Monday, January 6, 2025 - The soft NFL Draft entry deadline is today, and the FCS national championship is tonight. The transfer portal remains open for graduate transfers, and we remain in the midyear JUCO transfer signing period. And we're in a recruiting contact period.

In today's post, you'll get the latest news and notes from power four conference quarterback rooms around the country.

QB Room of the Week

This is what the 136 team sections look like in the 2024 and 2025 College Football QB Depth Chart, Injury, Eligibility, Transfer & Recruiting News Tracker. It includes updated QB news, stats, eligibility, starts, games played, snaps, star ratings, home states and player news feeds.

Players are sorted by 2024 QB snap counts via Pro Football Focus, followed by years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season, highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals, then alphabetical.

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

*Redshirt available

11/30 Alabama (L 28-14)

Payton Thorne (66)

Jackson Arnold

2* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

10 Games | 9 Starts | 631 Snaps

Oklahoma (2023-24)

Dec. 14, 2024 - Committed after transferring from Oklahoma.

Ashton Daniels

1* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

11 Games | 10 Starts | 597 Snaps

Stanford (2022-24)

Dec. 16, 2024 - Committed after transferring from Stanford.

Jackson Barkley

3 | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Auburn (2023-24)

John Colvin

4 | UNRATED | AL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Auburn (2023-24)

Deuce Knight

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

LOSSES

Payton Thorne

0 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL | Stats

11 Games | 10 Starts | 657 Snaps

Auburn (2023-24)

Michigan State (2019-22)

Hank Brown

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN | Stats

4 Games | 2 Starts | 92 Snaps

Auburn (2023-24)

Dec. 9, 2024 - Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.

Walker White

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 19 Snaps

Auburn (2024)

Dec. 14, 2024 - ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported he’ll enter the transfer portal.

Holden Geriner

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Auburn (2022-24)

Dec. 1, 2024 - Announced he’ll enter the transfer portal.

My Top Three

A look at the biggest stories in quarterback movement, depth chart, injury and eligibility news

GEORGIA

Carson Beck declared for the NFL Draft on Instagram despite one year of eligibility remaining. This came five days after undergoing season-ending UCL surgery on his right elbow for an injury that occurred during the SEC Championship vs. Texas on Dec. 7. Gunner Stockton made his first career start in the College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame and is the favorite on-the-roster option to start in 2025. Jaden Rashada entered the transfer portal this week, though he was behind true freshman Ryan Puglisi.

ALABAMA

Jalen Milroe declared for the NFL Draft via on Instagram with one year of eligibility remaining. Former 5⭐ Ty Simpson was listed as the backup for every game this fall and is the favorite to start in 2025 with two years left to play. Austin Mack and incoming true freshman Keelon Russell are his top two challengers on the roster.

MICHIGAN

Davis Warren suffered a torn ACL in the ReliaQuest Bowl win over Alabama, he announced on X. He reclaimed his starting role midway through the season and while no timetable has been reported, Warren will certainly be unavailable for most of the offseason, if not all. Even if he was fully healthy, the 2025 starter will come down to Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene and incoming true freshman Bryce Underwood.

Power 4 Notebook

NOTRE DAME

True freshman CJ Carr does not believe he’ll need surgery on his throwing elbow and feels as good as he did before the injury. Carr was outside the two-deep before suffering the injury in September and will compete with Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey for the starting spot in 2025. The Fighting Irish revealed they will not be in the transfer quarterback market this offseason.