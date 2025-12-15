Photo courtesy of FloridaGators.com

In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the latest FBS quarterback room news, in addition to a list of the day’s college football QB transactions. We’re a few weeks away from the transfer portal opening, but a number of big names are looking elsewhere including DJ Lagway, who announced he will be leaving the Florida Gators earlier today.

College Football QB Transactions

Before we get into today’s FBS quarterback notebook, here’s a list of the recent quarterback transactions at every level of college football.

✅ Joining the team

❌ Leaving the team

FBS Transactions

❌ Appalachian State - JJ Kohl

❌ Cincinnati - Brendan Sorsby

❌ East Carolina - Katin Houser

❌ Florida - DJ Lagway

❌ Liberty - Michael Merdinger

❌ Louisville - Brady Allen

❌ Michigan State - Aidan Chiles

❌ Rice - Drew Devillier

❌ Syracuse - Jakhari Williams

FCS Transactions

❌ Mercer - Braden Atkinson

❌ Northern Colorado - Eric Gibson

D2 Transactions

❌ Albany State - Isaiah Knowles

❌ Anderson - Tyler Wesley

❌ Assumption - Jay Kastantin

❌ Barton - Trevor Nored

❌ California - Kabron Smith

❌ Carson-Newman - Tedros Gleaton

❌ Central State - Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell

❌ Central State - Chris Cotton

❌ Concordia-St. Paul - Lincoln Graf

❌ Davenport - D’Wan Mathis

❌ East Central - Colin Willetts

❌ Erskine - Taz Walker

❌ Indianapolis - Gavin Sukup

❌ Missouri Southern - Phoenix Murphy

❌ New Mexico Highlands - Blake Johnson

❌ North Greenville - Bryan McCartt

❌ North Greenville - Tyler Shattuck

❌ Northeastern State - Brady Norman

❌ Ohio Dominican - Tanner Aspeselet

❌ Ouachita Baptist - Jordan Walker

❌ Saginaw Valley State - Mason McKenzie

❌ Saginaw Valley State - Nicholas Patterson

❌ Southwest Baptist - Shade Foster

❌ Southwest Baptist - Casey Rooney

❌ Truman State - Ethan Kohl

❌ UT Permian Basin - Issac Mooring

❌ Valdosta State - Harris Boyd

❌ West Florida - Marcus Stokes

❌ West Liberty - Kohl Meisman

D3 Transactions

❌ Lewis & Clark - Cam Reed

❌ McMurry - Jess Hoel

NAIA Transactions

✅ Northeastern State - Brady Norman

JUCO Transactions

Florida Gators✅

Latest Update - Dec. 15, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Lagway-Lagway-Lagway-Lagway-Lagway-Lagway-Lagway-Lagway-Lagway-Lagway-Lagway-Lagway

Harrison Bailey (1)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 20, 2025 - Harrison Bailey (GA) committed to the 2025 Florida transfer portal class from Louisville (FBS).

Clay Millen (1)🔴

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 14, 2024 - Clay Millen (WA) committed to the 2024 Florida transfer portal class from Colorado State (FBS).

Aidan Warner (3)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Jan. 8, 2024 - Aidan Warner (FL) committed to the 2024 Florida transfer portal from Yale (FCS).

DJ Lagway (3*)🔴

213-337-63% 2264-16-14 | 71-136-1

Dec. 15, 2025 - DJ Lagway (TX) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Florida recruiting class on Dec. 7, 2022.

Aaron Williams (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Aaron Williams (FL) committed to the 2024 Florida recruiting class.

Tramell Jones Jr. (4*)

21-35-60% 191-2-0 | 8-10-0

Nov. 17, 2024 - Tramell Jones Jr. (FL) committed to the 2025 Florida recruiting class.

Will Griffin (2026)🟢

June 1, 2024 - Will Griffin (FL) committed to the 2026 Florida recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Michigan State Spartans✅

Latest Update - Dec. 15, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Chiles-Chiles-Chiles-Chiles-Chiles-Chiles-Chiles-Chiles-Milivojevic-Milivojevic-Milivojevic-Milivojevic

Aidan Chiles (2*)🔴

128-203-63% 1392-10-3 | 81-227-6

Dec. 15, 2025 - Aidan Chiles (CA) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Michigan State transfer portal class from Oregon State (FBS) on Dec. 14, 2023.

Ryland Jessee (4)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Dec. 20, 2023 - Ryland Jessee (CA) committed to the 2024 Michigan State recruiting class.

Alessio Milivojevic (4)

111-173-64% 1267-10-3 | 31-(-59)-1

Dec. 17, 2023 - Alessio Milivojevic (IL) committed to the 2024 Michigan State recruiting class.

Leo Hannan (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

April 22, 2024 - Leo Hannan (CA) committed to the 2025 Michigan State recruiting class.

Atticus Carridine (3)

Atticus Carridine (MI) is listed as a wide receiver on the roster after being listed as a QB during the 2024 season. He joined the team during the 2024-25 offseason.

Kayd Coffman (2026)🟢

Feb. 7, 2025 - Kayd Coffman (MI) committed to the 2026 Michigan State recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Cincinnati Bearcats

Latest Update - Dec. 15, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Sorsby-Sorsby-Sorsby-Sorsby-Sorsby-Sorsby-Sorsby-Sorsby-Sorsby-Sorsby-Sorsby-Sorsby

Brady Lichtenberg (1)🔴

4-6-67% 56-1-0 | 2-22-0

Dec. 16, 2019 - Brady Lichtenberg (OH) committed to the 2020 Cincinnati recruiting class.

Brendan Sorsby (2)🔴

207-336-62% 2800-27-5 | 100-580-9

Dec. 15, 2025 - Brendan Sorsby (TX) announced he’ll enter the transfer portal. He committed to the 2024 Cincinnati transfer portal class from Indiana (FBS) on Dec. 6, 2023.

Will Kocher (3)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Feb. 10, 2023 - Will Kocher (OH) committed to the 2023 Cincinnati recruiting class.

Samaj Jones (4)

2-2-100% 53-1-0 | 3-26-0

July 2, 2023 - Samaj Jones (PA) committed to the 2024 Cincinnati recruiting class.

Zebulin Kinsey (4*)

0-0-0% 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

Nov. 18, 2023 - Zebulin Kinsey (OH) committed to the 2025 Cincinnati recruiting class.

Xavier Williams (1)🔴

Xavier Williams (GA) is listed as a safety on the roster. He committed to the 2025 Cincinnati transfer portal class from Middle Tennessee (FBS) on Jan. 6, 2025. Williams was listed as a QB at UCF (FBS) during the 2023 season.

Brooks Goodman (2026)🟢

April 30, 2025 - Brooks Goodman (GA) committed to the 2026 Cincinnati recruiting class.

2027 - None

2028 - None

Louisville Cardinals

Latest Update - Dec. 15, 2025

2025 Weekly Starters (12): Moss-Moss-Moss-Moss-Moss-Moss-Moss-Moss-Moss-Moss-Adams-Moss