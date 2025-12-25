Photo courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest news on the 2026 QB recruiting class. It’s a college football-free Christmas before double-digit bowl games over the the weekend. We remain in a recruiting dead period for the FBS and FCS.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s 2026 QB recruiting notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS QB Transactions

❌ Southern Miss - Jacobe Robinson

❌ Tulane - Donovan Leary

❌ UCLA - Luke Duncan

FCS QB Transactions

D2 QB Transactions

D3 QB Transactions

NAIA QB Transactions

JUCO QB Transactions

2026 QB Recruiting Notebook

2026 QB Recruiting News Feed

Kaneal Sweetwyne🔴

Dec. 21, 2025 - Kaneal Sweetwyne (FL) decommitted from the 2026 NC State recruiting class where he committed on Dec. 3, 2025. He previously committed to BYU (Feb. 4-Aug. 4, 2025).

Hudson Kurland🔴

Dec. 21, 2025 - Hudson Kurland (OR) decommitted from the 2026 Washington State recruiting class where he committed on June 3, 2025.

Luke Tepas (FBS)

Dec. 16, 2025 - Luke Tepas (IL) committed to the 2026 Oklahoma State recruiting class.

Kase Evans (FBS)

Dec. 14, 2025 - Kase Evans (TX) committed to the 2026 Penn State recruiting class. He previously committed to Iowa State (Oct. 12-Dec. 11, 2025) and Oklahoma State (June 8-Sept. 25, 2025).

Gabe Casanovas (FBS)

Dec. 14, 2025 - Gabe Casanovas (CA) committed to the 2026 Oklahoma State recruiting class.