My Top Three

Ole Miss is the frontrunner for 3⭐ Legend Bey, his mom tells me. He picked up recent offers from the Rebels and Memphis with an upcoming trip to Duke on Oct. 18. Other programs that may potentially get visits are Ole Miss, Oklahoma, San Diego State, Cal, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Michigan State and Memphis. Bey saw SMU last month and could make a commitment by the end of the season.

4⭐ Landon Duckworth will visit Alabama this weekend, his uncle tells me. He’d been committed to South Carolina for more than 10 months before reopening things up in June. Duckworth also took a game day visit to UCF two weeks ago.

Michigan 4⭐ commit Brady Hart is still hearing from other programs, his dad tells me. He declined to share which teams are in contact visited the Wolverines for their matchup with Minnesota two weeks ago. Hart committed in June and will be back on campus on Nov. 2.

2026 QB Notebook

3⭐ Mike Johnson decommitted from Mississippi State last month after the Bulldogs wanted him to shut down his recruitment following his July commitment, his mom tells me. His first visit after reopening his recruitment will be NC State on Nov. 9, and Cincinnati is in contact the most.