QB Recruiting Report: A look at every FBS & FCS quarterback commitment
Arizona State lands another blue-chip QB with 2026 4-star Jake Fette
In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at every FBS and FCS quarterback commitment with highlights, star ratings and news feeds, along with a list of teams without a commit. Scroll to the bottom of the post for every new QB offer, commitment and more through the 2028 recruiting class.
Check out the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting trackers, which also include the top uncommitted quarterback prospects in every class.
Last Week’s Commitments
ASU 🏈 Jake Fette (2026)
NEB 🏈 Dayton Raiola (2026)
VAN 🏈 Michael Mitchell Jr. (2026)
UVA 🏈 Ely Hamrick (2026)
This Week’s Commitments
9/26 🏈 Mic’Kahari Tatum (2025): ARMY | UMASS | HAMP | CNU | VUU
The stars show the highest rating from 247, On3 and Rivals.
FBS QB Commits
SEC
None: Auburn, Ole Miss
Alabama Crimson Tide
Keelon Russell
X | Hudl | 2025 | 6/4/2024
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Arkansas Razorbacks
Grayson Wilson
X | Hudl | 2025 | 4/15/2023
⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Quentin Murphy
X | Hudl | 2025 | 6/1/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Jayvon Gilmore
X | Hudl | 2026 | 8/1/2024
⭐⭐⭐ | 247 | On3 | Rivals
Florida Gators
