In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at every FBS and FCS quarterback commitment with highlights, star ratings and news feeds, along with a list of teams without a commit. Scroll to the bottom of the post for every new QB offer, commitment and more through the 2028 recruiting class.

Check out the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting trackers, which also include the top uncommitted quarterback prospects in every class.

Last Week’s Commitments

ASU 🏈 Jake Fette (2026)

NEB 🏈 Dayton Raiola (2026)

VAN 🏈 Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026)

UVA 🏈 Ely Hamrick (2026)

This Week’s Commitments

9/26 🏈 Mic’Kahari Tatum (2025): ARMY | UMASS | HAMP | CNU | VUU

FBS QB Commits

SEC

None: Auburn, Ole Miss

Alabama Crimson Tide

Keelon Russell

X | Hudl | 2025 | 6/4/2024

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Arkansas Razorbacks

Grayson Wilson

X | Hudl | 2025 | 4/15/2023

⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Quentin Murphy

X | Hudl | 2025 | 6/1/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Jayvon Gilmore

X | Hudl | 2026 | 8/1/2024

⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Florida Gators