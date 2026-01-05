Photo courtesy of ODUSports.com

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get the latest news inside every FBS quarterback room. The transfer portal remains open, and the FCS national championship is tonight. This is the first day of a recruiting contact period for FBS and FCS programs.

Today’s article comes from the 2025 FBS QB Rooms, Recruits & Transfers page that’s updated daily on the site.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s FBS quarterback notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

🟢 Joining the team

🔴 Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

🟢 Arizona State - Cutter Boley

🟢 Boston College - Mason McKenzie

🟢 Coastal Carolina - Deuce Bailey

🟢 Illinois - Katin Houser

🟢 Indiana - Josh Hoover

🟢 Louisville - Lincoln Kienholz

🟢 Nebraska - Kenny Minchey

🟢 North Carolina - Billy Edwards Jr.

🟢 Penn State - Rocco Becht

🟢 Penn State - Alex Manske

🟢 TCU - Jaden Craig

🟢 Texas Tech - Brendan Sorsby

🟢 UCF - Alonza Barnett III

🟢 Virginia Tech - Ethan Grunkemeyer

🟢 Wisconsin - Colton Joseph

🟢 Iowa State - Hudson Kurland (2026)

🔴 Air Force - Samuel Shaughnessy

🔴 Central Michigan - Ethan Lane

🔴 Colorado State - Tahj Bullock

🔴 Kansas State - Hudson Hutcheson

🔴 Missouri State - Deuce Bailey

🔴 North Texas - Reese Poffenbarger

🔴 Sam Houston State - Mabrey Mettauer

🔴 Stanford - Myles Jackson

🔴 Tulsa - Timothy Carpenter

🔴 UAB - Cam Jennings

🔴 Virginia - Daniel Kaelin

FCS QB Transactions

🟢 Florida A&M - Armond Parker (2026)

🔴 Alcorn State - Tre Lawrence

🔴 Bryant - Ridge Docekal

🔴 Cal Poly - Richie Watts (LB)

🔴 Florida A&M - Tyler Jefferson

🔴 Fordham - Jack Capaldi

🔴 Hampton - Braden Davis

🔴 Lafayette - Dean DeNobile

🔴 Prairie View A&M - Timothy “Deuce” Barrington

🔴 Princeton - Blaine Hipa

🔴 Stonehill - Deven Sisler

🔴 Tarleton State - Preston Lancaster

🔴 UC Davis - Caden Pinnick

🔴 Utah Tech - Reggie Graff

🔴 VMI - Jadon Prinzivalli

🔴 Wagner - Jayden Mobley

🔴 Western Illinois - Antwon McKay (WR)

🔴 William & Mary - Noah Brannock

D2 QB Transactions

🟢 Black Hills State - Kaiden Box

🟢 Fayetteville State - Jaylan Brown

🟢 Miles - Tyren Randolph

🟢 Missouri Southern - Eric Erbe

🟢 Nebraska-Kearney - Devin Tate

🔴 Benedict - Jackson Jensen

🔴 Carson-Newman - Drew Parrott

🔴 West Texas A&M - Jonah McCown

D3 QB Transactions

🟢 Alfred - Matthew Parker

🟢 Bridgewater - Caleb Brady

🟢 Franklin & Marshall - Jadon Prinzivalli

🟢 McDaniel - Caleb Wray

🔴 Bridgewater - Jaicere Bateman

NAIA QB Transactions

🔴 Kentucky Christian - Calvin Kafando

🔴 Ottawa (AZ) - Josh Roman

JUCO QB Transactions

🔴 Andrew - Tyren Randolph

🔴 Georgia Military - Jaylan Brown

🔴 Sussex County - Cale Lloyd

🔴 Ventura - Devin Tate

The daily newsletter includes exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room. Each post includes the day’s FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback transactions. Subscribers unlock the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com below, and these pages are updated daily on the site.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. Attention Recruits! Use these links to identify which teams do not have a commit in future classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and paste the following terms in the search bar.

“(2026)” - Recruiting commits. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

“2026 - None” - Teams without a commit. Do the same for 2027 and 2028.

“🟢” - Joining 2026 roster.

“🔴” - Not returning to 2026 roster.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season OR recruiting class

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Teams are sorted by date of the latest news. Players are sorted by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season. Stats and starters are updated through Jan. 2, 2026.

*Redshirt Available

✅2025 Season Complete

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

If you see anything that needs to be corrected, especially at the non-FBS levels, please contact me.

