In today’s post, you’ll get the latest news and notes from quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class. Every player in today’s edition has at least one FBS offer, and all updates came from a source directly involved in the players’ recruitment.

Thursday, January 30, 2025 - We’re in a contact period, and the transfer portal window is open to graduated players.

My Top Three

KAMARIO TAYLOR

Mississippi State 4⭐ commit KaMario Taylor (MS) heard from Georgia prior to the Early Signing Period, his dad tells me. UGA offered in November, but he stayed loyal to Mississippi State where he’s been committed since October 2023. Blake Shapen has a good chance to being a returning starter unless Taylor or Florida State transfer Luke Kromenhoek surpass him.

CHASE HERBSTREIT

Michigan 3⭐ commit Chase Herbstreit (OH) committed to the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Penn State and North Carolina, he tells me. He committed on the first day of the Early Signing Period and will not enroll early because his high school does not allow it.

“I went up to Michigan in July of last year and absolutely loved it. I thought that it was a great place for me. I couldn’t be more excited to be a Michigan Wolverine.” - Chase Herbstreit

JACK MORAN

3⭐ Jack Moran (NJ) decommitted to Charlotte, he tells me. He reopened his recruitment after head coach Biff Poggi was fired in mid-November but never posted that decision publicly. Moran will commit to Jacksonville State or Florida Atlantic by the end of this week.

2025 QB Recruit Notebook

TAVIEN ST. CLAIR

Ohio State 5⭐ commit Tavien St. Clair (OH) is enrolling early, his dad tells me. He committed to the Buckeyes in June 2023 and attended nearly every home game this fall. If he hits the ground running, St. Clair could have a shot at starting in an inexperienced QB room that returns Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz.