Photo courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

Monday, January 13, 2025 - The transfer portal is open for grad transfers, and we’re in a contact period and midyear JUCO transfer signing period.

In today’s post, you’ll get the latest news and notes from Power 4 conference quarterback rooms around the country. Scroll to the bottom of every College Football QB Report for a list of every new FBS/FCS recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the next four classes.

QB Room of the Week

Depth chart and injury info comes from inside sources, press conferences and lots of reading. Under the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility heading into the 2025 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals. The number of 2024 games, starts and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus.

The starter of the most recent game is listed first below the date and score with QB snap counts in parentheses.

*Redshirt available

12/20 Tulane (W 33-8)

DJ Lagway (70) | Aidan Warner (10)

DJ Lagway

3* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX | Stats

12 Games | 7 Starts | 484 Snaps

Florida (2024)

Deshawn Purdie

3* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD | Stats

9 Games | 6 Starts | 437 Snaps

Charlotte (2024)

Dec. 22, 2024 - Committed after transferring from Charlotte.

Aidan Warner

3 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

6 Games | 2 Starts | 137 Snaps

Florida (2024) | Yale (2023)

Clay Millen

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Florida (2024) | Colorado State (2022-23) | Nevada (2021)

Tramell Jones Jr.

4* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Paul Kessler

4 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Florida (2024)

Lawrence Wright IV

4 | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Florida (2024)

Aaron Williams

4 | UNRATED | FL | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Florida (2024)

Will Griffin (2026) ⭐⭐⭐⭐

LOSSES

Graham Mertz

0 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS | Stats

5 Games | 5 Starts | 198 Snaps

Florida (2023-24) | Wisconsin (2019-22)

Oct. 16, 2024 - Announced he won’t seek a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending torn ACL vs. Tennessee on Oct. 12.

My Top Three

A look at the biggest stories in quarterback movement, depth chart, injury and eligibility news

MIAMI

Carson Beck committed for his final year of eligibility after five seasons with Georgia. He previously declared for the NFL Draft but will replace Cam Ward as the Hurricanes’ starter in 2025. 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Beck won’t do much during the spring but is expected to participate in summer OTAs after undergoing season-ending UCL surgery on his right elbow on Dec. 23. The injury occurred during the SEC Championship vs. Texas on Dec. 7.

TEXAS

Quinn Ewers said he expects to enter the NFL Draft during an interview with ESPN’s College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State. He has one year of eligibility remaining if he’d like to return in 2025. Ewers started every game he was healthy enough to play this fall with Arch Manning appearing in nine games with two starts. It’s difficult to see a scenario where both are still with the team next fall, and Manning has three years left to play.

IOWA

The team announced South Dakota State transfer Mark Gronowski will miss the spring to recover from an upcoming surgery. He committed to the Hawkeyes for his final year of eligibility and will not begin on-field team workouts until June. On Dec. 21, Jackrabbits head coach Jimmy Rogers said Gronowski has been dealing with an arm injury. He’s the favorite to start, but this will give extra offseason reps for players like Brendan Sullivan and Auburn transfer Hank Brown.

Power 4 Notebook

NOTRE DAME

Riley Leonard left the College Football Playoff semifinal win vs. Penn State but returned after clearing concussion protocol. Steve Angeli took over with Leonard in the medical tent, and there’s no reason to think Leonard will not be available for the national championship vs. Ohio State.