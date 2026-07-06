Today’s article includes every transfer and recruit committed to FBS or FCS programs through the 2029 class, plus teams still looking for quarterbacks by class. Subscribe for an updated version sent to your inbox every Monday and access to the FBS and FCS commitment live trackers on the site.

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QB Recruiting & Transfer Commitments

College Football Calendar — The FBS is in a recruiting dead period through July 31, while the FCS is in a quiet period through July 31.

Last Post - QB Recruiting & Transfer Commitments - 6/29/2026

Today’s Post - QB Recruiting & Transfer Commitments - 7/6/2026

Next Post - FBS/FCS QB Depth Charts & Injuries Notebook - 7/7/2026

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Today’s CFB Transactions

Here are the day’s FBS and FCS quarterback transactions.

FBS Quarterbacks

Transfer Portal

Western Carolina QB transfer Taron Dickens committed to Northern Illinois.

Jones QB transfer Jevarion Glover committed to Troy.

2027 Recruits

2027 QB Noah Smith (OK) committed to Oklahoma.

2027 QB Cash Hollingshead (UT) committed to Iowa State.

2027 QB Caden Jones (CA) committed to Arizona.

2027 QB Nash Morgan (MS) committed to Mississippi State.

2027 QB Simon Fassberg (NJ) committed to James Madison.

2027 QB JD Brown (FL) committed to UConn.

2027 QB Bradley Cassier (CA) committed to New Mexico.

2027 QB Viktor Lachambre (Canada) committed to Rice.

2027 QB Parker Robinson (LA) committed to Louisiana-Monroe.

2027 QB Grant Sweeney (TX) committed to UTSA.

2027 QB Xavier Means (SC) committed to East Carolina.

2027 QB LaMarques Greenwood (OH) committed to Army.

2027 QB Shamar Banner (OK) committed to Marshall.

2028 Recruits

2028 QB James Armstrong (PA) committed to Penn State.

2028 QB Trey Tagliaferri (NJ) committed to Oklahoma.

2028 QB Trey Tagliaferri (NJ) decommitted from Notre Dame.

FCS Quarterbacks

2027 Recruits

2027 QB Cayden Creech (TN) committed to Marist.

2027 QB Chris Fields (CA) committed to Georgetown.

2027 QB Samuel Finch (NC) committed to Elon.

2027 QB Kaleb Freeman (AL) committed to Charleston Southern.

2027 QB Jack Gebhardt (CO) committed to Drake.

2027 QB Drayden Gibbs (GA) committed to Bethune-Cookman.

2027 QB JR Harris (GA) committed to West Georgia.

2027 QB Trevin Helming (IA) committed to Northern Iowa.

2027 QB Grady Hirst (OH) committed to Youngstown State.

2027 QB Max Johnson (KY) committed to Austin Peay.

2027 QB Eli Kasberg (MT) committed to Montana.

2027 QB Webber Marx (NH) committed to Dartmouth.

2027 QB Jaxson McIntire (IA) committed to South Dakota.

2027 QB Joey McLeish (PA) committed to Morgan State.

2027 QB Savoy Nichols (GA) committed to Tarleton State.

2027 QB Christian Ormandy (NC) committed to Campbell.

2027 QB Karsen Sellers (LA) committed to Lamar.

2027 QB Donovan Shirley (CA) committed to Georgetown.

2027 QB Jackson Solley (PA) committed to Villanova.

2027 QB Anthony Tirico (NJ) committed to Marist.

2027 QB Jayden Williams (TX) committed to Stephen F. Austin.

2027 QB Colt Yancey (TX) committed to Central Arkansas.

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🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

🔄️ Changed positions

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date | Decommitment/s

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Jump to the sections below:

FBS | FCS

Alabama Commitments

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

Alabama Recruiting

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

🔵 2029 ❌

Alabama Transfer Portal

🟢 2026 ❌

Arkansas Commitments

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

Arkansas Recruiting

🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Arkansas Transfer Portal

🟢 Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

🟢 AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

🟢 Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

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Auburn Commitments

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

Auburn Recruiting

🔵 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

🔵 2028 ❌

🔵 2029 ❌

Auburn Transfer Portal

🟢 Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)