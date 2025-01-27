College Football Depth Chart & Injury Notes on 41 Power 4 Quarterbacks
College Football QB Report - Monday, January 27, 2025
College Football Depth Chart & Injury Notes on 41 Power 4 Quarterbacks
In today’s post, you’ll get the latest news and notes on Power 4 conference quarterbacks. Scroll to the bottom of every College Football QB Report for a list of every new FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.
Monday, January 27, 2025 - We’re in a contact period, and the transfer portal window is open to graduated players. Today is the deadline for College Football Playoff national championship players who declared for the NFL Draft to revoke their submission.
Power 4 QB Room of the Week
Depth chart and injury info comes from inside sources, press conferences and lots of reading. Under the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility heading into the 2025 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.
*Redshirt available
KENTUCKY
11/30 Louisville (L 41-14)
Cutter Boley (35) | Gavin Wimsatt (23)
Zach Calzada
1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats
14 Games | 14 Starts | 1033 Snaps
Incarnate Word (2023-24) | Auburn (2022) | Texas A&M (2019-21)
Dec. 19, 2024 - Committed after transferring from Incarnate Word.
Cutter Boley
4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
4 Games | 1 Start | 113 Snaps
Kentucky (2024)
Nov. 30, 2024 - Started over Brock Vandagriff for the first time this season.
Beau Allen
1-2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KY | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Kentucky (2024) | Georgia Southern (2023) | Tarleton State (2022) | Kentucky (2020-21)
July 31, 2024 - Told me he has two years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season with the possibility of appealing for an extra year.
Stone Saunders
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Jan. 23, 2025 - His dad told me he’s enrolling early.
Brennen Ward
4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
LOSSES
Brock Vandagriff | Gavin Wimsatt
My Top Three
A look at the biggest stories in quarterback movement, depth chart, injury and eligibility news
DEVIN BROWN
Ohio State transfer QB Devin Brown committed to Cal with two years of eligibility remaining. He played nine games with the national champion Buckeyes but did not start a game behind Will Howard. Brown steps in as the favorite to start with EJ Caminong, true freshman Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele and JUCO transfer Dom Ingrassia as his main challengers.
RYAN MONTGOMERY
Georgia true freshman QB Ryan Montgomery is expected to be fully recovered in June, his dad tells me. The 4⭐ recruit tore his ACL in August, and that ended his senior season of high school football. Montgomery will be a limited participant in spring practice with Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi in the two-deep this offseason.
CAM RISING
Utah QB Cam Rising is not listed on the roster, and head coach Kyle Whittingham said it’s up to him whether he’d like to announce his future plans. His seventh year of college football was cut short with a lower leg injury in October and with the number of season-ending injuries, he’d have a strong case for an eighth and even a ninth year. With him out of the picture, New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier is the favorite ahead of Isaac Wilson and Nate Johnson, who’s back after one year at Vanderbilt.
Power 4 QB Notebook
CAMERON DYER
Arizona State true freshman QB Cameron Dyer has a recovery timetable of 8-9 months after undergoing knee surgery, his dad tells me. The 4⭐ recruit suffered a partial tear of his ACL during the state championship and underwent surgery on Thursday. The Sun Devils are set to return their top two quarterbacks Sam Leavitt and Jeff Sims in 2025.
