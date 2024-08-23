In Today’s Edition, you’ll hear from recent FBS and FCS quarterback recruiting commitments. I’ve spent so much time locking down FBS and FCS QB depth charts over the past month that I haven’t left much room for recruiting coverage, but I’m getting back to more recruiting insight in the coming weeks. Here’s a look at QB commitments, offers and more from the last few weeks, and you’ll be getting exclusive 2026 quarterback updates in the next QB Recruiting Report.

The Gunslinger Buzz gives subscribers inside access to college football QB recruiting, transfer portal, depth chart and injury news.

Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics

Here’s a look at this week’s gameplan. Adjust your life accordingly.

Depth Charts: FBS | FCS | Juco

Recruits | Transfers | Draft | Calendar

Every update came from a source directly involved in the players’ recruitment. The bottom of each section shows every new FBS and FCS quarterback recruiting and transfer commitment, offer and more through the 2028 class.

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

FBS Recruiting

2026 3⭐ Brock Bradley (AL) committed to Clemson over Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Tulane and Memphis. He told me he chose the Tigers because of “the people, location and opportunity to play with the best” in addition to the opportunity to head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator/QBs coach Garrett Riley.

2026 4⭐ Peyton Falzone (PA) committed to Virginia Tech over Penn State and Syracuse. He credited head coach Brent Pry, offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and co-QBs coach Brian Crist for his commitment.

“They have been fantastic throughout the recruiting process. Blacksburg is a very special place, and football is super important - not only to the school but also to the community. The culture around the program is something I want to be a part of.” - Peyton Falzone

2026 3⭐ Jacob Smith (NC) chose NC State where he has already been committed as a baseball player for years. He had also been considering North Carolina, Duke and Clemson for football and told me he committed due to the family culture and relationship with head coach Dave Doeren and QBs coach Kurt Roper.

”I believe they can develop me to be the best player I can be, and they are two of the best coaches in the ACC. Also, it is close to home so my family can watch me play.” - Jacob Smith