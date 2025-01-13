College Football Depth Chart & Injury Notes on 35 Power 4 Quarterbacks
College Football QB Report - Monday, January 13, 2025
Monday - College Football Depth Chart & Injury Notes on 35 Power 4 Quarterbacks
Tuesday - College Football Depth Chart & Injury Notes on ## Group of 5 Quarterbacks
Wednesday - Notes on ## QB Recruits in the 2025 Class
Thursday - Notes on ## QB Recruits in the 2025 Class
Tuesday - College Football Depth Chart & Injury Notes on ## FCS Quarterbacks
Photo courtesy of Fighting Irish Media
Monday, January 13, 2025 - The transfer portal is open for grad transfers, and we’re in a contact period and midyear JUCO transfer signing period.
In today’s post, you’ll get the latest news and notes from Power 4 conference quarterback rooms around the country. Scroll to the bottom of every College Football QB Report for a list of every new FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.
QB Room of the Week
This is what all 136 team sections look like for paid subscribers below. Check out the full 2025 College Football QB Depth Charts & Injuries Tracker.
Depth chart and injury info comes from inside sources, press conferences and lots of reading. Under the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility heading into the 2025 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.
The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.
*Redshirt available
FLORIDA
12/20 Tulane (W 33-8)
DJ Lagway (70) | Aidan Warner (10)
DJ Lagway
3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats
12 Games | 7 Starts | 484 Snaps
Florida (2024)
Deshawn Purdie
3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats
9 Games | 6 Starts | 437 Snaps
Charlotte (2024)
Dec. 22, 2024 - Committed after transferring from Charlotte.
Aidan Warner
3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
6 Games | 2 Starts | 137 Snaps
Florida (2024) | Yale (2023)
Clay Millen
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Florida (2024) | Colorado State (2022-23) | Nevada (2021)
Tramell Jones Jr.
4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Paul Kessler
4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Florida (2024)
Lawrence Wright IV
4 | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Florida (2024)
Aaron Williams
4 | UNRATED | FL | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Florida (2024)
Will Griffin (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
LOSSES
Graham Mertz
0 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS | Stats
5 Games | 5 Starts | 198 Snaps
Florida (2023-24) | Wisconsin (2019-22)
Oct. 16, 2024 - Announced he won’t seek a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending torn ACL vs. Tennessee on Oct. 12.
My Top Three
A look at the biggest stories in quarterback movement, depth chart, injury and eligibility news
MIAMI
Carson Beck committed for his final year of eligibility after five seasons with Georgia. He previously declared for the NFL Draft but will replace Cam Ward as the Hurricanes’ starter in 2025. 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Beck won’t do much during the spring but is expected to participate in summer OTAs after undergoing season-ending UCL surgery on his right elbow on Dec. 23. The injury occurred during the SEC Championship vs. Texas on Dec. 7.
TEXAS
Quinn Ewers said he expects to enter the NFL Draft during an interview with ESPN’s College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State. He has one year of eligibility remaining if he’d like to return in 2025. Ewers started every game he was healthy enough to play this fall with Arch Manning appearing in nine games with two starts. It’s difficult to see a scenario where both are still with the team next fall, and Manning has three years left to play.
IOWA
The team announced South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski will miss the spring to recover from an upcoming surgery. He committed to the Hawkeyes for his final year of eligibility and will not begin on-field team workouts until June. On Dec. 21, Jackrabbits head coach Jimmy Rogers said Gronowski has been dealing with an arm injury. He’s the favorite to start, but this will give extra offseason reps for players like Brendan Sullivan and Auburn transfer Hank Brown.
Power 4 Notebook
NOTRE DAME
Riley Leonard left the College Football Playoff semifinal win vs. Penn State but returned after clearing concussion protocol. Steve Angeli took over with Leonard in the medical tent, and there’s no reason to think Leonard will not be available for the national championship vs. Ohio State.
