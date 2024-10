Photo courtesy of GoJacks.com

This page tracks 2024 college football QB depth charts with detailed info like star ratings, stats, snap counts, starts, games played and years of eligibility remaining for every FCS quarterback and recruiting commitment.

Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox multiple times per week with updated FBS and FCS quarterback depth charts emailed weekly. You can find recruiting, transfer portal, Juco, key dates and NFL Draft QB trackers on the site with a subscription.

Players with a redshirt available may play up to four games in a season without it counting toward a year of eligibility, though the Ivy League and Patriot League do not allow redshirting. FCS Playoff games do not count toward the four-game limit in the 2024-25 season, and the 2020 COVID season did not count toward a year of eligibility.

Next to the player names, you’ll see years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2024 season and the highest high school star rating from 247, On3 and Rivals if they had one. The number of 2024 games played and quarterback snaps are via Pro Football Focus, and this page is updated every Wednesday.

Every recruiting commit is included in the team sections to give you a complete look at every future FCS quarterback room.

Information comes from depth charts released by the team, press conferences and lots of reading. I have sources for information inside most FBS and FCS programs, which is especially valuable in the offseason when online rosters are not regularly updated.

🚨Injured

*Redshirt available

**Serving LDS mission

Missouri Valley Football

ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS

W 31-7 vs. Eastern Illinois

Tommy Rittenhouse | 63 Snaps

Jake Rubley | 20 Snaps

Tommy Rittenhouse

2 | UNRATED | Stats

4 Games | 4 Starts | 202 Snaps

Jake Rubley

2 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

4 Games | 0 Starts | 67 Snaps

Beckham Pellant

4* | UNRATED | Stats

2 Games | 0 Starts | 13 Snaps

Jimmy Makuh

3 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Chase Kwiatkowski (2025)

INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES

W 24-13 vs. Dayton (PRE-BYE)

Keegan Patterson | 43 Snaps

🚨Elijah Owens

4 | UNRATED | Stats

2 Games | 2 Starts | Snaps: 118

Keegan Patterson

3 | UNRATED | Stats

1 Game | 1 Start | 43 Snaps

Anthony Garzolini

3 | UNRATED | Stats

1 Game | 0 Starts | 9 Snaps

Dane Andrews

2 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brock Riddle

4* | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Brady Wilson (2025) ⭐⭐

MISSOURI STATE BEARS

W 31-24 at UT Martin

Jacob Clark | 65 Snaps

Jacob Clark

1 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Stats

4 Games | 4 Starts | 273 Snaps

Brock Bagozzi

1* | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Cole Feuerbacher

4 | UNRATED | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Elijah Leonard

4* | ⭐⭐ | Stats

0 Games | 0 Starts | 0 Snaps

Deuce Bailey (2025) ⭐⭐⭐

MURRAY STATE RACERS