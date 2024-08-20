In Today’s Edition, you’ll get a look at the top uncommitted quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class. Included on this are ratings, highlights, news feeds and more for some of the top prospects in the country with a look at teams without a quarterback commit in the class.

Best Available 2026 QBs

Following the top uncommitted prospects, you’ll see a list of teams without a 2026 quarterback commitments. The star ratings show the highest rating from 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.

Every player on this page holds at least one FBS or FCS offer, and they’re sorted by their highest Division I offer, whether it be from the Power 4, Group of 5 and FCS levels.

Power 4 Offers

Landon Duckworth | ⭐⭐⭐⭐

X | Hudl | 247 | On3 | Rivals

South Carolina (8/5/2023 - 6/25/2024)

Ryder Lyons | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

X | Hudl | 247 | On3 | Rivals

Derek Zammit | ⭐⭐⭐⭐

X | Hudl | 247 | On3 | Rivals