBS).
John Gazzaniga (2029)
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-1-0
May 25, 2025 - 2025 QB recruit John Gazzaniga (CA) committed to Alabama (FBS).
Keelon Russell (2029)
11-15 (73%) 143-2-0 | 3-17-0
June 4, 2024 - 2025 QB recruit Keelon Russell (TX) committed to Alabama (FBS).
Tayden Kaawa (2029)*🟢
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
July 22, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Tayden Kaawa (UT) committed to Alabama (FBS).
Jett Thomalla (2029)*🟢
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
June 17, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Jett Thomalla (NE) committed to Alabama (FBS).
Trent Seaborn (2030)*
Oct. 20, 2025 - 2027 QB recruit Trent Seaborn (AL) committed to Alabama (FBS).
2028 - None
🔴 Ty Simpson | Cade Carruth
Arkansas Razorbacks
Braeden Fuller (2026)🟢
85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0
Jan. 10, 2026 - Angelo State (D2) 2026 QB transfer Braeden Fuller (TX) committed to Arkansas (FBS).
KJ Jackson (2028)
33-54 (61%) 441-3-0 | 11-52-2
April 9, 2023 - 2024 QB recruit KJ Jackson (AL) committed to Arkansas (FBS).