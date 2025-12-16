Photo courtesy of Southeast Missouri State Athletics

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest FCS quarterback room news, in addition to a list of the day’s college football QB transactions. The FBS is currently in a quiet period, while the FCS is in a contact period. Oh, and there’s another bowl game tonight.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s FCS quarterback notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS Transactions

❌ Georgia State - TJ Finley

❌ Kentucky - Stone Saunders

❌ Maryland - Khristian Martin

❌ Michigan - Jadyn Davis

❌ Nebraska - Dylan Raiola

❌ Nevada - Anthony Wolter

❌ Oklahoma State - Zane Flores

❌ Oklahoma State - Mason Schubert

❌ Texas State - Holden Geriner

❌ Vanderbilt - Drew Dickey

❌ Vanderbilt - Jeremy St-Hilaire

❌ Washington State - Dalton Anderson

FCS Transactions

FCS Quarterback Notebook

2025 FCS QB News Feed

Mercer Bears✅

Latest Update - Dec. 12, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Smith-Atkinson-Atkinson-Atkinson-Atkinson-Atkinson-Atkinson-Atkinson-Atkinson-Atkinson-Atkinson-Atkinson

NOTE - Mercer’s Week 0 game against UC Davis on Aug. 23 was declared a no contest in the fourth quarter due to weather. Stats and starts were not counted for that game.

DJ Smith (1*)

23-38-61% 161-1-1 | 11-58-1

DJ Smith (MS) committed to the 2024 Mercer transfer portal class from Jones (JUCO).

Jake Wilson (3)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

June 6, 2025 - Jake Wilson (IN) committed to the 2025 Mercer transfer portal class from Purdue (FBS).

Jake Maxwell (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 27, 2025 - Jake Maxwell (GA) committed to the 2025 Mercer transfer portal class from Marist (FCS).

JP Pickles (4)

5-8-63% 61-0-1 | 25-80-0

May 5, 2025 - JP Pickles (FL) committed to the 2025 Mercer transfer portal class from UTEP (FBS).

Braden Atkinson (4*)🔴

268-407-66% 3611-34-11 | 14-9-1

Dec. 12, 2025 - Braden Atkinson (NC) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Mercer recruiting class on Jan. 31, 2025.

Camren Hill (2026)🟢

June 27, 2025 - Camren Hill (GA) committed to the 2026 Mercer recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Northern Colorado Bears✅

Latest Update - Dec. 8, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Costelli-Gibson-Gibson-Gibson-Gibson-Gibson-Gibson-Gibson-Gibson-Gibson-Gibson-Gibson

Peter Costelli (1)🔴

22-41-54% 272-1-4 | 16-74-1

Nov. 26, 2025 - Peter Costelli (CA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2023 Northern Colorado transfer portal class from Troy (FBS).

Kia’i Keone (1)🔴

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 4-6-1

Kia’i Keone (HI) committed to the 2024 Northern Colorado transfer portal class from Colorado Mesa (D2).

Levi Durrell (2)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 12, 2025 - Levi Durrell (OR) committed to the 2025 Northern Colorado transfer portal class from Shasta (JUCO).

Eric Gibson (2)🔴

232-355-65% 2502-11-11 | 31-29-0

Dec. 8, 2025 - Eric Gibson (VA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2025 Northern Colorado transfer portal class from Monterey Peninsula (JUCO) on Feb. 3, 2025.

Kenny Lueth (2)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Feb. 5, 2025 - Kenny Lueth (CA) committed to the 2025 Northern Colorado transfer portal class from Northern Illinois (FCS).

Kaiden Box (4)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 1, 2025 - Kaiden Box (CO) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Northern Colorado recruiting class.

Gavin Lockett (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 6, 2024 - Gavin Lockett (CO) committed to the 2025 Northern Colorado recruiting class.

Grayson Peterson (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Aug. 26, 2025 - Grayson Peterson (VA) committed to the 2025 Northern Colorado recruiting class.

Hank Gibbs (1)🔴

Hank Gibbs (AR) is listed as a tight end on the roster.

Evan Tarasenko (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Nov. 22, 2025 - Evan Tarasenko (AZ) is no longer listed on the roster. He committed to the 2025 Northern Colorado transfer portal class from Santa Barbara (JUCO) on Jan. 9, 2025.

Caeden Reeder (2026)🟢

Dec. 3, 2025 - Caeden Reeder (CO) committed to the 2026 Northern Colorado recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

William & Mary Tribe✅

Latest Update - Dec. 8, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes-Hughes

Tyler Hughes (2)🔴

204-308-66% 2330-20-3 | 155-670-11

Dec. 8, 2025 - Tyler Hughes (GA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2022 William & Mary recruiting class.

Noah Brannock (3)

14-27-52% 188-0-1 | 16-36-1

Noah Brannock (MD) committed to the 2023 William & Mary recruiting class.

Derrick Gurley (4)

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Derrick Gurley (VA) committed to the 2024 William & Mary recruiting class.

Joey Tomasso (4)

0-1-0% 0-0-0 | 1-5-1

Joey Tomasso (NY) committed to the 2024 William & Mary recruiting class.

Carter Carroll (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

July 1, 2024 - Carter Carroll (MA) committed to the 2025 William & Mary recruiting class.

2026 - None

2027 - None

2028 - None

Harvard Crimson✅

Latest Update - Dec. 8, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (11): Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig-Craig