FBS QB Notebook

CFB Injury Reports

SEC | B1G | ACC | B12 | AAC | MW | SBC | MAC | CUSA

Texas Tech Red Raiders ✅

Latest Update - Jan. 4, 2026

2025 Weekly Starters (14): Morton-Morton-Morton-Morton-Morton-Morton-Hammond-Hammond-Morton-Morton-Morton-Morton-Morton-Morton

Behren Morton (1)🔴

219-332-66% 2780-22-6 | 43-(-113)-0

Oct. 15, 2019 - Behren Morton (TX) committed to the 2021 Texas Tech recruiting class.

Mitch Griffis (2)🔴

26-36-72% 357-2-0 | 14-29-1

Jan. 2, 2026 - Mitch Griffis (VA) will enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Texas Tech transfer portal class on Dec. 17, 2024 from Wake Forest (FBS) where he last played in 2023. He was granted a seventh year of eligibility to play in 2026.

Will Hammond (4)

69-109-63% 680-7-3 | 43-299-5

Dec. 12, 2022 - Will Hammond (TX) committed to the 2024 Texas Tech recruiting class.

Lloyd Jones (4*)

4-5-80% 74-2-0 | 3-15-0

Nov. 4, 2023 - Lloyd Jones (FL) committed to the 2025 Texas Tech recruiting class.

Holden Phillips (4*)

1-1-100% 8-0-0 | 1-3-0

Dec. 16, 2024 - Holden Phillips (TX) committed to the 2025 Texas Tech recruiting class.

Brendan Sorsby (2)🟢

207-336-62% 2800-27-5 | 100-580-9

Jan. 4, 2026 - Brendan Sorsby (TX) committed to the 2026 Texas Tech transfer portal class from Cincinnati (FBS)

Stephen Cannon (2026)🟢

April 8, 2025 - Stephen Cannon (GA) committed to the 2026 Texas Tech recruiting class.

Kavian Bryant (2027)

Nov. 1, 2025 - Kavian Bryant (TX) committed to the 2027 Texas Tech recruiting class.

2028 - None

Penn State Nittany Lions ✅

Latest Update - Jan. 4, 2026

2025 Weekly Starters (13): Allar-Allar-Allar-Allar-Allar-Allar-Grunkemeyer-Grunkemeyer-Grunkemeyer-Grunkemeyer-Grunkemeyer-Grunkemeyer-Grunkemeyer

Drew Allar (1*)🔴

103-159-65% 1100-8-3 | 36-172-1

March 8, 2021 - Drew Allar (OH) committed to the 2022 Penn State recruiting class.

Jack Lambert (3)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Sept. 29, 2022 - Jack Lambert (NC) committed to the 2023 Penn State recruiting class.

Jaxon Smolik (3)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 4-3-0

Jan. 2, 2026 - Jaxon Smolik (IA) will enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2023 Penn State recruiting class on Aug. 12, 2022.

Ethan Grunkemeyer (4)🔴

123-178-69% 1341-8-4 | 35-(-46)-1

Jan. 1, 2026 - Ethan Grunkemeyer (OH) will enter the transfer portal, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. He committed to the 2024 Penn State recruiting class on May 20, 2023.

Bekkem Kritza (4*)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 30, 2025 - Bekkem Kritza (FL) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Penn State recruiting class on Nov. 14, 2023.

Rocco Becht (2)🟢

204-337-61% 2565-16-9 | 86-116-8

Jan. 4, 2026 - Rocco Becht (FL) committed to the 2026 Penn State transfer portal class from Iowa State (FBS).

Alex Manske (4*)🟢

4-5-80% 28-0-0 | 7-33-1

Jan. 4, 2026 - Alex Manske (IA) committed to the 2026 Penn State transfer portal class from Iowa State (FBS).

Kase Evans (2026)🟢

Dec. 14, 2025 - Kase Evans (TX) committed to the 2026 Penn State recruiting class.

Peyton Falzone (2026)🟢

Dec. 3, 2025 - Peyton Falzone (PA) committed to the 2026 Penn State recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Nebraska Cornhuskers ✅

Latest Update - Jan. 4, 2026

2025 Weekly Starters (13): Raiola-Raiola-Raiola-Raiola-Raiola-Raiola-Raiola-Raiola-Raiola-Lateef-Lateef-Lateef-Lateef