In today's article, you'll get the latest news on some of the top 2026 QB recruits.

Check out a list of the best available prospects, in addition to the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback commits.

Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics

2026 QB Recruits

Every prospect has an FBS offer with info coming directly from sources involved in the recruitment. Star ratings show the highest star rating from 247, Rivals and ESPN.

3⭐ Cole Bergeron (LA) committed to Virginia Tech over Colorado and Georgia Tech, he told me. The commitment came before head coach Brent Pry was fired, and Bergeron is weighing his options with a number of schools reaching out over the last few days. He told me the coaching staff played a big role in his decision, most notably offensive coordinator and now interim head coach Philip Montgomery.

“I love the offense Coach Montgomery runs. Making quick decisions and getting the ball out is a strength for me. I think because of my size, I surprise people how well I can move and throw outside the pocket.”

Georgia 5⭐ commit Jared Curtis (TN) will return to campus for its game against Alabama on Sept. 27, his mom told me. Curtis has committed to the Bulldogs twice in his recruitment with the latest coming in May.

3⭐ Jarin Mock (OH) committed to Bowling Green over Purdue, Charlotte and Buffalo, his dad told me. He previously committed to Wisconsin, but the Badgers went in a different direction following a change at offensive coordinator. Mock appreciated the down-to-earth nature of the coaching staff and how it relates to players.

“They didn’t try to sell us on football but their vision for players after football. The panel of players put the ribbon on our commitment as they spoke highly of the coaches, the program’s identity and culture.”