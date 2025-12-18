Photo courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest 2026 quarterback recruiting news, in addition to a list of the day’s college football QB transactions. There’s one bowl game on the slate tonight. The FBS remains in a quiet period, and the FCS is in the final day of a contact period.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s 2026 QB Recruiting Notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS Transactions

❌ Cal - EJ Caminong

❌ LSU - Colin Hurley

❌ Maryland - Justyn Martin

❌ Missouri - Beau Pribula

❌ Oregon State - Kallen Gutridge

❌ Virginia Tech - Garret Rangel

❌ Western Michigan - Mark Konecny

FCS Transactions

❌ Incarnate Word - EJ Colson

❌ Sacramento State - Cardell Williams

D2 Transactions

D3 Transactions

NAIA Transactions

JUCO Transactions

The daily newsletter gives subscribers exclusive recruiting and transfer portal scoops with the latest stats and roster movement inside every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback room. Below is a look at the most popular content on GunslingerBuzz.com.

QB Rooms

FBS | FCS | D2 | D3 | NAIA | JUCO

Track the latest stats and roster movement inside every QB room, in addition to recruiting and transfer portal commitments. You can also easily identify which teams do not have commitments in future recruiting classes.

QB Recruits

2026 | 2027 | 2028 | 2029

Track the latest recruiting news on every FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commitment and uncommitted QBs with an FBS offer.

QB Transfers

2026

Track the latest transfer portal news on every player joining or leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO quarterback room.

A paid subscription gets you access to everything for $10/month or $100/year.

2026 QB Recruiting Notebook

Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + F (Windows) or Command + F (Mac) and use the following search terms for what you’re looking for.

“(FBS)” - FBS commits. Do the same for FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO.

“🔴” - Uncommitted recruits.

Player Name - Every mention of a specific player.

Team Name - Every mention of a specific team.

Below is a live news feed of 2026 QB recruits with exclusive scoops on offers, visits, communication, commitments and more. All info comes from inside sources directly involved in the recruitment outside of public commitments and decommitments. Players are sorted by date of the latest news.

Every prospect is committed to an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program or holds an FBS offer.

If you see anything that needs to be corrected like missing uncommitted quarterbacks with FBS offers or commitments (especially non-FBS), please contact me.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

2026 QB Recruiting News Feed

Luke Tepas (FBS)

Dec. 16, 2025 - Luke Tepas (IL) committed to the 2026 Oklahoma State recruiting class.

Kase Evans (FBS)

Dec. 14, 2025 - Kase Evans (TX) committed to the 2026 Penn State recruiting class. He previously committed to Iowa State (Oct. 12-Dec. 11, 2025) and Oklahoma State (June 8-Sept. 25, 2025).

Gabe Casanovas (FBS)

Dec. 14, 2025 - Gabe Casanovas (CA) committed to the 2026 Oklahoma State recruiting class.

Aedan McCarthy (FBS)

Dec. 12, 2025 - Aedan McCarthy (SC) committed to the 2026 UMass recruiting class.

Bo Polston (FBS)

Dec. 10, 2025 - Bo Polston (IN) committed to the 2026 UConn recruiting class. He previously committed to Toledo (May 6, 2024-Dec. 10, 2025).

Cole Bergeron (FBS)

Dec. 5, 2025 - Cole Bergeron (LA) committed to the 2026 Georgia Tech recruiting class. He previously committed to Virginia Tech (Aug. 7-Dec. 1, 2025).

Jackson Presley🔴

Dec. 5, 2025 - Jackson Presley (MT) decommitted from the 2026 Sacramento State recruiting class where he committed on July 17, 2025. He previously committed to Montana State (March 30-July 17, 2025) and Boise State (Aug. 12, 2024-March 30, 2025).