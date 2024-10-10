Photo courtesy of UWBadgers.com

In today’s edition, you’ll get a look at the latest updates on some of the top 2026 quarterback prospects. Subscribers will get a Part 2 on the 2026 QB class on Saturday morning with an updated look at FCS QB depth charts coming tomorrow.

Also, the transfer portal window has been trimmed down from 45 to 30 days, effective immediately. There’s still a spring window despite some chatter of that being eliminated. You can check out the full college football calendar with key dates here.

The bottom of every QB Recruiting Report includes a list of every new recruiting and transfer commitment, offer, portal entry and more through the 2028 class.

Subscribers get exclusive QB recruiting and transfer scoops sent to your inbox multiple times per week with updated FBS and FCS quarterback depth chart info emailed weekly. You can find recruiting, transfer portal, Juco, key dates and NFL Draft QB trackers on the site with a subscription.

My Top Three

Email GunslingerBuzz@gmail.com or DM on Twitter with news tips. I focus on quarterbacks with at least one FBS or FCS offer through the next four recruiting classes.

3⭐ Oscar Rios will visit UCLA for its game vs. Minnesota on Saturday, he tells me. This will be his first visit since decommitting from Purdue last week, a few days after OC Graham Harrell was fired. Rios is considering a visit to Washington for it game against USC on Nov. 2. In addition to the Huskies and Bruins, he heard from Kansas, Auburn, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Colorado State, Nebraska, UNLV, Cal, Michigan State, Cincinnati and Syracuse since opening up his recruitment. Rios was committed to the Boilermakers for more than three months.

4⭐ Helaman Casuga is not planning to take another visit before announcing his commitment on Oct. 17, he tells me. Casuga is down to USC, Washington and Texas A&M, and the Aggies are the only program he visited this fall. He saw Washington on April 19 and USC on March 10. None of the three programs have a quarterback committed in this class.

Wisconsin 3⭐ commit Jarin Mock is still hearing from Ohio State, he tells me. He visited the Buckeyes for last weekend’s win over Iowa but remains firmly committed to the Badgers where he’s been committed since July. Mock plans to return for Wisconsin’s matchup with Penn State on Oct. 26 or Oregon on Nov. 16, and the Badgers are his only power conference offer.

2026 QB Notebook

Baylor 4⭐ commit Quinn Murphy attended one Bears game this fall with plans to see more depending on game times, his dad tells me. He declined to reveal which programs remain in contact, but Murphy is telling teams he remains committed to Baylor where he’s been committed for two months. He’s been told he’ll be the Bears’ lone quarterback in the class.