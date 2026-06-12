This FBS football recruiting and transfer portal page is updated twice a week after subscribers receive an email with an updated QB Recruits & Transfers: Commits + Best Available article, which includes the same info on quarterbacks at every level of college football.

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FBS Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits + Best Available

The FBS Football Recruiting & Transfer QB Commits + Best Available tracker shows the following quarterbacks:

Recruiting + Transfer Commits: Every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to an FBS program. You can also use this section to see teams without future commitments in each class.

Best Available Recruits: Every uncommitted recruit inside the Rivals Industry top 100 QBs, which combines Rivals , 247Sports and ESPN college football recruiting rankings.

Best Available Transfers: Every uncommitted transfer leaving an FBS program.

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Transfer Quarterback Info Guide

🏈 Right of Player Names: Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)

🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown

🟢 Joining 2026 roster

🔵 Joining 2027 + 2028 rosters

❌ No commits in the class

Jump to the sections below:

Recruiting + Transfer Commits

Best Available Transfers

Best Available Recruits

FBS Recruiting + Transfer Commits

Alabama QB Commits

Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025

🟢 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)

🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026

🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025

🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026

Arkansas QB Commits

Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027

🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026

🔵 2028 ❌

Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026

85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026

2022-25 Angelo State (D2)

AJ Hill (GA) 2029

19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026

2025 Memphis (FBS)

Cade Trotter (TX) 2029

0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0

🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026

2025 Clemson (FBS)

Auburn QB Commits

Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)

🟢 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)

🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)

🔵 2028 ❌

Byrum Brown (NC) 2026

226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14

🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026

2022-25 USF (FBS)