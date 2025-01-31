College Football QB Recruiting Scoops on 29 FCS Prospects
College Football QB Report - Friday, January 31, 2025
Photo courtesy of UCASports.com
In today’s post, you’ll get the latest news and notes on FCS quarterbacks recruits. I’m doing things a little differently on Fridays, and the list of every new FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more is featured above the paywall.
Friday, January 31, 2025 - We’re in a contact period, and the transfer portal window is open to graduated players.
QB Recruiting Report
2025 COMMITS
FBS
JVST: Jack Moran
FCS
HOW: Terrell Russell
2025 DECOMMITS
FCS
SUU: Jaylen Johnson
2025 OFFERS
FBS
APP: Gregory Fee
FCS
EKU: Gregory Fee
SELA: Conner Nelson
WCU: Gregory Fee
WEBB: Gregory Fee
2026 OFFERS
FBS
ARIZ: Dereon Coleman
ARIZ: Ryan Hopkins
ARIZ: Rees Wise
ARST: Rhys Brush
ARST: Travis Burgess
ARST: Darnell Kelly
ARST: Schuylar "CJ" Turnbull
CHAR: Stephen Cannon
CSU: Darnell Kelly
FIU: Kaeden Johnson
FIU: Jonah Winston
GAST: Travis Burgess
JMU: Travis Burgess
JMU: Aiden Smalls
KENT: Rocco Williams
OSU: Bowe Bentley
OSU: Legend Bey
OSU: Ryder Lyons
RICE: Jack Daulton
SDSU: Jett Thomalla
TULN: Femi Babalola
TULN: Jack Daulton
UNC: Landon Duckworth
UNLV: Levi Davis
USA: Jonah Winston
USM: Sammy Dunn
USM: Ziondre Williams
UTEP: Kyden Barker
UTEP: Jack Daulton
UTEP: Jett Surratt
FCS
BRWN: Patrick Smith Jr.
BRY: Bodhi Wolford
COR: Brody Norman
COR: Calum O’Shea
COR: Alex Rodriguez
COR: AJ Stowers
COR: Bodhi Wolford
IW: Jack Daulton
LIND: Rocco Marriott
MURR: Grant Moore
PENN: Patrick Smith Jr.
UCD: AJ Stowers
WEBB: Dylan Barber
WEBB: Jack McKissock
2027 OFFERS
FBS
ARIZ: Ryan Rakowski
ARIZ: Chance Thomas
ARK: DJ Mitchell
ARK: Chance Thomas
AUB: DJ Mitchell
CHAR: Kaleb Wyche
GAST: Cason Myers
ILL: Weston Nielsen
LOU: Kayden Edwards
MINN: Keegan Croucher
MSST: Trent Seaborn
MTSU: DJ Hunter
TLSA: Carson White
TOL: Landen Holley
TULN: Kellen Hall
UMASS: Keegan Croucher
USM: Kellen Hall
USM: Zane Johnson
VT: Landen Holley
WIS: Jameson Purcell
WKU: Kharim Hughley
FCS
AAMU: Kaleb Wyche
EKU: Andre Adams
EKU: DJ Hunter
EKU: Zane Johnson
2028 OFFERS
FBS
AKR: James Armstrong
ARIZ: Koa Malau’ulu
MISS: Wonderful “Champ” Monds IV
SYR: Jayden Wade
TCU: Tristin Gaines
UK: Ryan Brochu
WIS: Donald Tabron II
QB Transfer Report
COMMITS
FCS
IW: Richie Munoz
ENTRIES
FCS
HARV: Conor Easthope
MURR: Jameson Holcomb
SDAK: Jarrett Synek
FCS QB Recruiting Notebook
OWEN MILLER
Central Arkansas 3⭐ commit Owen Miller (AR) heard from Arkansas State and Navy down the stretch of his recruitment, his dad tells me. He committed in June and stuck with the Bears due to his connection with head coach Nathan Brown. Miller will finish his high school track career this spring and join the team in June.
ZANDER SMITH
North Dakota State 2⭐ commit Zander Smith (FL) is enrolling early, his mom tells me. He committed to the Bison in June and is in the same class as 3⭐ QB Preston Brown (MO).
MATT IVALDI
Matt Ivaldi (FL) committed to Wagner because it feels like “home in every way,” he tells me. He also had an offer from Sacred Heart and took game day visits to Marist and Stonehill before making his decision last month.
“They’re building something special that I want to be part of. I’m excited to play for a great program and be a Seahawk.” - Matt Ivaldi
