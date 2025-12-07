Below is a college football bowl eligibility tracker for the 2025-26 season. This page is updated through the announcement of the bowl schedule.

College Football Bowl Eligibility

College Football Bowl Eligibility Criteria

When it comes to the 2025-26 college football postseason, here’s a quick overview:

The final day of the 2025 regular season is on Nov. 29 with bowl games expected to be announced on Dec. 7. Bowl season begins Dec. 13 and ends Jan. 19. The postseason consists of 35 traditional bowl games, four CFP first round games, four quarterfinal games, two semifinal games and one national championship game. That adds to up to 46 matchups with 82 FBS programs set to play beyond conference championship weekend, not including the Army-Navy Game.

To qualify for bowl eligibility, teams must win at least six games, and they can only count one win against FCS opponents. If there are too many bowl-eligible teams, some may be left out of postseason play.

If there are not enough bowl-eligible teams, the first two spots would go to Delaware and Missouri State, which are transitioning from the FCS, assuming they satisfy the bowl-eligibility criteria. After that, it will come down to Academic Progress Rate scores for teams one win away from bowl eligibility, which is why in some years you see teams with a 5-7 record competing in bowl games.

Keep in mind, bowl-eligible teams could opt out of postseason play for a variety of reasons. This happened during the 2024 bowl season when Marshall opted out of the Independence Bowl due to high the number of outgoing players, leading to Louisiana Tech filling the spot.

Before the countdown to bowl season even began, one program was already eliminated. Akron was ruled ineligible for postseason play in May due to a failing Academic Progress Rate score during the 2023-24 season.

College Football Bowl Teams (80)

Below is a full list of FBS programs that will compete in a bowl game:

SEC (11) - Alabama, Georgia, LSU, ***Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Big Ten (12) - Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Washington

ACC (11) - Cal, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Virginia, Wake Forest

Big 12 (8) - Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah

Pac-12 (1) - Washington State

American (9) - Army, East Carolina, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, ***Rice, Tulane, USF, UTSA

Mountain West (7) - Boise State, Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State

Sun Belt (10) - ***Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Louisiana, Old Dominion, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy

MAC (5) - Central Michigan, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan

Conference USA (5) - FIU, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky

Independents (1) - UConn

Teams Opting Out of Bowl Games (10)

The following teams were bowl eligible but declined to participate:

Iowa State

Kansas State

Notre Dame

The following teams finished 5-7 and could’ve taken a bowl spot but declined to participate:

Auburn

Baylor

Florida State

Kansas

Rutgers

Temple

UCF

One Win Away From Bowl Eligibility (4)

Here’s the full list of programs that won five games and did not get a bowl invite:

SEC - Kentucky

Big Ten - None

ACC - None

Big 12 - None

Pac-12 - None

American - None

Mountain West - None

Sun Belt - Marshall

MAC - Buffalo, Kent State

Conference USA - None

Independents - None

Eliminated From Bowl Eligibility (40)

The following programs fell short of five wins or were ineligible for non-football reasons:

SEC - Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina

Big Ten - Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, Wisconsin

ACC - Boston College, North Carolina, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Big 12 - Colorado, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Pac-12 - Oregon State

American - Charlotte, FAU, Tulsa, UAB

Mountain West - Air Force, Colorado State, Nevada, San Jose State, Wyoming

Sun Belt - Georgia State, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama

MAC - *Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Northern Illinois, UMass

Conference USA - Liberty, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State, UTEP

Independents - None

FBS APR Rankings

Below is a look at the APR score rankings for every FBS program:

Ohio State

Alabama

Michigan/North Carolina

Clemson/Wake Forest

Cincinnati

Northwestern

Air Force/Minnesota

Iowa State/Wisconsin

Auburn/Florida State/Kansas State/Notre Dame

Missouri

Rice

Duke/NC State

Boise State/Boston College/Miami/Oklahoma State/Texas/Tulane/UCF

Ball State/Stanford

James Madison/Louisville/Utah

Arkansas/East Carolina/Virginia

Coastal Carolina/Florida/Indiana/Iowa

Liberty/Texas Tech

Army/Ole Miss/West Virginia

Georgia/Kentucky/Mississippi State/Nevada/Old Dominion/UNLV/Vanderbilt/Western Kentucky

Rutgers/Washington

Eastern Michigan

Nebraska/USC/Virginia Tech/Wyoming

Fresno State/Oklahoma/South Carolina

Baylor/Pitt

Arizona State/Toledo

Kansas/Purdue/Troy

Cal/Illinois/Sam Houston State

**Delaware

Arizona/Bowling Green/Georgia State/Georgia Tech/Temple

Appalachian State/Michigan State

UCLA

San Diego State

Northern Illinois/Oregon State

Navy/South Alabama/Tennessee/Washington State

TCU

Maryland/UTSA

Colorado/Marshall/USF

SMU/Texas State

Miami (OH)/Middle Tennessee

Colorado State/Georgia Southern/Memphis/Syracuse

Ohio

Texas A&M

FIU/Kennesaw State

BYU/New Mexico State

Louisiana

North Texas

LSU/UTEP

New Mexico

Kent State/San Jose State

Arkansas State/UConn/Western Michigan

FAU/Hawaii/Penn State

Oregon/UAB/UMass

Central Michigan

Tulsa

Houston

Utah State

Southern Miss

Buffalo

Jacksonville State

Louisiana-Monroe

Louisiana Tech

Charlotte

**Missouri State

*Akron is ineligible for postseason play due to a failing APR score during the 2023-24 season.

**Delaware and Missouri State qualified for a bowl game despite transitioning to FCS by satisfying the bowl eligible criteria and a lack of six-win programs.

***Appalachian State, Mississippi State and Rice qualified for a bowl game despite finishing 5-7 due to a lack of six-win programs, teams opting out and APR scores.