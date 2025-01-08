Subscribers get one post sent to their email inbox every weekday with the latest quarterback recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news. Here’s a look at this week’s publishing schedule:

Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - The transfer portal is open for grad transfers, and we’re in a contact period and midyear JUCO transfer signing period.

In today’s post, you’ll hear from quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class. Every update came directly from somebody involved in the players’ recruitment, and they all have at least one FBS offer.

Scroll to the bottom for a list of every new FBS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

Auburn 4⭐ commit Deuce Knight (MS) signed and will enroll early despite a late push by Ole Miss, his high school coach tells me. He flipped to the Tigers from Notre Dame in October but visited the Rebels the following month. Knight stuck with Auburn due to his love with the school and coaches and the home-like feel.

Missouri 4⭐ commit Matt Zollers (PA) will be 100% for spring practice in his recovery from a broken fibula that ended his senior season, he tells me. He started running again in early December and is getting back to fully lifting and throwing. Zollers committed to the Tigers in April and will enroll early.

Wisconsin 4⭐ commit Carter Smith (FL) is “super excited” about the Badgers moving Kenny Guiton from the wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach, his dad tells me. The two hit it off during his November visit following his decommitment from Michigan. Smith signed with Wisconsin after hearing from 15+ schools and will enroll early.

Virginia 3⭐ commit Bjorn Jurgensen (FL) signed with the Cavaliers despite late communication with Michigan, Oklahoma and Florida State, he tells me. In the end, he said he felt like he belonged in Charlottesville, which made him feel at home. Jurgensen is part of a two-QB class that also includes 3⭐ Cole Geer (MA). He committed eight months ago and will join the team in May.

3⭐ Beau Jackson (MI) committed to a Power 4 program last night, his dad tells me. He’ll reveal that info publicly soon following an upcoming visit.