Subscribers get one post sent to their email inbox every weekday with the latest quarterback recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news. Here’s a look at this week’s publishing schedule:

Monday - Depth Chart & Injury Notes on 105 Power Four Quarterbacks

Tuesday - College Football Depth Chart & Injury Notes on 84 Group of 5 Quarterbacks

Wednesday - Recruiting Notebook

Thursday - FBS Depth Chart & Injury News

Friday - FCS Depth Chart & Injury News

Photo courtesy of Ball State Athletics

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - The transfer portal is open for grad transfers, and we’re in a contact period and midyear JUCO transfer signing period.

In today’s post, you’ll get the latest news and notes from Group of 5 conference quarterback rooms around the country. Scroll to the bottom for a list of every new FBS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

FBS | FCS | JUCO | D2 | D3 | NAIA

Depth Charts | Recruits | Transfers | Draft | Calendar | Teams

QB Room of the Week

This is what the 136 team sections look like in the 2024 and 2025 College Football QB Depth Chart, Injury, Eligibility, Transfer & Recruiting News Tracker. It includes updated QB news, stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds.

Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical.

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

*Redshirt available

12/18 James Madison (L 27-17)

Caden Veltkamp (62)

Maverick McIvor

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

13 Games | 13 Starts | 917 Snaps

Abilene Christian (2022-24)

Texas Tech (2019-21)

Jan. 5, 2024 - Committed after transferring from Abilene Christian.

Willie Taggart Jr.

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Western Kentucky (2023-24)

Florida Atlantic (2020-22)

Tucker Parks

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Western Kentucky (2024)

Rodney Tisdale Jr.

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Western Kentucky (2024)

LOSSES

Caden Veltkamp

2 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats

13 Games | 11 Starts | 805 Snaps

Western Kentucky (2022-24)

Dec. 10, 2024 - Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal but will remain with the team through the rest of the season.

TJ Finley

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA | Stats

3 Games | 3 Starts | 122 Snaps

Western Kentucky (2024)

Texas State (2023)

Auburn (2021-22)

LSU (2020)

Dec. 7, 2024 - Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury vs. Middle Tennessee on Sept. 14.

Turner Helton

2 | ⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 10 Snaps

Western Kentucky (2022-24)

Dec. 8, 2024 - Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.

My Top Three

A look at the biggest stories in quarterback movement, depth chart, injury and eligibility news

TULANE

Ty Thompson withdrew from the transfer portal to return for his final year of eligibility. This news came a few days after Tulane landed Ball State transfer Kadin Semonza, and the Green Wave already added TJ Finley from Western Kentucky and Donovan Leary from Illinois. Semonza remains my favorite to replace Darian Mensah after throwing 25 touchdowns at Ball State this fall.

APPALACHIAN STATE

AJ Swann committed after spending one season with LSU with two years left. He played two games this fall but brings plenty of starting experience at Vanderbilt. Swann is the favorite to replace two-year starter Joey Aguilar, who transferred to UCLA.

JACKSONVILLE STATE

Gavin Wimsatt committed for his final year of eligibility after spending one season at Kentucky. He was a multi-year starter at Rutgers and played eight games in a backup role with the Wildcats. Jacksonville State lost its top three quarterbacks Tyler Huff, Logan Smothers and Zion Turner, and the starting spot is Wimsatt’s to lose. The Gamecocks also added Memphis transfer Cade Cunningham for his last season, and he did not see the field in 2024.

Group of 5 Notebook

UTEP

Former Boise State and USC QB Malachi Nelson committed to UTEP with three years of eligibility remaining. He played one season with his first two programs and played three games as Maddux Madsen’s backup this fall. The former 5⭐ prospect would need to beat out returners Skyler Locklear and Cade McConnell for the starting role.