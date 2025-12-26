Photo courtesy of AStateRedWolves.com

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest news on the 2026 QB transfer portal class. Three more bowl games are on the slate from afternoon through the night, and we remain in a recruiting dead period for the FBS and FCS.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s 2026 QB transfer notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

✅ Arizona - Leo Valencia

✅ FIU - James Resar (TE)

FCS QB Transactions

✅ Arkansas-Pine Bluff - Keegan Anderson

✅ Arkansas-Pine Bluff - Jack Schierholz

✅ East Texas A&M - Reese Mooney

✅ Eastern Illinois - Jazel Riley IV

✅ Northern Colorado - Brayten Silbor

✅ Tarleton State - Kaunaoa Kamakawiwoole

✅ Utah Tech - Max Grizzell

✅ Southern - Vashaun Coulon (2026)

D2 QB Transactions

✅ Central State - Maurice Williams

✅ Wheeling - Carson Thornton

D3 QB Transactions

NAIA QB Transactions

✅ Morningside - Tyler Smith

✅ Pikeville - Jackson Ovard

JUCO QB Transactions

✅ Coffeyville - Marco Rodriguez

✅ New Mexico Military - David Acosta

❌ Canyons - Jazel Riley IV

❌ Community Christian (MI) - Carson Thornton

❌ Dodge City - Marco Rodriguez

❌ Feather River - Jackson Ovard

❌ Fullerton - Jack Schierholz

❌ Golden West - Kaunaoa Kamakawiwoole

❌ Independence - Keegan Anderson

❌ Independence - James Resar (TE)

❌ Iowa Central - Tyler Smith

❌ Pasadena City - Max Grizzell

❌ Pearl River - Reese Mooney

❌ San Bernardino Valley - Leo Valencia

❌ Southwestern - Brayten Silbor

❌ Sussex County - David Acosta

❌ Sussex County - Maurice Williams

QB Transfer Notebook

2026 QB Transfer Portal News Feed

David Acosta (JUCO)

David Acosta

14-32-44% 135-0-3 | 2-4-0

Dec. 25, 2025 - David Acosta (GA) committed to the to the 2026 New Mexico Military recruiting class from Sussex County (JUCO), he told me.

Donovan Leary🔴

Donovan Leary (2)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 24, 2025 - Donovan Leary (NJ) will enter the transfer portal from Tulane (FBS), 247Sports reported.

Jacobe Robinson🔴

Jacobe Robinson (3)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 4-36-0

Dec. 24, 2025 - Jacobe Robinson (TX) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from Southern Miss (FBS).

Brayten Silbor (FCS)

Brayten Silbor (RS-SO)

117-196-60% 1615-16-5 | 39-120-6

Dec. 23, 2025 - Brayten Silbor (AZ) committed to the 2026 Northern Colorado transfer portal class from Southwestern (JUCO).

Jack Schierholz (FCS)

Jack Schierholz (FR)

50-89-56% 659-4-3 | 87-428-8

Dec. 23, 2025 - Jack Schierholz (CO) committed to the 2026 Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer portal class from Fullerton (JUCO).

Luke Duncan🔴

Luke Duncan (3)

21-34-62% 235-2-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 23, 2025 - Luke Duncan (CA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from UCLA (FBS).

Jaylen Raynor🔴

Jaylen Raynor (2*)

333-501-67% 3361-19-11 | 154-423-7

Dec. 23, 2025 - Jaylen Raynor (NC) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from Arkansas State (FBS).