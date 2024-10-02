Photo courtesy of GoDucks.com

My Top Three

Georgia 2025 4⭐ commit Ryan Montgomery suffered a torn ACL in late August with a nine-month recovery time likely, his dad tells me. He committed in April and will return to campus for the Bulldogs’ matchup with Georgia Tech on Nov. 29. Montgomery plans to enroll early and has been told he’ll be the lone quarterback in Georgia’s 2025 class.

Michigan 2025 4⭐ commit Carter Smith remains in communication with a couple programs, his dad tells me. He declined to share who’s in contact but added they’ve been respectful of his decision. Smith committed in November 2023 with plans to enroll early and will return to see the Wolverines play Michigan State later this month.

Cal 2025 4⭐ commit Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele will most likely visit Oregon after his high school season, he tells me. He’s been committed to the Golden Bears since July but revealed an offer from the Ducks last week. Oregon already has a commitment from 4⭐ Akili Smith Jr. in the 2025 class, and 3⭐ Alonzo Esparza is committed to Cal.

QB Commitment Center

2025 3⭐ Deuce Vance committed to South Alabama where he’s planning to play defensive back with potential to move to quarterback or wide receiver. He tells he doesn’t have a specific preference and just wants to find a spot where he can get on the field. Vance chose the Jaguars over Arkansas State and Louisiana Tech with Kennesaw State going after him as a QB. He’ll be an early enrollee at South Alabama. “It felt like home. Every time I went down to Mobile, I was comfortable and have a great relationship with the coaches. I’m ready to get to Mobile and work.” - Deuce Vance

2025 QB Mic’Kahari Tatum committed to Hampton over Army, UMass, Virginia Union (D2) and Christopher Newport (D3). He tells me he’s still deciding whether to be an early enrollee. “I loved everything about Hampton. It feels like home, and I feel like it's somewhere I will grow as a man. I love the HBCU culture, and they have my complete degree program.” - Mic’Kahari Tatum

2025 QB Lane Albright committed to Davidson last week where he’ll play one hour away from his hometown. He’ll return to Davidson for Saturday’s game vs. Marist and plans to enroll early. “The academics were a huge part in my decision making, along with the proximity to home. I found that Davidson was a very welcoming environment, and I enjoyed just being on campus.” - Lane Albright

2025 QB Notebook

Ohio State 2025 5⭐ commit Tavien St. Clair is so locked in with the Buckeyes that other programs are no longer reaching out, his dad tells me. He committed in June 2023 and will attend every home game this fall outside of Saturday vs. Iowa. St. Clair will enroll early at Ohio State and has been told he’ll be the Buckeyes’ only QB in the class.