Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - The transfer portal is open for grad transfers, and we’re in a dead period and midyear JUCO transfer signing period. Today is also the hard NFL Draft entry deadline.

In today’s post, you’ll get the latest news and notes from Group of 5 conference quarterback rooms around the country. Scroll to the bottom of every College Football QB Report for a list of every new FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

11/30 New Mexico State (W 42-35)

Skyler Locklear (57)

Cade McConnell

1 | UNRATED | CA | Stats

6 Games | 2 Starts | 123 Snaps

UTEP (2022-24) | Cerritos (2021)

Oct. 18, 2024 - Head coach Scotty Walden said he’ll likely miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury suffered on Oct. 10.

Malachi Nelson

3 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

3 Games | 0 Starts | 57 Snaps

Boise State (2024) | USC (2023)

Jan. 5, 2024 - Committed after transferring from Boise State.

Skyler Locklear

2 | UNRATED | NC | Stats

10 Games | 9 Starts | 553 Snaps

UTEP (2024) | Austin Peay (2022-23)

JP Pickles

4 | ⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

3 Games | 1 Start | 133 Snaps

UTEP (2024)

Shay Smith

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 7 Snaps

UTEP (2024)

Zach Rodriguez

1 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

UTEP (2020-24)

Michael Southern

4 | UNRATED | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

UTEP (2024)

Chad Warner

4* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

MATTHEW SLUKA

UNLV transfer Matthew Sluka committed to James Madison after leaving the Rebels as the starter in September due to an NIL dispute. It’ll be interesting to see what this means for Alonza Barnett III, who started every game but missed the bowl game with a right leg injury suffered in the regular season finale. Sluka started his career at Holy Cross with a year of eligibility remaining. UNLV also added Richmond transfer Camden Coleman, who played 11 games with 10 starts in 2024, and he has two years of eligibility with a redshirt available.

EJ WARNER

Rice transfer EJ Warner committed to Fresno State for his final year of eligibility. He spent one season at Rice and is a three-year starter including his two years at Temple. Warner will step into the starting lineup with Mikey Keene off to Michigan, ahead of Joshua Wood and Jayden Mandal.

ALEX ORJI

Michigan transfer Alex Orji committed to UNLV after spending three seasons with the Wolverines. He played 11 games with three starts last season with his biggest strength coming in the running game. Cameron Friel and Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea seem more likely to start for the Rebels, which are replacing Hajj-Malik Williams and Matthew Sluka. Orji has two years left.

Group of 5 Notebook

TA’QUAN ROBERSON

Kansas State transfer Ta’Quan Roberson committed to Buffalo for his final year of eligibility. The Bulls are his fourth team after spending multiple years with UConn and Penn State. Roberson was the Wildcats’ backup and is the favorite to start with last year’s starter CJ Ogbonna in the transfer portal. Ogbonna received an extra year of eligibility with his next team due to the Diego Pavia JUCO ruling.