Thursday, January 23, 2025 - The transfer portal is open for players who competed in the CFP National Championship and all grad transfers. We are in a contact period.

My Top Three

A look at the biggest stories in 2025 quarterback recruiting. Every player in today’s edition has at least one FBS offer, and all updates came from a source directly involved in the players’ recruitment.

KEELON RUSSELL

Alabama 5⭐ commit Keelon Russell (TX) heard from Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M and Colorado prior to the Early Signing Period, his dad tells me. He stuck with the Crimson Tide due to this being his dream school, NFL development, this recruiting class and the fact that the team did not go after any 2025 QB recruits or transfers. Russell flipped from SMU in June and is enrolling early. He joined a QB room needing to replace starter Jalen Milroe with Ty Simpson and Austin Mack returning.

GEORGE MACINTYRE

Tennessee 4⭐ commit George MacIntyre (TN) heard from a few teams before National Signing Day but did not take any calls or call back, his agent Peter Webb of QB Reps tells me. He will enroll early after committing to the Volunteers one year ago. MacIntyre is a prime candidate to redshirt behind Nico Iamaleava, though he could challenge Jake Merklinger for the backup spot.

BEAR BACHMEIER

Stanford 4⭐ commit Bear Bachmeier (CA) is enrolling early, he tells me. He heard from a number of programs down the stretch including Georgia, which offered him weeks before the Early Signing Period. Bachmeier stuck with the Cardinal due to academics and the opportunity to play with his brother Tiger, who plays wide receiver. Stanford needs to replace top two QBs Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson with Elijah Brown as the favorite to start in 2025.

2025 QB Recruit Notebook

SCOTTY FOX

West Virginia 4⭐ commit Scotty Fox (OH) had discussions with AD Wren Baker and former Director of Player Personnel Trey Neyer that helped him stick with the Mountaineers, his dad tells me. He briefly reopened his recruitment after head coach Neal Brown was fired but was assured WVU would make a strong hire. Fox has liked what he’s seen from Rich Rodriguez and the rest of the staff and enrolled early after committing in November 2023. The Mountaineers are returning Nicco Marchiol and added transfers Max Brown and Jaylen Henderson.