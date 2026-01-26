Photo courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get an updated look at all 136 FBS quarterback rooms looking ahead to the 2026 season. You’ll also get a roundup of the recent quarterback transactions.

Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 - We’re in a recruiting contact period for the FBS and FCS.

Before we get into the FBS QB Notebook, here’s a list of the day’s college football QB transactions.

FBS Transactions

🟢 Auburn - Hunter Herring

🟢 Bowling Green - Jay Kastantin

🟢 Buffalo - Elijah Holmes

🟢 Charlotte - Cole Gonzales

🟢 Mississippi State - Jaden Rashada

🟢 New Mexico State - Trey Hedden

🟢 Ohio - Matt Vezza

🟢 Old Dominion - Jaxon Potter

🟢 Penn State - Connor Barry

🟢 Rice - Gael Ochoa

🟢 San Jose State - Luke Weaver

🟢 Temple - Patrick Keller

🟢 Texas - MJ Morris

🟢 Utah State - Grady Brosterhous

🔴 Akron - Ben Finley

🔴 Akron - Michael Johnson Jr.

🔴 Appalachian State - Billy Wiles

🔴 Ball State - Kiael Kelly

🔴 Buffalo - Gunnar Gray

🔴 Buffalo - Ta’Quan Roberson

🔴 Central Michigan - Joe Labas

🔴 Christian Veilleux - Georgia State

🔴 FIU - Jake Helfrich (QB/WR)

🔴 FIU - Christian Langford

🔴 FIU - Joe Pesansky

🔴 Georgia State - Christian Veilleux

🔴 Hawaii - Caleb Freeman

🔴 Indiana - Fernando Mendoza

🔴 Jacksonville State - Cade Cunningham

🔴 Jacksonville State - Gavin Wimsatt

🔴 James Madison - Matthew Sluka

🔴 Louisiana-Monroe - Hunter Herring

🔴 Marshall - Jack Clougherty

🔴 Miami (OH) - Dequan Finn

🔴 Miami (OH) - Henry Hesson

🔴 Middle Tennessee - Kaden Martin

🔴 Middle Tennessee - Nicholas Vattiato

🔴 Missouri State - Jacob Clark

🔴 Nevada - Chubba Purdy

🔴 New Mexico - James Laubstein

🔴 New Mexico State - Jeff Davison

🔴 New Mexico State - Logan Fife

🔴 Notre Dame - Tyler Buchner

🔴 San Jose State - Xavier Ward

🔴 Southern Miss - Braylon Braxton

🔴 Toledo - Tucker Gleason

🔴 UConn - Joe Fagnano

🔴 UNLV - Cameron Friel

🔴 UTEP - Cade McConnell

🔴 Western Kentucky - Maverick McIvor

🔴 Wyoming - Evan Svoboda (TE)

FCS Transactions

🟢 Abilene Christian - Tucker Park

🟢 Central Connecticut - Conner Kenyon

🟢 East Tennessee State - Jadyn Davis

🟢 Indiana State - Brady Allen

🟢 UTRGV - Garret Rangel

🔴 Cal Poly - Sam Wulff

🔴 Cornell - Preston Otter

🔴 Eastern Washington - Jared Taylor

🔴 Idaho - Nick Josifek

🔴 Idaho State - Logan Gonzalez

D2 Transactions

🟢 Allen - Andre Washington

🟢 Angelo State - Kaeden Smith

🟢 Arkansas Tech - Lathan Boone

🟢 Concord - Ty Collins

🟢 Fairmont State - Deven Sisler

🟢 Johnson C. Smith - Josh Jackson

🟢 Missouri Western - Isaiah Tate

🟢 Saginaw Valley Sate - Jayden Whitaker

🟢 Saginaw Valley Sate - Connor Wolf

🟢 Southwestern Oklahoma State - Charles Mutter III

🟢 UNC Pembroke - Brice Koontz

🟢 Upper Iowa - Dereun Dortch

D3 Transactions

🟢 Dean - Chris Donohue

🟢 Dubuque - Lawrence Wells II

🟢 Fitchburg State - Dasha Domercants

🟢 Guilford - Tristan Gabrels

🟢 Hardin-Simmons - Tucker Griffin

🟢 UW-Oshkosh - Peyton Lyon

🟢 UW-Whitewater - Drew VanVleet

NAIA Transactions

🟢 Eastern Oregon - Nick Josifek

🟢 Grand View - Casey Rooney

🟢 Oklahoma Panhandle State - Harrison Hackbarth

🟢 Rio Grande - Trey Dunn

🟢 St. Ambrose - Reggie Moody Jr.

JUCO Transactions

🟢 Mississippi Gulf Coast - Josh Flowers

🟢 Navarro - Josiah Bushnell

🟢 Northeast Mississippi - Kameron Eleby

🟢 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M - Alex Walker

FBS QB Notebook

SEC QB Rooms

Alabama Crimson Tide

Austin Mack (2027)

24-32 (75%) 228-2-0 | 9-22-1

Jan. 14, 2024 - Washington 2024 QB transfer Austin Mack (CA) committed to Alabama (FBS).

John Cooper (2028)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 23, 2023 - 2024 QB recruit John Cooper (AL) committed to Alabama (FBS).

John Gazzaniga (2029)

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 1-1-0

May 25, 2025 - 2025 QB recruit John Gazzaniga (CA) committed to Alabama (FBS).

Keelon Russell (2029)

11-15 (73%) 143-2-0 | 3-17-0

June 4, 2024 - 2025 QB recruit Keelon Russell (TX) committed to Alabama (FBS).

Tayden Kaawa (2029)*🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 22, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Tayden Kaawa (UT) committed to Alabama (FBS).

Jett Thomalla (2029)*🟢

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

June 17, 2025 - 2026 QB recruit Jett Thomalla (NE) committed to Alabama (FBS).

Trent Seaborn (2030)*

Oct. 20, 2025 - 2027 QB recruit Trent Seaborn (AL) committed to Alabama (FBS).

2028 - None

🔴 Ty Simpson | Cade Carruth

Arkansas Razorbacks

Braeden Fuller (2026)🟢

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

Jan. 10, 2026 - Angelo State (D2) 2026 QB transfer Braeden Fuller (TX) committed to Arkansas (FBS).

KJ Jackson (2028)

33-54 (61%) 441-3-0 | 11-52-2

April 9, 2023 - 2024 QB recruit KJ Jackson (AL) committed to Arkansas (FBS).