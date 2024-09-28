2024 FCS QB Depth Charts: Stars, Stats, Starts & Snaps - Week 5
A guide to all 129 FCS quarterback rooms
Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com
This page tracks 2024 college football QB depth charts with detailed info like star ratings, stats, snap counts, starts, games played and years of eligibility remaining for every FCS quarterback and recruiting commitment.
Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility, though the Ivy League and Patriot League do not allow redshirting. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.
Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games played and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus, and this page is updated every Wednesday.
Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FCS quarterback room.
Information comes from depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading. I have sources for information inside most FBS and FCS programs, which is especially valuable in the offseason when online rosters are not regularly updated.
🚨Injured
*Redshirt available
**Serving LDS mission
Missouri Valley Football
ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS
W 31-7 vs. Eastern Illinois
Tommy Rittenhouse | 63 Snaps
Jake Rubley | 20 Snaps
Tommy Rittenhouse
2 | UNRATED | Stats
4 Games | 4 Starts | 202 Snaps
Jake Rubley
2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
4 Games | 0 Starts | 67 Snaps
Beckham Pellant
4* | UNRATED | Stats
2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps
Jimmy Makuh
3 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Chase Kwiatkowski (2025)
INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES
W 24-13 vs. Dayton (PRE-BYE)
Keegan Patterson | 43 Snaps
🚨Elijah Owens
4 | UNRATED | Stats
2 Games | 2 Starts | Snaps: 118
Keegan Patterson
3 | UNRATED | Stats
1 Game | 1 Start | 43 Snaps
Anthony Garzolini
3 | UNRATED | Stats
1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps
Dane Andrews
2 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brock Riddle
4* | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐
MISSOURI STATE BEARS
W 31-24 at UT Martin
Jacob Clark | 65 Snaps
Jacob Clark
1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats
4 Games | 4 Starts | 273 Snaps
Brock Bagozzi
1* | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Cole Feuerbacher
4 | UNRATED | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Elijah Leonard
4* | ⭐⭐ | Stats
0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps
Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐
MURRAY STATE RACERS
