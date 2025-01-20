Subscribers get one post sent to their email inbox every weekday with the latest quarterback recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news. Here’s a look at this week’s publishing game plan:

Monday: College Football Depth Chart & Injury Notes on 42 Power 4 Quarterbacks

Tuesday: College Football Depth Chart & Injury Notes on Group of 5 Quarterbacks

Wednesday: College Football QB Recruiting Scoops on Prospects in the 2025 Class

Thursday: College Football QB Recruiting Scoops on Prospects in the 2025 Class

Friday: College Football Depth Chart & Injury Notes on FCS Quarterbacks

Photo courtesy of GoBulldogs.com

In today’s post, you’ll get the latest news and notes on Power 4 quarterbacks. Scroll to the bottom of every College Football QB Report for a list of every new FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

Monday, January 20, 2025 - The college football season ends tonight with the CFP National Championship. The transfer portal is open for grad transfers, and we’re in a contact period.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

FBS | FCS | JUCO | D2 | D3 | NAIA

Depth Charts | Recruits | Transfers | Draft | Calendar | Teams

QB Room of the Week

This is what all 136 team sections look like for paid subscribers below. Check out the full 2025 College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker.

Depth chart and injury info comes from inside sources, press conferences and lots of reading. Under the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility heading into the 2025 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

*Redshirt available

1/2 Notre Dame (L 23-10)

Gunner Stockton (64)

Gunner Stockton

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

6 Games | 1 Start | 144 Snaps

Georgia (2022-24)

Jan. 2, 2025 - Made his first start in the CFP loss to Notre Dame with Carson Beck out with an injury.

Ryan Puglisi

4 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Georgia (2024)

Ryan Montgomery

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Collin Drake

1 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 3 Snaps

Georgia (2021-24)

Sam Bush

3 | UNRATED | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Georgia (2023-24)

Colter Ginn

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Georgia (2024)

Hezekiah Millender

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

LOSSES

Carson Beck | Jaden Rashada

My Top Three

A look at the biggest stories in quarterback movement, depth chart, injury and eligibility news

MIKEY KEENE

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene is aware he’s entering an open competition. The Wolverines rotated three starters with Alex Orji, Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren, and only Warren is returning, though he tore his ACL in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Keene has one year of eligibility remaining, and his top competition is likely true freshman Bryce Underwood.

QUINN EWERS

Texas QB Quinn Ewers declared for the NFL Draft despite having one year of eligibility remaining. He started every game he was healthy for this fall and will give way to Arch Manning, who played nine games with two starts in 2024. Manning has three years of eligibility left to play with freshmen Trey Owens and KJ Lacey as the top options behind him at this point.

TYLER VAN DYKE

SMU QB Tyler Van Dyke is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2025 season as he recovers from a torn ACL, head coach Rhett Lashlee said. He committed earlier this month and will likely use this as a redshirt year before getting a shot at a starting role in 2026. The multi-year starter at Miami played in part of three games in his lone season at Wisconsin before suffering the injury against Alabama on Sept. 14. Kevin Jennings is set to be a returning starter this fall with two years of eligibility remaining.

Power 4 QB Notebook

DESHAWN PURDIE

Charlotte transfer QB Deshawn Purdie flipped from Florida to Wake Forest after spending one season with the 49ers. He dealt with injuries in 2024 but played nine games with six starts before hitting the transfer portal with three years left and a redshirt available. The Gators are set at QB with DJ Lagway set to begin his first full season as the starter, while the Demon Deacons need to replace their top two quarterbacks Hank Bachmeier and Michael Kern. Purdie’s top competition is Robby Ashford, who spent last season with South Carolina.