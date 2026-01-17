Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every 2025 CFL quarterback room with info on free agents and draft picks. This page tracks every QB transaction from the last 365 days and will start on Feb. 11, 2026, the first day of the CFL free agency period. Scroll to the bottom of the page for an updated look at all nine QB rooms.

BC Lions

Chase Brice

NFL | CFL | CFB

Jeremiah Masoli

NFL | CFL | CFB

Nathan Rourke

NFL | CFL | CFB

Edmonton Elks

Cody Fajardo

NFL | CFL | CFB

Tre Ford

NFL | CFL | CFB

William McElvain

NFL | CFL | CFB

William McElvain was placed on the suspended list.

Cole Snyder

NFL | CFL | CFB

Zach Zebrowski

NFL | CFL | CFB

Calgary Stampeders

Vernon Adams Jr.

NFL | CFL | CFB

Jan. 12, 2026 - Vernon Adams Jr. restructured his contract with the Stampeders.

Logan Bonner

NFL | CFL | CFB

Josh Love

NFL | CFL | CFB

Quincy Vaughn

NFL | CFL | CFB

PJ Walker

NFL | CFL | CFB

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Jake Dolegala

NFL | CFL | CFB

Harrison Frost

NFL | CFL | CFB

Bo Levi Mitchell

NFL | CFL | CFB

Taylor Powell

NFL | CFL | CFB

Montreal Alouettes

Davis Alexander

NFL | CFL | CFB

McLeod Bethel-Thompson

NFL | CFL | CFB

Caleb Evans

NFL | CFL | CFB

James Morgan

NFL | CFL | CFB

Shea Patterson

NFL | CFL | CFB

EJ Perry

NFL | CFL | CFB

EJ Perry is listed on the practice squad.

Ottawa Redblacks

Tyrie Adams

NFL | CFL | CFB

Dru Brown

NFL | CFL | CFB

Jan. 5, 2026 - Dru Brown restructured his contract with the Redblacks.

Dustin Crum

NFL | CFL | CFB

Matt Morrissey

NFL | CFL | CFB

Matt Shiltz

NFL | CFL | CFB

Hajj-Malik Williams

NFL | CFL | CFB

Hajj-Malik Williams is listed on the practice squad.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Jack Coan

NFL | CFL | CFB

Trevor Harris

NFL | CFL | CFB

Dec. 4, 2025 - Trevor Harris signed an extension with the Roughriders.

Jake Maier

NFL | CFL | CFB

Brayden Schager

NFL | CFL | CFB

Nov. 19, 2025 - Brayden Schager re-signed with the Roughriders.

Tommy Stevens

NFL | CFL | CFB

Dec. 5, 2025 - Tommy Stevens signed an extension with the Roughriders.

Toronto Argonauts

Nick Arbuckle

NFL | CFL | CFB

Jarret Doege

NFL | CFL | CFB

Max Duggan

NFL | CFL | CFB

Tucker Horn

NFL | CFL | CFB

Chad Kelly

NFL | CFL | CFB

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Chase Artopoeus

NFL | CFL | CFB

Zach Collaros

NFL | CFL | CFB

Bryce Perkins

NFL | CFL | CFB

Nov. 25, 2025 - Bryce Perkins signed with the Blue Bombers.

Chris Streveler

NFL | CFL | CFB

Payton Thorne

NFL | CFL | CFB

Dec. 23, 2025 - Payton Thorne signed with the Blue Bombers.

Terry Wilson

NFL | CFL | CFB

Terry Wilson