The final day of 2025 includes five bowl games, and we're in a recruiting dead period for the FBS and FCS.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s 2026 QB recruiting notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

❌ Arkansas State - Tyrell Lewis

❌ Buffalo - Anthony Policare

❌ Cincinnati - Zebulin Kinsey

❌ Kent State - CJ Montes

❌ Louisiana Tech - Teddy Booras

❌ Rice - AJ Padgett (TE)

❌ UMass - AJ Hairston

❌ USC - Gage Roy

❌ Utah - Drew Cowart

❌ Utah - Brendan Zurbrugg

❌ Western Kentucky - Tucker Parks

✅ Army - Colton Bath (2026)

✅ TCU - Jayden Maples (2026)

✅ Tulsa - Connor Dantzler (2026)

FCS QB Transactions

❌ Alabama State - Andrew Body

❌ Alabama State - Braylen Ragland

❌ Central Arkansas - Caleb Koger

❌ Charleston Southern - Braxton Scott

❌ Dayton - Austin Cline (TE)

❌ Duquesne - Tyler Soles

❌ East Texas A&M - Lake Bennett

❌ Eastern Washington - Anthony Quinones

❌ Florida A&M - Jett Peddy

❌ Furman - Brady Geibel

❌ Gardner-Webb - NaCari McFarland

❌ Georgetown - Danny Lauter

❌ Holy Cross - Josh Jenkins

❌ Idaho State - Jackson Sharman

❌ Jackson State - Parker Stofa

❌ Jackson State - Ethan Terrell

❌ Murray State - Matt Masingill

❌ Nicholls State - Jackson Firmin

❌ Norfolk State - Israel Carter

❌ North Carolina Central - Chanston Crosby

❌ North Dakota - Etienne Higgins

❌ Northern Arizona - Lathan Boone

❌ Robert Morris - Kadyn Parr

❌ Sacred Heart - Jaden Haly

❌ Saint Francis - Payton Wehner

❌ South Dakota State - Luke Marble

❌ South Dakota State - Preston Otter

❌ Southeast Missouri State - JD Sherrod

❌ Stetson - Nikao Smith

❌ Texas Southern - Jordon Davis

❌ The Citadel - Dustin Fletcher

❌ The Citadel - Cobey Thompkins

❌ UC Davis - Damon Wrighster

❌ UT Martin - Tanner Bushee

❌ Utah Tech - Skyler Cassel

❌ Wagner - Damien Mazil

❌ Weber State - Dijon Jennings

❌ West Georgia - Isaiah Nathaniel

❌ Wofford - Jayden Whitaker

❌ Albany - Will Shields (2026)

D2 QB Transactions

✅ American International - Daron Bryden

✅ East Central - Braxton Roberts

✅ UT Permian Basin - Reece Deitrick

✅ West Virginia Wesleyan - Liam McGuire

❌ Concordia-St. Paul - MJ Mitchell

❌ Erskine - Zack Paulk Jr.

❌ Glenville State - Liam McGuire

❌ New Mexico Highlands - Zo’Marion Harper

❌ Sioux Falls - Gavin Stahl

❌ Virginia State - Savan Briggs

D3 QB Transactions

✅ Adrian - Jake Wright

✅ Azuza Pacific - Miguel Larios

❌ Anna Maria - Dasha Domercant

❌ Averett - Ethan Ross

❌ Belhaven - Jack Crawford

❌ Lyon - Bryton Usrey

❌ Mount Union - Dennis Finkel

❌ Otterbein - Brayden Bayles

❌ Shenandoah - Jack Pearson

❌ St. Vincent - Stevie Oursler

❌ Stevenson - Jordan Adams

❌ Worcester State - Jack Orton

NAIA QB Transactions

✅ MidAmerica Nazarene - Kody Kirk

✅ Montana Western - Jaxon Jensen

✅ Ottawa (AZ) - Alec Ponder

❌ Ave Maria - Brycen Levidiotis

❌ Cumberlands - Luke Benetis

❌ Grand View - Gentry Dumont

❌ Judson - Marcus Freeman

❌ McPherson - Jaxon Jensen

❌ Ottawa (AZ) - Colton Buckingham

❌ Reinhardt - Kace Kinnamon

❌ St. Francis (IL) - Carl Bew

❌ Webber International - Travis Delaney Jr.

✅ Mount Marty - Austin Scheuler (2026)

❌ Peru State - Austin Scheuler (2026)

JUCO QB Transactions

✅ Kilgore - Aaron Gilliam (2026)

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. Attention Recruits! Use these links to identify which teams do not have a commit in future classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

2026 QB Recruiting Notebook

2026 QB Recruiting News Feed

Sawyer Rice 🟢

Rice (FBS)

Dec. 28, 2025 - Sawyer Rice (OK) committed to the 2026 Rice recruiting class.

Dylan Barber 🟢

Marshall (FBS)

Dec. 28, 2025 - Dylan Barber (GA) committed to the 2026 Marshall recruiting class.

Zach Johnson 🟢

Midwestern State (D2)

Dec. 22, 2025 - Zach Johnson (TX) committed to the 2026 Midwestern State recruiting class.

Kaneal Sweetwyne 🔴

Dec. 21, 2025 - Kaneal Sweetwyne (FL) decommitted from the 2026 NC State recruiting class where he committed on Dec. 3, 2025. He previously committed to BYU (Feb. 4-Aug. 4, 2025).

Hudson Kurland 🔴

Dec. 21, 2025 - Hudson Kurland (OR) decommitted from the 2026 Washington State recruiting class where he committed on June 3, 2025.