Photo courtesy of Auburn Athletics

2027 QB Recruits

Every prospect has an FBS offer with info coming directly from sources involved in the recruitment. Star ratings show the highest star rating from 247, Rivals and ESPN.

4⭐ Gunner Rivers (AL) is trying to schedule visits with Alabama, Auburn and NC State this fall, his dad told me. His recruitment is fairly wide open, and Rivers took offseason campus visits to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas and NC State.

4⭐ Jayce Johnson (GA) committed to Texas A&M over Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Mississippi State, he told me. He picked up an offer from the Aggies early in 2025 before making a commitment.

“It feels like the right place for me to grow as a player and as a person. I just want to bring hard work and a team-first attitude to the program when I get there.”

Nebraska 4⭐ commit Trae Taylor (IL) is hearing from Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and South Carolina recently, he told me. He’s not planning to take any visits outside of Lincoln and will return to campus on Saturday. Taylor committed in May and plans to attend every Cornhuskers home game the rest of the season.