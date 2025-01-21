Subscribers get one post sent to their email inbox every weekday with the latest quarterback recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news. Here’s a look at this week’s publishing game plan:

Photo courtesy of Robert Morris Athletics

In today’s post, you’ll get the latest news and notes on Group of 5 quarterbacks. Scroll to the bottom of every College Football QB Report for a list of every new FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - Every college football team is in its offseason for the first time all season. The transfer portal is open for players who competed in the CFP National Championship and all grad transfers. We are in a contact period.

G5 QB Room of the Week

Depth chart and injury info comes from inside sources, press conferences and lots of reading. Under the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility heading into the 2025 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

*Redshirt available

12/19 Georgia Southern (W 31-26)

Hunter Watson (61) | Gant Gunnell (1)

Hunter Watson

1 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

12 Games | 12 Starts | 724 Snaps

Sam Houston State (2024) | Iowa Western (2023) | Arkansas-Monticello (2020-22)

Grant Gunnell

1 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 1 Snap

Sam Houston State (2023-24) | North Texas (2022) | Memphis (2021) | Arizona (2019-20)

Mabrey Mettauer

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 16 Snaps

Wisconsin (2024)

Dec. 21, 2024 - Committed after transferring from Wisconsin.

Sylas Gomez

2 | ⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sam Houston State (2022-24)

DJ Bailey

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Sam Houston State (2024)

Jax Brown

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Landyn Locke

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

LOSSES

Jase Bauer

My Top Three

A look at the biggest stories in quarterback movement, depth chart, injury and eligibility news

CJ MONTES

Fordham transfer CJ Montes committed to Kent State and could immediately challenge for the starting spot in 2025 with two years of eligibility remaining. He started three games last fall before a knee injury ended his season and will join a quarterback room that dealt with major injuries in 2024 including Devin Kargman, JD Sherrod and Dru DeShields.

ANTHONY CHICCITT

Robert Morris transfer Anthony Chiccitt committed to Temple for his final year of eligibility. He spent five seasons with the Colonials and joins the Owls as a two-year starter. Evan Simon started nine games at Temple last season, and Forrest Brock started three. All three options have one season left unless Tyler Douglas challenges for the top spot.

TREY KUKUK

Saddleback transfer QB Trey Kukuk committed to Louisiana Tech after his true freshman season. The former 2024 3⭐ recruit completed 69.4% of passes with 27 TDs and 9 INTs at the JUCO level this fall. Kukuk has three years of eligibility remaining with a redshirt available, and his top competition is Evan Bullock, who took over as the starter last season.

Group of 5 QB Notebook

EVAN SVOBODA

Wyoming QB Evan Svoboda is listed as a tight end on the roster. He started nine games at quarterback in 2024 but lost the QB1 role to Kaden Anderson, who will likely begin his first full season as the starter. The Cowboys added JUCO transfer Landon Sims, who seems to be a strong candidate to crack the two-deep.