In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest 2026 transfer portal quarterback news, in addition to a list of the day’s college football QB transactions. Three bowl games are on the slate this afternoon and tonight including the first College Football Playoff game. The FBS and FCS are now both in a quiet period.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s 2026 transfer portal QB notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS Transactions

❌ Mississippi State - Luke Kromenhoek

❌ TCU - Josh Hoover

FCS Transactions

❌ Cal Poly - Ty Dieffenbach

❌ Furman - Trey Hedden

D2 Transactions

D3 Transactions

❌ Anna Maria - Niko Boyce

NAIA Transactions

JUCO Transactions

The daily newsletter gives subscribers exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback room. Below is a look at the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.

2026 Transfer Portal QB Notebook

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(FBS)” - Transfers joining or leaving an FBS team. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“🔴” - Uncommitted transfers.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO). Eligibility info will reflect the 2026 season after the CFP national championship on Jan. 19, 2026.

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Below is a live news feed of 2026 QB transfer portal prospects with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public transfer portal entries, commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every player is joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program.

*Redshirt Available

If you see anything that needs to be corrected like missing uncommitted transfer quarterbacks or commitments (especially non-FBS), please contact me.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

2026 QB Transfer Portal News Feed

Josh Hoover🔴

Josh Hoover (2)

272-413-66% 3472-29-13 | 55-4-2

Dec. 18, 2025 - Josh Hoover (TX) will enter the transfer portal from TCU (FBS), ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported.

Luke Kromenhoek🔴

Luke Kromenhoek (3*)

2-4-50% 20-0-0 | 4-24-1

Dec. 18, 2025 - Luke Kromenhoek (GA) will enter the transfer portal from Mississippi State (FBS), On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported.

Beau Pribula🔴

Beau Pribula (2)

182-270-67% 1941-11-9 | 95-297-6

Dec. 18, 2025 - Beau Pribula (PA) will enter the transfer portal from Missouri (FBS), 247Sports reported.