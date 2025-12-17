Photo courtesy of Mean Green Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest 2026 transfer portal quarterback news, in addition to a list of the day’s college football QB transactions. Two more bowl games are on the slate tonight in addition to the JUCO national championship. We remain in an FBS quiet period, and the FCS is in a contact period.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s transfer portal QB notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS Transactions

❌ Georgia Tech - Aaron Philo

❌ Kennesaw State - Dexter Williams II

❌ North Texas - Drew Mestemaker

❌ Notre Dame - Anthony Rezac

❌ Tennessee - Jake Merklinger

❌ UTEP - Skyler Locklear

❌ Wake Forest - Elijiah Oehlke

✅ Oklahoma State - Gabe Casanovas (2026)

✅ Oklahoma State - Luke Tepas (2026)

✅ Penn State - Kase Evans (2026)

✅ UMass - Aedan McCarthy (2026)

✅ Arizona State - Weston Nielsen (2027)

FCS Transactions

❌ Central Arkansas - Austin Myers

❌ Southeastern Louisiana - Carson Camp

D2 Transactions

❌ East Central - Reggie Moody Jr.

❌ Saint Anselm - Drew Forkner

D3 Transactions

NAIA Transactions

JUCO Transactions

The daily newsletter gives subscribers exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback room.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

2026 Transfer Portal QB Notebook

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(FBS)” - Transfers joining or leaving an FBS team. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“🔴” - Uncommitted transfers.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Right of Player Names - Years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2025 season (FBS/FCS) OR year in school during the 2025 season, according to the team site (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO). Eligibility info will reflect the 2026 season after the CFP national championship on Jan. 19, 2026.

Below Player Names - 2025 Passing attempts-completions-completion percentage, yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdowns

Below is a live news feed of 2026 QB transfer portal prospects with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public transfer portal entries, commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every player is joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program.

*Redshirt Available

If you see anything that needs to be corrected like missing uncommitted transfer quarterbacks or commitments (especially non-FBS), please contact me.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

2026 QB Transfer Portal News Feed

Jake Merklinger🔴

Jake Merklinger (4)

13-24-54% 173-2-0 | 4-16-0

Dec. 17, 2025 - Jake Merklinger (GA) will enter the transfer portal from Tennessee (FBS), On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported.

Drew Mestemaker🔴

Drew Mestemaker (4)

292-416-70% 4129-31-7 | 55-71-5

Dec. 16, 2025 - Drew Mestemaker (TX) will enter the transfer portal from North Texas (FBS), On3’s Pete Nakos reported.

Dexter Williams II🔴

Dexter Williams II (2)

67-125-54% 787-6-3 | 41-153-3

Dec. 16, 2025 - Dexter Williams II (GA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal from Kennesaw State (FBS). He received an extra year of eligibility with a medical redshirt, he told me on July 25, 2025.

Skyler Locklear🔴

Skyler Locklear (2)

117-211-56% 1418-13-11 | 103-396-8

Dec. 16, 2025 - Skyler Locklear (NC) will enter the transfer portal from UTEP, On3’s Pete Nakos reported.

Aaron Philo🔴

Aaron Philo (4)

21-28-75% 373-1-1 | 4-19-0

Dec. 16, 2025 - Aaron Philo (GA) will enter the transfer portal from Georgia Tech (FBS), On3’s Pete Nakos reported.