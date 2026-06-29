Photo courtesy of Cal Athletics

QB Recruiting & Transfer Commitments

Today’s article includes every transfer and all 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruits committed to an FBS or FCS program, plus teams still looking for quarterbacks by class. This post is updated and sent to subscribers every Monday year-round.

Monday, June 29, 2026 — The FBS is in a recruiting dead period through July 31, while the FCS is in a quiet period through July 31.

Today’s CFB Transactions

Here are the day’s FBS and FCS quarterback transactions.

FBS Transactions

UMass QB transfer Brandon Rose committed to Utah.

Western Carolina QB transfer Taron Dickens decommitted from North Carolina.

UCLA QB Karson Gordon entered the transfer portal.

2027 QB Gavin Hampton (TN) committed to Mississippi State.

2027 QB Brody Rudnicki (CA) committed to Cal.

2027 QB Colter Tannehill (CA) committed to Fresno State.

2027 QB DJ Hunter (GA) committed to James Madison.

2027 QB Jackson Failla (PA) committed to Marshall.

2027 QB Ethan Royal (NC) committed to Marshall.

2027 QB Ryan Neidigk (TX) committed to Air Force.

2027 QB Zachary Benitez (CA) committed to San Jose State.

2027 QB Thaddeus Thatcher (NV) committed to Oregon State.

2027 QB Jack VanOrman (TN) committed to Missouri State.

2027 QB Graham Burmeister (GA) committed to Army.

2027 QB Jabriran Blake (TX) committed to Louisiana.

2027 QB Brayden Tuiasosopo (TX) committed to Army.

2027 QB Ryan Rakowski (CA) committed to Nevada.

2027 QB Hudson White (AR) committed to Middle Tennessee.

2027 QB Johnny Hamilton (TX) committed to UTEP.

2027 QB Luke Gaither (VA) committed to Coastal Carolina.

2027 QB Luke Gaither (VA) decommitted from South Carolina.

2028 QB Neimann Lawrence (FL) committed to Texas.

2028 QB Trey Tagliaferri (NJ) committed to Notre Dame.

2028 QB Aiden Phifer (FL) committed to Northwestern.

2028 QB Jackson Stecher (FL) committed to Buffalo.

2029 QB CJ Cypher (GA) committed to Miami.

FCS Transactions

UCLA QB transfer Karson Gordon committed to Austin Peay.

2027 QB Grey Kegley (OH) committed to Rhode Island.

2027 QB Dutch Burbidge (CA) committed to Southern Utah.

2027 QB Matthew Avelar (AZ) committed to Idaho.

2027 QB Jake Rogers (AZ) committed to Princeton.

2027 QB Andrew Guthrie (OR) committed to Northern Arizona.

2027 QB Kanon Reichman (MT) committed to Montana State.

2027 QB Jaxson Brady (ID) committed to UC Davis.

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🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Recruiting commitment

❌ No commits in the class

Right of transfer names: (Home state) Final season of eligibility

Right of recruit names: (Home state) Commitment date

2025 stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

Jump to the sections below:

FBS | FCS

Alabama Commitments

➡️ Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

Alabama Recruiting

🔵 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🔵 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

Alabama Transfer Portal

None

Arkansas Commitments

➡️ Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

Arkansas Recruiting

🔵 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

Arkansas Transfer Portal

Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

Auburn Commitments

➡️ Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

Auburn Recruiting

🔵 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

🔵 2028 ❌

Auburn Transfer Portal

Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)