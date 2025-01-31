Subscribers get one post sent to their email inbox every weekday with the latest quarterback recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news. Here’s a look at this week’s publishing game plan. Adjust your lives accordingly.

Photo courtesy of UCASports.com

Friday, January 31, 2025 - We're in a contact period, and the transfer portal window is open to graduated players.

FBS

JVST: Jack Moran

FCS

HOW: Terrell Russell

2025 DECOMMITS

FCS

SUU: Jaylen Johnson

2025 OFFERS

FBS

APP: Gregory Fee

FCS

EKU: Gregory Fee

SELA: Conner Nelson

WCU: Gregory Fee

WEBB: Gregory Fee

2026 OFFERS

FBS

ARIZ: Dereon Coleman

ARIZ: Ryan Hopkins

ARIZ: Rees Wise

ARST: Rhys Brush

ARST: Travis Burgess

ARST: Darnell Kelly

ARST: Schuylar "CJ" Turnbull

CHAR: Stephen Cannon

CSU: Darnell Kelly

FIU: Kaeden Johnson

FIU: Jonah Winston

GAST: Travis Burgess

JMU: Travis Burgess

JMU: Aiden Smalls

KENT: Rocco Williams

OSU: Bowe Bentley

OSU: Legend Bey

OSU: Ryder Lyons

RICE: Jack Daulton

SDSU: Jett Thomalla

TULN: Femi Babalola

TULN: Jack Daulton

UNC: Landon Duckworth

UNLV: Levi Davis

USA: Jonah Winston

USM: Sammy Dunn

USM: Ziondre Williams

UTEP: Kyden Barker

UTEP: Jack Daulton

UTEP: Jett Surratt

FCS

BRWN: Patrick Smith Jr.

BRY: Bodhi Wolford

COR: Brody Norman

COR: Calum O’Shea

COR: Alex Rodriguez

COR: AJ Stowers

COR: Bodhi Wolford

IW: Jack Daulton

LIND: Rocco Marriott

MURR: Grant Moore

PENN: Patrick Smith Jr.

UCD: AJ Stowers

WEBB: Dylan Barber

WEBB: Jack McKissock

2027 OFFERS

FBS

ARIZ: Ryan Rakowski

ARIZ: Chance Thomas

ARK: DJ Mitchell

ARK: Chance Thomas

AUB: DJ Mitchell

CHAR: Kaleb Wyche

GAST: Cason Myers

ILL: Weston Nielsen

LOU: Kayden Edwards

MINN: Keegan Croucher

MSST: Trent Seaborn

MTSU: DJ Hunter

TLSA: Carson White

TOL: Landen Holley

TULN: Kellen Hall

UMASS: Keegan Croucher

USM: Kellen Hall

USM: Zane Johnson

VT: Landen Holley

WIS: Jameson Purcell

WKU: Kharim Hughley

FCS

AAMU: Kaleb Wyche

EKU: Andre Adams

EKU: DJ Hunter

EKU: Zane Johnson

2028 OFFERS

FBS

AKR: James Armstrong

ARIZ: Koa Malau’ulu

MISS: Wonderful “Champ” Monds IV

SYR: Jayden Wade

TCU: Tristin Gaines

UK: Ryan Brochu

WIS: Donald Tabron II

FCS

IW: Richie Munoz

ENTRIES

FCS

HARV: Conor Easthope

MURR: Jameson Holcomb

SDAK: Jarrett Synek

OWEN MILLER

Central Arkansas 3⭐ commit Owen Miller (AR) heard from Arkansas State and Navy down the stretch of his recruitment, his dad tells me. He committed in June and stuck with the Bears due to his connection with head coach Nathan Brown. Miller will finish his high school track career this spring and join the team in June.

ZANDER SMITH

North Dakota State 2⭐ commit Zander Smith (FL) is enrolling early, his mom tells me. He committed to the Bison in June and is in the same class as 3⭐ QB Preston Brown (MO).

MATT IVALDI

Matt Ivaldi (FL) committed to Wagner because it feels like “home in every way,” he tells me. He also had an offer from Sacred Heart and took game day visits to Marist and Stonehill before making his decision last month.

“They’re building something special that I want to be part of. I’m excited to play for a great program and be a Seahawk.” - Matt Ivaldi