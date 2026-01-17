CFL QB Rooms, Free Agents & Draft Picks
Tracking the Latest Quarterback News, Stats & Info
Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every 2025 CFL quarterback room with info on free agents and draft picks. This page tracks every QB transaction from the last 365 days and will start on Feb. 11, 2026, the first day of the CFL free agency period. Scroll to the bottom of the page for an updated look at all nine QB rooms.
🟢 Addition
🔴 Departure
CFL QB News Feed
Coming on Feb. 10, 2026.
BC Lions
Chase Brice
Jeremiah Masoli
NFL | CFL | CFB
Jeremiah Masoli
Nathan Rourke
Edmonton Elks
Cody Fajardo
Tre Ford
William McElvain
NFL | CFL | CFB
William McElvain was placed on the suspended list.
Cole Snyder
Zach Zebrowski
NFL | CFL | CFB
Zach Zebrowski
Calgary Stampeders
Vernon Adams Jr.
NFL | CFL | CFB
Jan. 12, 2026 - Vernon Adams Jr. restructured his contract with the Stampeders.
Logan Bonner
Josh Love
Quincy Vaughn
NFL | CFL | CFB
Quincy Vaughn
PJ Walker
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Jake Dolegala
Harrison Frost
NFL | CFL | CFB
Harrison Frost
Bo Levi Mitchell
NFL | CFL | CFB
Bo Levi Mitchell
Taylor Powell
Montreal Alouettes
Davis Alexander
NFL | CFL | CFB
Davis Alexander
McLeod Bethel-Thompson
NFL | CFL | CFB
McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Caleb Evans
James Morgan
Shea Patterson
EJ Perry
NFL | CFL | CFB
EJ Perry is listed on the practice squad.
Ottawa Redblacks
Tyrie Adams
NFL | CFL | CFB
Tyrie Adams
Dru Brown
NFL | CFL | CFB
Jan. 5, 2026 - Dru Brown restructured his contract with the Redblacks.
Dustin Crum
Matt Morrissey
NFL | CFL | CFB
Matt Morrissey
Matt Shiltz
NFL | CFL | CFB
Matt Shiltz
Hajj-Malik Williams
NFL | CFL | CFB
Hajj-Malik Williams is listed on the practice squad.
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Jack Coan
Trevor Harris
NFL | CFL | CFB
Dec. 4, 2025 - Trevor Harris signed an extension with the Roughriders.
Jake Maier
NFL | CFL | CFB
Jake Maier
Brayden Schager
NFL | CFL | CFB
Nov. 19, 2025 - Brayden Schager re-signed with the Roughriders.
Tommy Stevens
NFL | CFL | CFB
Dec. 5, 2025 - Tommy Stevens signed an extension with the Roughriders.
Toronto Argonauts
Nick Arbuckle
Jarret Doege
Max Duggan
Tucker Horn
NFL | CFL | CFB
Tucker Horn
Chad Kelly
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Chase Artopoeus
NFL | CFL | CFB
Chase Artopoeus
Zach Collaros
Bryce Perkins
NFL | CFL | CFB
Nov. 25, 2025 - Bryce Perkins signed with the Blue Bombers.
Chris Streveler
NFL | CFL | CFB
Chris Streveler
Payton Thorne
NFL | CFL | CFB
Dec. 23, 2025 - Payton Thorne signed with the Blue Bombers.