Photo courtesy of Maryland Athletics

In today's post, you'll get the latest news and notes from quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class.

Friday, January 17, 2025 - The transfer portal is open for grad transfers, and we’re in a contact period. Tomorrow is the deadline for hard deadline NFL Draft entry players to revoke their submission.

My Top Three

A look at the biggest stories in 2025 quarterback recruiting. Every player in today’s edition has at least one FBS offer, and all updates came from a source directly involved in the players’ recruitment.

MALIK WASHINGTON

Maryland 4⭐ commit Malik Washington (MD) tells me he’s not worried about Terrapins’ head coach Mike Locksley’s recent interview with the New York Jets. Maryland fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis in early December and has yet to name a replacement. Washington is enrolling early after committing in June and has a real path to early playing time after the Terps lost their top three quarterbacks to the transfer portal.

ELIJIAH OEHLKE

Wake Forest 3⭐ commit Elijiah Oehlke (NC) considered decommitting after head coach Dave Clawson abruptly retired last month, he tells me. Despite the number of unknowns, his one-on-one conversation with incoming head coach Jake Dickert solidified his decision to stick with the Demon Deacons where he’s been committed since May. Oehlke is enrolling early.

LANDYN LOCKE

Former Wisconsin 3⭐ commit Landyn Locke (TX) signed with Sam Houston State due to his relationship with new head coach Phil Longo and being closer to home, his dad tells me. He committed to the Badgers when Longo was the offensive coordinator but decommitted last month. Locke is recovering from a torn ACL suffered early in his senior season and hoping to be cleared for spring practice. His dad declined to share what led to the decision to leave Wisconsin.

2025 QB Recruit Notebook

JULIAN LEWIS

Colorado 5⭐ commit Julian Lewis (GA) is enrolling early, his high school SID tells me. He participated in bowl game practices and is already taking practice. Lewis flipped from USC in November and would need to beat out Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, who has one year left, to start in 2025.