My Top Three

Miami 2025 4⭐ commit Luke Nickel is getting contacted by Georgia, Auburn and South Carolina, his dad tells me. He recently had a 30-minute conversation with Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, who took a helicopter to see Nickel’s high school game. He doesn’t have any upcoming visits and remains a solid commit to the Hurricanes. Nickel plans to enroll early and has been told he’ll be the only quarterback in Miami’s 2025 class.

Clemson 2025 4⭐ commit Blake Hebert continues to get contacted by other programs, but he’s locked in with the Tigers, his dad tells me. He declined to share which teams, and Hebert will be Clemson’s only quarterback in the class. He committed in June 2023 with plans to enroll early.

Kentucky 2025 3⭐ commit Brennen Ward attended Wildcats games against Georgia and South Carolina with plans to see more this fall, his dad tells me. He may see Vanderbilt on Oct. 12 or potentially Louisville on Nov. 30. A couple programs reached out to feel the temperature of his commitment, but he’ll be an early enrollee at Kentucky after committing in March.

QB Commitment Center

2026 4⭐ Jake Fette committed to Arizona State over SMU, TCU, Texas Tech and Kansas, he tells me. He held 12 offers and was told he’ll be the Sun Devils’ only quarterback in the class. Fette credited his relationships with OC/QBs coach Marcus Arroyo and head coach Kenny Dillingham for his commitment.

“I just loved the coaches since Day 1. They've shown me nothing but love and when Coach Arroyo and Dillingham came down to watch me play, it meant a lot to me because it isn't everyday that a head coach comes down to watch your games.” - Jake Fette

2025 3⭐ Jett Niu flipped from Appalachian State to Oklahoma State last month. He told me a couple other schools were talking to him but took an official visit to see the Cowboys where his 2026 3⭐ tight end brother Bryton picked up an offer on that trip. Niu was committed to the Mountaineers for more than three months and was told he’ll be the Cowboys’ only QB in the class with plans to enroll early.

“I chose Oklahoma State because of the culture and coaches. The environment on game day was amazing when they beat Arkansas, and I loved everything about it. After meeting with Coach Rattay, Coach Dunn and Coach Gundy, I loved everything what they stood for and their belief in me. I know that they can get me to my full potential.”

2025 3⭐ Jaylen Johnson committed to Southern Utah with 11 Division I offers. He has yet to visit the Thunderbirds but is hoping to get on campus in November, he tells me.

“I just felt like these coaches cared and they stayed consistent with letting me know that I’m wanted there. When coaches and the head coach can stick their necks out for you, that means a lot to me. I had plenty of other Division I offers on the table but wasn’t getting the feedback that these guys gave me.” - Jaylen Johnson

2025 QB Tate Surber committed to UT Martin over offers from North Alabama, Tennessee State and East Tennessee State. He was on campus for the Skyhawks’ win over North Alabama on Sept. 14.

“It just came down to their ability to develop me as a QB. Coach Simpson and the staff do a great job when it comes to quarterbacks, and they’ve put a lot of faith in me. They’ve been really successful not just at that position but as a team these past few years.” - Tate Surber

2025 QB Notebook

Arkansas 2025 3⭐ commit Grayson Wilson will return to campus Saturday vs. Tennessee, his dad tells me. He saw the Razorbacks beat UAB last month and is looking forward to attending a night SEC game in Fayetteville. Several programs remain in contact with Wilson, who committed in April 2023. He plans to enroll early at Arkansas.