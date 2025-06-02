In today’s article, you’ll get an update on 2026 QB recruiting and notes on roster movement. Starting today, every post includes a list of College Football Transactions with quarterback recruits or transfers joining and leaving FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO teams.

Check out the quarterback content you have access to as a subscriber.

Photo courtesy of UtahStateAggies.com

Monday, June 2, 2025

We’re in an FBS/FCS quiet period. Here’s a look at this week’s game plan. Adjust your lives accordingly.

MONDAY: College Football Transactions - 2026 QB Recruiting Notebook

TUESDAY: College Football Transactions - 2026 QB Recruiting Notebook

WEDNESDAY: College Football Transactions - 2027 QB Recruiting Notebook

THURSDAY: College Football Transactions - 2026 QB Recruiting Notebook

SATURDAY: SEC Quarterback Depth Charts & Injuries Notebook

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips.

Every 2026 QB recruit featured has at least one FBS offer. The College Football Transactions section includes players joining or leaving the team.

For depth chart and injury news, check out the FBS and FCS pages that are updated daily on the site.

5⭐ Jared Curtis (TN) committed to Georgia over Oregon last month due to a strong relationship with the coaches, his agent Doug Young told me. He reopened his recruitment in October after being committed to Georgia for seven months, and the Ducks made a strong push after losing Jonas Williams to USC. Curtis ultimately stuck with the Bulldogs with no plans to visit anywhere other than Georgia.

“Jared has had a strong relationship with the coaching staff for a long while and loves the program at Georgia. He’s excited to be a Dawg.”

3⭐ Brady Goodman (AZ) will take his first official visit to Utah State this weekend, his dad told me. He’ll probably commit by the end of June with BYU, Wyoming and North Texas also in the mix. Goodman took spring visits to BYU and North Texas, and he has never visited Wyoming.

3⭐ Taylor Hasselbeck (TN) committed to Wyoming over NC State, Wake Forest and Tulsa, he told me. He attended practice in April and credited head coach Jay Sawvel and OC/QBs coach Jay Johnson for his commitment.

“When I visited in the spring, it was clear that Laramie is a special place, and the players and coaches in the program have a true passion for football. I can’t wait to be part of the culture they are creating. It's good to be a Cowboy.”