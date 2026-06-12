QB Recruits & Transfers: Commits + Best Available 6/11/2026
Plus Teams Looking for Quarterbacks | Today's College Football QB Transactions
The QB Recruits & Transfers: Commits + Best Available article is sent to subscribers twice a week with the latest additions, departures and teams looking for quarterbacks at every level of college football.
Photo courtesy of Indiana Athletics
QB Recruits & Transfers: Commits + Best Available
Today’s QB Recruits & Transfers: Commits + Best Available tracker shows the following quarterbacks:
Recruiting + Transfer Commits: Every transfer and 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruit committed to an FBS, FCS, D2 , D3, NAIA or JUCO program. You can also use this section to see teams without future commitments in each class.
Best Available Recruits: Every uncommitted recruit inside the Rivals Industry top 100 QBs, which combines Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN college football recruiting rankings.
Best Available Transfers: Every uncommitted transfer leaving an FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA or JUCO program.
Today’s College Football QB Transactions: The bottom of every article shows the latest FBS, FCS, D2, D3, NAIA and JUCO quarterback additions and departures.
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Transfer Quarterback Info Guide
🏈 Right of Player Names (FBS/FCS): Final season of eligibility (*Redshirt Available)
🏈 Right of Player Names (D2/D3/NAIA/JUCO): 2025 year in school, according to team online rosters
🏈 2025 Stats: Passing attempts-completions (completion percentage) yards-touchdowns-interceptions | Rushing attempts-yards-touchdown
🟢 Joining 2026 roster
🔵 Joining 2027 + 2028 rosters
❌ No commits in the class
Jump to the sections below:
Recruiting + Transfer Commits
Best Available Transfers
Best Available Recruits
Today’s Transactions
QB Recruiting + Transfer Commits
➡️ FBS
Alabama QB Commits
Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 2026 Tayden Kaawa (UT) 7/22/2025
🟢 2026 Jett Thomalla (NE) 6/17/2025 | Iowa State (4/18-6/17/2025)
🔵 2027 Elijah Haven (LA) 4/25/2026
🔵 2027 Trent Seaborn (AL) 10/20/2025
🔵 2028 Charles Scott (VA) 5/1/2026
Arkansas QB Commits
Fayetteville, AR | SEC (FBS)
🟢 2026 Hank Hendrix (TX) 1/13/2026 - Reclassified from 2027
🔵 2027 Cason Myers (AL) 6/10/2026
🔵 2028 ❌
Braeden Fuller (TX) 2026
85-156 (54%) 1050-15-4 | 51-42-0
🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/10/2026
2022-25 Angelo State (D2)
AJ Hill (GA) 2029
19-32 (59%) 223-1-1 | 1-(-6)-0
🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/5/2026
2025 Memphis (FBS)
Cade Trotter (TX) 2029
0-0 (0%) 0-0-0 | 0-0-0
🟢 2026 Arkansas (FBS) 1/16/2026
2025 Clemson (FBS)
Auburn QB Commits
Auburn, AL | SEC (FBS)
🟢 2026 Rhys Brush (FL) 12/3/2025 | USF (2/28-12/3/2025)
🔵 2027 Gary Chatman (GA) 5/9/2026 | Wake Forest (3/25-5/5/2026)
🔵 2028 ❌
Byrum Brown (NC) 2026
226-341 (66%) 3158-28-7 | 175-1008-14
🟢 2026 Auburn (FBS) 1/6/2026
2022-25 USF (FBS)
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